‘Give us our win’: Tongan league protest enters second day

Tonga rugby league fans have turned out in huge numbers for a second night of protest in Auckland, bringing traffic in the central city to a halt.

On Sunday evening, a crowd marched through the city’s centre protesting Mate Ma’a Tonga’s 20-18 loss to England in the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup.

The game ended on a sour note after a last-minute try by Andrew Fifita was denied due to a knock on, prompting complaints that referee Matt Cecchin didn’t have the decision reviewed by the video judge.

A red-and-white-clad group of more than 1000 gathered at Aotea Square for a second day of peaceful protesting on Monday afternoon, singing, chanting “Give us our win” and holding signs reading “We’ve been robbed”.

The crowd later moved to outside the Grand Mercure hotel in the downtown CBD – where the Tongan team is staying.

Some protesters “surfed” on top of cars while wrapped in flags and the sound of horns, cheers and songs boomed throughout the area throughout the night.

While the fans say they don’t expect to change the outcome of the game, they’re calling for an explanation and “the truth”.

“We’ve been asked to bring signs to stress out our concerns towards the win we were robbed of,” organiser John Uele said.

Police said they would send staff as needed.

“Police are keen for the public of Auckland to be able to go about their business, and any ad-hoc celebrations will likely have a large impact on commuters,” Senior Sergeant Matt Rogers said.

Meanwhile, World Cup referees boss Tony Archer has defended the decision to deny Fifita what would have been a game-winning try.

With seconds to go, Fifita lost control of the ball under the pressure of an Elliott Whitehead tackle before regaining it and rolling over the tryline.

“The decision is correct for me and that is he’s affecting a tackle and there was no indicator he was stealing the ball,” Archer told AAP.

“It’s a loose carry, knock on, the referee called it on field.”