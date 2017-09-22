Adelaide Crows vs Geelong Cats live stream: How to watch the AFL finals online or on TV

The Adelaide Crows and Geelong Cats battle it out on a Friday night for a coveted spot in the AFL Grand Final. This is The Roar’s guide to live streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The match, taking place at the Adelaide Oval, begins at 7:50pm (AEST) on Friday, September 22.

These sides split their two meetings in 2017, with Geelong winning at the Cattery by 22 points and the Crows triumphing by 21 points in Adelaide.

Only final has taken place between these clubs, with Adelaide winning a thrilling eight-point semi-final in 1997.

How to watch the match on TV

Both free-to-air TV, through Channel Seven, as well as pay TV, through Foxtel’s Fox Footy 504, are broadcasting the game.

Channel Seven will have pre-game coverage beginning at 7pm (AEST). Their coverage will be on 7mate in NSW, Queensland, WA and the ACT.

Watching the game on Fox Footy – which has no ad breaks during play – will require a valid Foxtel subscription. Their coverage also begins at 7pm.

How to live stream the match online

Those already with a Foxtel subscription will be able to stream the match through the Foxtel App.

You can also live stream the match via Foxtel Now, a standalone service that allows you to stream Foxtel channels.

The other option is an AFL Live Pass. Telstra post-paid mobile customers can get this service both cost and data-free as part of their plan, while it is also available for separate subscription.

Don’t forget The Roar will, as always, have extensive coverage of the match, including a live blog and highlights.