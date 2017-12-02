Hayne officially returns to Parramatta

After trying his hand at NFL and rugby sevens and rugby league stints with the Gold Coast Titans and Fiji’s Bati, Jarryd Hayne has officially returned to the western Sydney club where he first shot to NRL fame.

Hayne inked a 12-month contract on Friday to play with Parramatta for the 2018 season a day after splitting with the Titans, citing family reasons.

The move will incur a reported $700,000 pay cut, with the Eels said to have secured the 29-year-old’s services for the season for half a million dollars.

Hayne tweeted on Thursday he would look back on a “joyful” 16 months with the Titans with “fondness”.

However, his time on the glitter strip was widely viewed as anything but a success.

He never looked like replicating his Dally M-winning feats of 2009 and 2014, was often embroiled in controversy and ultimately blamed for the sacking of coach Neil Henry.

“As I said yesterday, my decision to return to Sydney wasn’t taken lightly so I am grateful that (coach) Brad (Arthur) and the Eels have offered me the opportunity to return to the club,” Hayne told the Eels’ website on Friday night.

“Eels members and fans have been behind me throughout my career and I want to use this second chance to repay that faith and support.

“I look forward to returning to training in early January 2018 and am keen to work hard and play my part for the team in building on last year’s finals run.”

It remains to be seen where Hayne will fit into Arthur’s side. His best football has always been played while at fullback.

However, either Clint Gutherson or Bevan French is more likely to fill the No.1 jersey while Mitch Moses and Corey Norman would appear to have a mortgage on the halves spots.

Eels chief executive Bernie Gurr said the club was delighted one of its most talented local juniors had returned to the fold.

“Jarryd started playing for our club as a 15-year-old so we are pleased he now has the opportunity to return and be part of a strong squad and playing culture that Brad Arthur has developed,” he said.