City defeat Jets 2-1

Melbourne City have thrown some pedestrian form and an up and down week out the window to steal a valuable win in Newcastle. And that win goes down to a combination of great luck, solid defence, and taking the small chances that they had, in contrast to a wasteful home team.

Newcastle brought the style in the first half of the first half, but this was where the luck played its part for Melbourne.

Galekovic pulled up lame in the warm up, and it was injury replacement Dean Bouzanis who put in a first class showing in keeping to deflect everything that Newcastle had.

Petratos was sublime to start with, as he weaved his brand of mastery to set up waves of flying Jets into the area. Unfortunately for the home team, Bouzanis was more inspired, as he repelled every attack with aplomb.

It was actually unlucky for the away team to go behind, with Nabbout taking a poacher’s goal to grab a seemingly deserved lead for the Jets, even Nabbout’s opener was after he had to make a second chance work when Bouzanis saved that first effort.

But, there would be many a twist in the tail of this contest, as two Boogard errors led to a Melbourne penalty, that McCormack converted (for his sixth set piece goal of the season).

It was a very different game in the second half, as Melbourne began to grind away at the home team, who appeared somewhat rattled and disjointed.

Luke Brattan came into his own, and started to march around the field leaving his mark, although neither team really created any chances.

But a chanceless second half was turned on its head, when late in the game Melbourne attacked through Jamieson, who nutmegged a defender, belted it in, another Melbourne shot was deflected, but it sat up perfectly for Muscat, who blasted a volley into the goal to near-break the net.

His goal celebration was a combination of euphoria, relief, and vindication. Unfortunately for Muscat, he picked up a silly yellow, his fifth of the season, and will miss next week’s game.

While the Jets threw a small kitchen sink at Melbourne towards the end, the result was done, and Melbourne will fly home having put their season back on track, leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of the home team, who had been celebrating milestone games for their captain and coach.

For Newcastle, questions will be asked as to why they are unable to put in a 90-minute performance, as further lapses throughout the season could put paid to what is, still for the moment, looking to be promising season for them. Meanwhile, Sydney create an even bigger gap at the top of the table.

Melbourne 2-1 winners, and it will be interesting to see if Bouzanis retains his place.