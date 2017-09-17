Quade Cooper the difference in NRC clash

Axed Wallaby Quade Cooper’s perfect goalkicking performance was the difference as Brisbane City ended Canberra Vikings’ unbeaten start to the National Rugby Championship in a thrilling 42-40 win.

Both teams scored six tries but five-eighth Cooper converted all six for Brisbane City while Vikings counterpart Wharenui Hawera’s one miss proved costly in the round three clash at University of Queensland.

Cooper’s playmaking skills were also influential for City, who were helped by a brace of tries to AJ Alatimu, a feat matched by both Tom Banks and James Dargaville for the Vikings.

In a seesawing encounter, City led by nine points when captain Andrew Ready scored with 17 minutes to go.

They were forced to defend their line grimly for the final 10 minutes and Dargaville’s late second try gave the Vikings a chance.

However, it was quickly extinguished when they were penalised from the restart and Cooper was able to end the game by kicking out.

“We were up against a really good side who were previously undefeated and we showed glimpses of our potential today,” City coach Mick Heenan said.

“After a disappointing performance last week I’m pleased with how we responded today. It showed we have a bit of character in our side.”

Brisbane (2-1) have moved up to fifth with Canberra (2-1) third.

Defending NRC champions Perth Spirit have ended Greater Sydney Rams’ unbeaten start to the campaign with a 61-17 victory at McGillivray Oval.

Flanker Kane Koteka and inside centre Bill Meakes scored two tries apiece for the Spirit who led 28-7 at halftime.

Rams winger John Grant bagged a brace of tries but the visitors were no match for the hosts, who followed up four first-half five-pointers with five after the break.

The bonus-point win lifts the Spirit (2-1) to the top of the ladder with the Rams (2-1) in fourth place.