Brumbies nab Force second-rower for 2018 Super Rugby season

Fijian back-rower Isi Naisarani has continued the exodus from the Western Force after the Perth club was axed from Super Rugby.

The 1.95m wrecking ball has signed a one-year deal with the Brumbies after debuting for the Force this season and winning the Nathan Sharpe Medal for the player of the year.

“It’s fantastic that the Brumbies have faith in me as a player and have brought me to Canberra, and I am now looking to repay that faith and show what I can do on the field in front of the loyal Brumbies fan-base,” Naisarani said in a statement.

Naisarani, 22, is one of the first players to leave the Force.

Former Wallaby prop Ben Daley signed a two-year deal with the Melbourne Rebels last week and more stars are set to leave in the Force coming weeks.

The Brumbies have lost back-rowers Scott Fardy, Jarrad Butler, Jordan Smiler and Chris Alcock for the 2018 Super Rugby campaign, but welcome back David Pocock from his 12-month sabbatical.