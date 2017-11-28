Scotland the blueprint as Wallabies end 2017 with another backward step

I’ve often thought that the way Ireland structured themselves for the professional game was the model Australian rugby should be looking at.
Over the weekend however it became very clear that Scotland is the team the Wallabies can learn the most from in the short term.
Ireland and Australia – now – are similar in their professional set-up. Domestically they have four teams, two of them traditional powerhouses and one more nipping at their heels, and a fourth initially set-up as a development path, but certainly capable of success, as Connacht showed in 2015-16.
Ireland’s High-Performance Unit, now run by former Queensland hooker and Brumbies and Blues coach, David Nucifora, makes no bones about its intent. They want to win a Rugby World Cup and become the best team in the world.
They’re aggressive in the way they’re trying to do this, particularly around the recruitment of ‘project players’, but realistically, they’re doing whatever they think they need to do to compete with the Englands and New Zealands of the world.
In terms of structure and working to a common goal, Australian rugby could learn a lot from their Irish counterparts, and indeed, after a few lean years, Ireland look to be on a solid upward trajectory again.
Scotland haven’t quite got the same professional setup and the development pathways as Ireland – they’re still clearing up the various amateur and semi-professional tiers below the professional sides (sound familiar?) – but the Scottish game is improving nicely courtesy of a resurgent national side. The Scots have in the last week and a bit pushed the All Blacks to the very end, and now run up a record win over Australia.
That’s a fair way I’ve gone to get to this one point: it was hard to be too upset about Scotland’s thumping win over the Wallabies because they’re doing exactly what Australian rugby wants to do. They’re winning their way to public popularity.
Their win at Murrayfield was exactly the sort of rugby the Wallabies wish they could play consistently. Scotland’s former Kiwi coach Vern Cotter worked wonders with their defensive setup and ironed out some significant frailties over the course of his tenure, and since taking over, former champion flyhalf Gregor Townsend has built upon this crucial foundation one of the best attacking games in world rugby.
Scotland play, on the surface, a pretty simple game. Their set piece is pretty solid; consistently well-performing, capable of upsetting the best packs in the game in any one contest, but still not perfect. Their breakdown has always been strong, but is now it is both strong and confident.
And from these two important bases, they attack with flair. They are only too willing to play to the strengths of the individuals in the side. In Finn Russell and Huw Jones, Scotland have two genuinely world class attacking players to build around, and they both played starring roles in the crushing win over the Wallabies.
It’s no wonder there is serious optimism around Scotland’s Six Nations chance now. So good was their display, the UK bookies have wound them in to third favourites for the 2018 series. They trail England and are now not far behind Ireland at all.
Historically, Australia has beaten Scotland twice in every three matches going back ninety years. But the rivalry has built up nicely over the last decade, with Scotland going from being a bit of a pain in the arse in the late 2010s to now being a full-blown bogey side, with no fear of playing the Wallabies at all.
The wood the Wallabies have over Wales is exactly the same as what the Scots currently hold over Australia.
The 53-24 win on Saturday now means Scotland have won four of the last seven matches between the two sides since 2009. It’s two-nil in 2017 now, and if the scoreboard didn’t really reflect Scotland’s dominance in Sydney back in June, it certainly did the second time around.
The three must-improve items I listed after the loss to England last week remain unaddressed.
Australia’s go-forward was again lacking overall. They carried roughly the same amount but made only two-thirds as much ground Scotland did. And the Scots did more with it. They had 18 clean breaks to three, and 35 defenders beaten to 20. While Scotland defended at 90 per cent efficiency from more than 200 tackle attempts, the Wallabies missed one in every four.
Improved discipline? Don’t make me laugh. From the moment Sekope Kepu decided to clear out Hamish Watson to the moment his shoulder connected with the Scottish flanker’s chin, there wasn’t a single element of legality. Arm tucked in, led with the shoulder, forceful impact, contact with the head. The decision to pull the red card out was so obvious, it didn’t need the confirming TMO consultation.
As for Kurtley Beale, his attempts to explain away his deliberate knocking of the ball dead-in-goal were even more pitiful than last week against England. A tip Kurtley, when your pleading doesn’t even remotely match the abundant evidence being replayed above your head, you’re not helping your cause.
Urgency? As bad as last week’s, and maybe even worse in conceding five tries in the last 31 minutes. As with last week, the closest jersey to a loose ball was rarely gold.
And so for yet another year, the Wallabies have again failed to capitalise on some very promising improvements shown during the international season.
A 7-5-2 win-loss-draw record is technically a winning season, but I think we all know that seven from fourteen is barely par. Once again, the term ‘consistently inconsistent’ is the best descriptor of a Wallabies side that still doesn’t really know how to make the most of opportunities or any slight hint of momentum.
Calls that the Brisbane Bledisloe win would be another false dawn were mostly cynical guesswork at the time, but worryingly accurate in the end.
Michael Cheika has used a lot of players in 2017, another dozen or so debutants along the way, but it still feels like we’re as far away as ever from knowing what the best side looks like. While there is genuine depth in some areas – like the outside backs and even the centres – it still feels like the lock combination is a lottery.
