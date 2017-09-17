Koroibete at home on rugby Test stage

League convert Marika Koroibete could be in line for a Wallabies starting berth after impressing coach Michael Cheika in his international debut.

The 25-year-old winger replaced Henry Speight 10 minutes into the second half in Canberra and looked right at home as he helped the Wallabies score a 45-20 win over Argentina.

Cheika was impressed by what Koroibete, who left NRL powerhouse Melbourne Storm at the end of 2016, brought to the win.

“He looked pretty good, he didn’t look out of place did he?,” Cheika said of the Fijian-born Koroibete.,

“The way he comes up in support, the chases, the speed he showed on the kick-through and then he came in and made a couple of really good hits.

“I think he made a nice entree for his first game no doubt about it.”

The coach joked that Koroibete must have done something to upset his Melbourne teammate Sean McMahon, when the backrower opted to throw a tricky pass back inside to Nick Phipps while his winger was unmarked.

“Obviously he’s done something to him down in Melbourne because he could have had his first Test try but Seany went back inside to Nick with a brilliant pass,” Cheika said.