Can you believe it? Cowboys in the grand final after scalping Sydney!

The North Queensland Cowboys are through to the NRL grand final after a 13-point roller coaster victory over the Sydney Roosters in the second preliminary final at Allianz Stadium.
Against all the odds, Paul Green’s men have pulled off three upsets in a row to book their spot in the grand final against the Melbourne Storm next Sunday.
Michael Morgan again led from the front for the Cowboys. His kicking game was superb from start to finish, landing everything in the corners and ensuring the Roosters back three never had room to move.
It was a Morgan 40/20 that broke the deadlock of a fast start to the game. It was going set-for-set until Morgan put a regulation last tackle kick downfield to get the ball back.
The kick sparked a run of momentum for the Cowboys, who spent almost all of the next quarter of an hour with the ball. While they could only turn it into eight points, the Roosters looked fatigued in defence.
An Ethan Lowe penalty goal got the scoring underway with Latrell Mitchell putting the kick-off out on the full following.
The Cowboys then dominated, before Te Maire Martin put on a show of acceleration and speed to burn the defence and run away to score off a Morgan short ball.
The Martin try had the Cowboys well on top, but the Roosters finally got the ball back and were right back in the contest at halftime with a try from nowhere.
A Mitchell Pearce crossfield kick cleared the Cowboys edge defenders – Kane Linnett and Kyle Feldt – with the ball falling into the lap of Latrell Mitchell who went over to score.
The Roosters were behind two at the break, but an error on the first play of the second half had the tri-colours back on the attack with Connor Watson cruising over to score six minutes later.
It was a topsy-turvy second half though, with the lead changing hands multiple times. Kane Linnett scored next for the Cowboys, before Blake Ferguson scored in the 61st minute off an error to put Sydney back into the lead.
The Cowboys though simply refused to go away. Kyle Feldt scored a miraculous try 14 minutes from time with Ethan Lowe’s goalkicking ensuring they kept the lead, before Michael Morgan iced it with a field goal a few minutes from time.
A Scott Bolton try on the bell capped off a wonderful night for the Cowboys, who advance to their second grand final in three years.
September 23rd 2017 @ 9:43pm
Craig Joubert said | September 23rd 2017 @ 9:43pm | ! Report
I can believe it….. actually, no I can’t
Could be a good game next week
September 23rd 2017 @ 9:46pm
Adam said | September 23rd 2017 @ 9:46pm | ! Report
Wow. Now every fan has a team in the grand final. Will matt scott be back?
September 23rd 2017 @ 9:47pm
nopuritan said | September 23rd 2017 @ 9:47pm | ! Report
next week the Cowboys will prove that the Storm aren’t thunder and lightning but mere piss and wind
September 23rd 2017 @ 10:00pm
Peter Phelps said | September 23rd 2017 @ 10:00pm | ! Report
This final is what I was hoping for.
The Storm is coming and I predict a cricket score.
September 23rd 2017 @ 9:50pm
Joe said | September 23rd 2017 @ 9:50pm | ! Report
I can’t believe it. Amazing effort from the Cowboys.
September 23rd 2017 @ 10:27pm
Griffo said | September 23rd 2017 @ 10:27pm | ! Report
How do you feel about the result, Joe? Did you have a preference about who the Storm should face in the GF?
September 23rd 2017 @ 9:54pm
Adsa said | September 23rd 2017 @ 9:54pm | ! Report
From a Central Qld Cowdies fan what more can I say but so proud of my team. And to all the Cronulla spuds who cried like babies with a wet nappy after their over entitled team showed to be nothing but sooks, this is what a never say die team is about. Stay bogany Cronulla 30 years to your next one if you are lucky and show character.
September 23rd 2017 @ 10:04pm
Peter Phelps said | September 23rd 2017 @ 10:04pm | ! Report
Psst
Has no one told you. Cronulla are a protected species, you aren’t allowed to criticise them.
But well done Cowboys.
2016 was a yawn of a GF but I am really looking forward to this one. Best finals series ever and we ain’t got to the GF yet.
September 23rd 2017 @ 10:27pm
R N said | September 23rd 2017 @ 10:27pm | ! Report
Will be a yawn if it’s a cricket score!
September 23rd 2017 @ 10:40pm
Moonz said | September 23rd 2017 @ 10:40pm | ! Report
Remember the 7 tackle try. Revenge and onward from there.
September 23rd 2017 @ 10:26pm
Midfielder said | September 23rd 2017 @ 10:26pm | ! Report
Well F…. me do the Cows demonstrate team spirit … battered with key players out …
Great clash of the halves next week…to look forward too.
September 23rd 2017 @ 10:53pm
Doc79 said | September 23rd 2017 @ 10:53pm | ! Report
Cows must stop the storm backrow. 11-17 are the match winners.