 

India vs Australia live stream: How to watch the 4th ODI online or on TV; game information, date, venue, squads

    The series might be gone, but Australia are still out to avoid a series sweep at the hands of India when the sides move to Bangalore for the fourth ODI.

    Australia have been comprehensively beaten throughout the series but with a home Ashes series on the mind, it’s hardly a surprise.

    How to watch on TV

    The exclusive broadcaster of the series between India and Australia is Fox Sports. They are showing the games live on Channel 506, with coverage beginning at 5:50pm (AEST) – ten minutes before the first ball. Their coverage will then run until the completion of the match.

    There is no other way to watch the match in Australia on TV.

    To watch the coverage on Fox Sports, you will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package.

    How to stream the match online

    Because the match is being broadcast exclusively on Fox Sports, the only way to stream the match will be to use Foxtel’s streaming services.

    There are two of those, being Foxtel Now and the Foxtel app.

    The Foxtel app is better (and free) to use and download if you already have a valid TV subscription. However, if you only want to stream Foxtel rather than getting a pay TV deal, then you will need to purchase a subscription to Foxtel Now.

    Both of these allow you to get the same coverage provided on TV.

    Key Game Information: Australia vs India fourth ODI

    First ball: 6pm (AEST)
    Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
    TV: Live, Fox Sports 506
    Online: Live, Foxtel now and Foxtel app
    Overall record: Played 126, Australia 72, India 44, no result 10

    Squads

    India
    Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

    Australia
    Steve Smith (c), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner (vc), Adam Zampa

    Hours of play

    Session Start time (AEST) Finish time (AEST) Start time (local) Finish time (local) Duration
    1st Innings 6:00 PM 9:30 PM 1:30 PM 5:00 PM 3 hours and 30 minutes
    Innings break 9:30 PM 10:15 PM 5:00 PM 5:45 PM 45 minutes
    2nd Innings 10:15 PM 1:45 AM 5:45 PM 9:15 PM 3 hours and 30 minutes

    These hours are subject to change should over rates, weather or match situation intervene.

    The Roar will also be providing a live blog of the match, as well as highlights.

    Steve Smith

    (AFP PHOTO/ MARWAN NAAMANI)

