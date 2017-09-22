When does Adelaide Crows vs Geelong Cats start? AFL preliminary final start time, venue, squads, broadcast information

Patrick Dangerfield’s old and current sides – the Adelaide Crows and Geelong Cats – play off for a place in the AFL grand final on Friday night. The match is scheduled to get underway at 7:50pm (AEST) tonight.

Adelaide have been on fire since the very first week of the competition. They had a few road bumps along the way, but finished the season as both minor premiers and favourites.

Their qualifying final performance was a ripper, dominating the Giants from start to finish in an impressive 36-point victory.

Geelong haven’t earned as much praise or hype as the Crows this season, but they still finished second on the ladder and are more than a decent chance of claiming the flag.

A crushing loss to Richmond had the Cats on the canvas, but they got back to their very best with an obliteration of Sydney in the semi-finals last week.

Key Game Information

Kick-off: 7:50pm (AEST), Friday September 22

Venue: Adelaide Oval

TV: Live, Seven, Fox Footy 504

Online: Live, Foxtel Now, AFL Live Pass

Betting: Adelaide $1.42, Geelong $2.95

All-Time Head-to-Head: Geelong 23, Adelaide 18

Finals Head-to-Head: Adelaide 1, Geelong 0

Last Meeting: Adelaide 13.13 (91) def. Geelong 10.10 (70)

– Round 18, 2017

Teams

Adelaide Crows

IN: Rory Sloane, Andy Otten

OUT: Brodie Smith (Knee), Mitch McGovern (Hamstring)

B: Rory Laird, Daniel Talia, Jake Lever

HB: Luke Brown, Kyle Hartigan, Jake Kelly

C: Rory Atkins, Rory Sloane, David Mackay

HF: Richard Douglas, Taylor Walker, Charlie Cameron

F: Tom Lynch, Josh Jenkins, Eddie Betts

FOL: Sam Jacobs, Brad Crouch, Matt Crouch

I/C: Riley Knight, Paul Seedsman, Hugh Greenwood, Andy Otten

EMG: Wayne Milera, Alex Keath, Reilly O’Brien

Geelong Cats

IN: Tom Lonergan, Nakia Cockatoo

OUT: James Parsons (Omitted), Zach Guthrie (Omitted)

B: Tom Stewart, Tom Lonergan, Zach Tuohy

HB: Andrew Mackie, Lachie Henderson, Jed Bews

C: Mitch Duncan, Joel Selwood, Mark Blicavs

HF: Steven Motlop, Harry Taylor, Darcy Lang

F: Daniel Menzel, Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Hawkins

FOL: Zac Smith, Sam Menegola, Scott Selwood

I/C: Nakia Cockatoo, Jake Kolodjashnij, Brandan Parfitt, Rhys Stanley

EMG: Zach Guthrie, Jordan Murdoch, James Parsons

Broadcast Information

Both Channel Seven and Foxtel’s Fox Footy 504 will be broadcasting this match live.

If you’re on free-to-air, you’ll catch Seven’s coverage from 7pm (AEST) onwards, while Fox Footy will also begin coverage at the same time.

If you have an existing Foxtel subscription and would prefer to stream, you can do so via the Foxtel App.

Other streaming options include Foxtel Now, Foxtel’s streaming service or an AFL Live Pass.