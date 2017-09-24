TAC Cup Grand Final Geelong Falcons vs Sandringham Dragons live stream, tv guide, start time, date

The 2017 TAC Cup Grand Final will be played between the Geelong Falcons and Sandringham Dragons at Etihad Stadium. The match is scheduled for 7:35pm AEST on Sunday 24 September.
How to watch the match on TV
The only TV coverage of the match will be on Foxtel, a live broadcast on Fox Footy, scheduled to begin at 7:30pm AEST.
How to stream the match online
Because the match is being televised on Foxtel, that means you can watch it on Foxtel Now, a paid live-streaming service that allows you to stream Foxtel channels.
If you already have a Foxtel subscription, you can also live stream Foxtel channels via the Foxtel app.
Key game information: TAC Cup final
First bounce: 7:35pm (AEST)
Venue: Eithad Stadium, Melbourne
TV: Fox Footy, live
Online: Foxtel Now
