Dragons chasing experience with forward signings

St George Illawarra’s bid to add more NRL experience to their forward pack is set to continue beyond the recruitment of James Graham and Jeremy Latimore.

Journeyman Latimore will join for 2018 from on a one-year deal announced on Wednesday after spending most of the season as a bench prop for Cronulla.

The 30-year-old has played 139 games over his nine-year career with five clubs, including the Dragons in 2012, and is the second veteran front-rower added after Canterbury captain Graham.

Head recruiter Ian Millward identified State of Origin as the period the Dragons most need their experience, given the Dragons’ 2-4 win-loss record during this year’s series.

The club was third on the ladder before the series began in late May, sliding to finish outside the top-eight.

“We’re still looking to bolster our forwards. Probably the main criteria we’re looking for is experience to bring some leadership to our group,” Millward said.

“We’re looking for a player with over 100 first grade games. We’re also looking for a person who can come into our playing group and add some experience and add some character, add some size.

“We also have to anticipate that we may have Paul Vaughan and definitely Tyson Frizell and Jack de Belin out over the Origin series next season.”

The club also appears intent on filling spots left by Cronulla-bound star Josh Dugan and starting prop Russell Packer, who will link with Wests Tigers.

“We’ve still got a couple of spots left,” Millward said.

“Looking a little bit at the marketplace, is there an outside back? Maybe someone who can be a back-up to Ben Hunt as a seven.

“We’re not looking at the top level. We’re looking more down the lower end of our cap.”