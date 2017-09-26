Gold Coast and Neil Henry fight over payout

Neil Henry is the latest coach to be engaged in a legal dispute with a former NRL club over a contract payout, according to a News Corp Australia report.

Just a week after Des Hasler’s messy split with Canterbury, Henry is believed to be in a battle with Gold Coast over money owed to him by the NRL-owned club.

The veteran mentor had one more season – understood to be worth around $400,000 – on his deal before he was shown the door late last month.

Assistant coaches Terry Matterson and Craig Hodges coached the team for the final two games of a regular season they finished second last.

“We hope it will be resolved as soon as possible,” an NRL spokesperson told News Corp Australia.

Henry, who is said to be holidaying in Bali, is believed to have been offered a quarter of the remainder of his contract and was reluctant to respond.

“As it is still in the negotiation stage, I would prefer not to comment,” Henry said.

The Titans remain in the process of hiring a new coach, with State of Origin rivals Kevin Walters and Laurie Daley heavily linked to the role.

Queensland Cup coaches Ben and Shane Walker have publicly announced their interest.

Henry is the second coach to be caught in a contract fight with his former employers, with Hasler also embroiled in a dispute with the Bulldogs.

Canterbury chairman Ray Dib is adamant the club doesn’t owe Hasler any money despite announcing a two-year contract extension in April.

Former Bulldogs star Dean Pay is favoured to be offered the gig, however departing five-eighth Josh Reynolds has backed current assistant Jim Dymock to be promoted.