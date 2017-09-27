Wallaby Adam Coleman keeping mum on Euro offers

Wallabies enforcer Adam Coleman is giving nothing away on his future, amid reports he is being courted by rich European clubs.

Coleman is out of contract after the axing of the Western Force and, along with coach Dave Wessels, is seeking a new home.

The pair have been linked to a switch to the Melbourne Rebels with a host of other former Force players.

But Wessels was reportedly in Ireland last week for an interview with Pro 14 club Munster, who are seeking a replacement for departing director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

Rumours suggest Coleman will follow Wessels if he wins that job, while cashed-up clubs from France and England are also hunting his signature and can tempt him with far bigger deals than anything the Australian Rugby Union can offer.

Clearly Australia’s best lock, it would be disastrous for coach Michael Cheika if the 25-year-old Coleman was to leave Super Rugby, being such a big part of his Test plans.

He said Andrew Forrest’s proposed Indo-Pacific Rugby Championship was a fantastic idea and was keen to hear more about it.

But asked what he would be doing next year, Coleman played a straight bat.

“I love playing for the Wallabies,” Coleman has told reporters in Johannesburg, where the team is training ahead of their Rugby Championship clash with South Africa on Sunday morning (AEST).

“What I want to do for this year is play the best rugby I can for my country.

“There’s a lot of water to go under the bridge and I’m just assessing my options at the moment.”

Debuting only last year and playing just 15 Tests, Coleman is already a cornerstone of the team and an on-field leader in terms of physicality and aggression.

“(It’s crazy) how quickly the year goes,” he said.

“It’s definitely a big learning curve for me, coming from not having a pre-season and then turning around and playing Super Rugby but it’s something I’ve been really enjoying.”

Coleman said he would be right to face the Springboks, despite admitting he was feeling a “bit broken” and carrying a number of knocks and bruises.

Who he lines up with in the second-row, however, remains a mystery.

Cheika surprisingly dumped Rory Arnold two weeks ago after criticising his work rate. He has rifled through his lock options this year, drafting rookies Lukhan Tui and Izack Rodda into the squad.

“To be honest, you don’t know who is going to play on the weekend,” Coleman said.