There’s theoretically a traceable lineage of back-up no.9s, yet the notional third-choice scrumhalf wouldn’t have played four full games at any level since early August. Flyhalf is even worse, with the second-choice playing on the wing, and the assumed third choice probably still enjoying NRC celebrations.
The Wallabies, therefore, have ended 2017 as they started, which is probably fitting for what truly has been the annus horribilis for Australian rugby.
But there are plenty of lessons to be taken out of the Scotland games this year. We just need to look beyond the results themselves, and look more deeply at how they came to be.
November 28th 2017 @ 6:20am
mz.ilikazi said | November 28th 2017 @ 6:20am | ! Report
That is a good article , Brett. Thanks.
“Their win at Murrayfield was exactly the sort of rugby the Wallabies wish they could play consistently. ‘
Very significant point. Australia in my lifetime have often been the most exciting team in the world to watch, playing a game based on using their great flair, especially in the backs.
As a schools coach in Ireland, I learned and copied a lot from the way Australia played the game. And as an Australian since 1988, I have enjoyed the great periods of Australian rugby.
I have no doubt that right now we have the players and the talent to get back to playing the way we, IMO, should be playing…the way Scotland are playing, the way Wales are beginning to play, and the way the All Blacks now play.
What we have however, is a chaotic situation at so many levels in Australian rugby…..from the very top administrators, down through the coaching and decision making structures, to the players on the field.
These shortcomings have to be addressed, and very fast. Otherwise a very talented group of players will be wasted….and that will be criminal.
November 28th 2017 @ 6:33am
Harry Jones said | November 28th 2017 @ 6:33am | ! Report
Thanks for the article, Brett. As you know, I suspect you are secretly Greig Laidlaw in disguise, and now you are advocating a Scottish makeover for Australia! Makes sense.
So, I’m not actually sure what the Cheika Plan is. If we look at what he did at Leinster and NSW, he seemed to be able to string together 2-3 good seasons by playing a sort of “low-kick” battering ram waves of attack by an abrasive pack (at club level) featuring decent ball control/security, attack-minded backs (Beale, Folau, Foley, Phipps) with unpredictability that allowed them to surmount their technical flaws, wildly motivated players who liked him, and keeping turnovers down.
At Stade Français, he didn’t manage relationships well, and it’s possible he is starting to run into that problem, again.
To be fair, Cheika inherited a turbulent SS Wallaby ship.
But the manner of the Scotland defeat, the increasing yellow/red card issue (Australia had 8; England only 1), his 1-6 record against England, the 170-309 cumulative score versus NZ, no win against Ireland (even the horrendous 2016 Boklings beat Schmidt twice), the 55-ish% record after several years, the draws against woeful SA, and referee issues … suggest a coach running into his limits.
England and Scotland both seemed pacier, happier, fitter, and more lively than Cheika’s squad. And both opponents kicked more than Australia, who seem to be giving foes too much quality turnover ball. It’s like an NBA team using up all their shot clock again and again, but turning the ball over and watching the other team run fast break and dunk, as the game wears on.
Was 2015 a one-off chimera?
Then again, 2019’s draw is vaguely reminiscent of 2015, but easier.
Cheika needs to beat Fiji, Wales, a qualifier, and Georgia (easier than England in 2015); then win a QF vs France or Argentina (both are not as good as Australia and lack time to catch up) From then, it’s big boys, of course, but even getting to a SF versus NZ or SA is probably a success, and anything can happen.
I think Scotland’s young defensive guru from QLD (Matt Taylor) would be one of Cheika’s best steals. But perhaps there’s a Link issue.
It just feels like the Wallabies are starting to resemble Cheika: talented, a bit frenetic, and often unwise.
(But in better shape than the soft Boks!)
November 28th 2017 @ 7:14am
Jigbon said | November 28th 2017 @ 7:14am | ! Report
Brett my concern is how other teams like Scotland or even England , can so rapdly develop from also rans into great teams. Cheika has had what , three , maybe four years now to get this team functioning like those teams who have thumped us this year. Scotland showed playing skills and strategies they didn’t show two years ago and they don’t have a mick Byrne etc. So why them and not us. Why can they pass properly , tackle well ,defend well , maul well, attack well , kick well , outhink well ……What are they doing that drives such rapid improvement? Or what aren’t we doing. ? . England turned around in almost months = coach ? . We certainly have the skilled and talented players so what’s wrong with this picture. ?
It has to come back to coaching. All other things being equal and all those teams behind the eight ball at some stage over the last couple of years. …but we are still behind that damn ball !
November 28th 2017 @ 7:24am
Highlander said | November 28th 2017 @ 7:24am | ! Report
Nice hard hitting piece Brett although annus horriblis is probably a bit tough, esp when compared to 2016.
For those cynically calling Bled 3 a false dawn that may be a reflection of an AB side that had 8 players with less than 15 caps, will be an awful long time before you get to play against a lineup like that again.
But in terms of style, personnel, and model I am not sure Coach Cheika is really any clearer than at the start of the year.