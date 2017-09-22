Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL Finals live scores, blog

Minor premiers the Melbourne Storm will look to make a second straight grand final when they host the inconsistent, but dangerous Brisbane Broncos in the first preliminary final. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:55pm (AEST).
Playing at home, and with Cooper Cronk in his final season for the club, the Storm have everything working in their favour, motivation-wise.
Of course, they don’t need to be motivated by Cronk – they have revenge on their mind after being beaten by Cronulla in the 2016 grand final.
For the Broncos to win, a lot if going to need to go right.
What Brisbane can look to is that the Storm produced one of their worst – and it still wasn’t bad – performances of the season against the Parramatta Eels in a Week 1 qualifying final.
They scraped away with the win in Cameron Smith’s 356th game, but you’d expect Craig Bellamy made sure the wake-up call was well and truly received.
Brisbane themselves weren’t exactly good in a qualifying final loss to the Sydney Roosters. It was a case of who could find the more impressive way to lose, as the match went from one fumbling error to the next.
Wayne Bennett was less than impressed sitting in the coaches’ box, and it’s been the story of his side’s year. Despite finishing third, they never set the world on fire, dropping games they should have been winning and having constant questions asked, especially over their defence.
The Broncos had to turn it around last week back at home, and to their credit they did, beating the Panthers 13-6 in a tight affair. It wasn’t pretty, but their defence and effort were much improved.
They need to keep improving this week, and may do so with Darius Boyd back in the side. Tevita Pangai also re-joins the bench, while the Storm are unchanged.
It’s worth noting that the Broncos have won just two of seven finals matches against Melbourne, and only one of their last five head-to-head battles.
Prediction
The Storm are too strong, too classy and at home. If they don’t win, it’ll be the biggest choke in rugby league’s recent memory.
Unfortunately, it could get a bit messy as well.
Storm by 16.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 7:55pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
9:05pm
Emcie said | 9:05pm | ! Report
MOGA!!!
9:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:04pm | ! Report
47′ – Addo-Carr brings it away for the Storm before Smith and Asofa-Solomona take them to halfway. Short side raid through Kenny Bromwich before Cameron Smith grubbers down the short side and gets it out about a metre away from the tryline.
Storm 8
Broncos 0
9:03pm
Rellum said | 9:03pm | ! Report
Why is Boyd kicking with a bad hammy.
9:04pm
Emcie said | 9:04pm | ! Report
because we only have three halves on the field
9:03pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:03pm | ! Report
46′ – The Broncos working away through the backs, before Ese’ese jumps his way across to the left and clears halfway. Nikorima floats right and finds Gillett who threatens to offload, but can’t. Boyd bombs on the last and Vunivalu takes it a few out from his own line.
Storm 8
Broncos 0
9:02pm
Jimmmy said | 9:02pm | ! Report
Oates is very good.
9:02pm
Emcie said | 9:02pm | ! Report
Storm have decided not to kick anymore
9:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:02pm | ! Report
45′ – Kenny Bromwich works it back across the ruck, then it’s Asofa-Solomona going over halfway. Smith to Kenny Bromwich, then it’s Cronk and Kaufusi linking up as the Storm spread right. Smith with an offload to Glasby who almost gets through the line. Last play from 25 out and Cronk is allowed to run, finding Slater with Chambers then wrapped up.
Another handover and the Storm have gone cold turkey on kicking here.
Storm 8
Broncos 0
9:01pm
Emcie said | 9:01pm | ! Report
Maguire is getting too much ball
9:01pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:01pm | ! Report
44′ – Ofahengaur starts this set for the Broncos, then it’s Glenn and Ese’ese through the centre of the ground. Brisbane just struggling a little for metres here as Gillett takes it left, then McGuire steps his way back to the middle, going over halfway. Last now and Milford puts the bomb up with Addo-Carr collecting and then beating a few.
Storm 8
Broncos 0
9:01pm
Rellum said | 9:01pm | ! Report
Mcguire doing his best Gallen impression in this game. WOuld love him not to get two hit ups a set on the line. It all just slows down.
9:05pm
Jimmmy said | 9:05pm | ! Report
It’s funny Rellum cause he has a good pass. Not sure why he don’t use it.