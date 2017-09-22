Club Roar Awards: Steven Bradbury is in the house to judge your videos!

We have been carefully reviewing all the submissions for the Club Roar Awards this week, with the help of Olympic legend, Steven Bradbury.

Club Roar is all about promoting and supporting local clubs and grassroots talent.

The skill, athleticism and jaw-dropping moments we’ve witnessed in the past few weeks have been nothing short of extraordinary.

Throughout judging there was a mixture of absolute laughter at some of the lowlights to pure amazement at what was delivered on the field.

The calibre has been very high which is why we cannot wait to announce who the winners of the second ever Club Roar Awards are on Monday, September 25 at midday.

If you want to check out some of the shortlisted videos, you can see them right here!