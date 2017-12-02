Rugby League World Cup Final Australia vs England date, start time, kick-off, TV guide, live stream, how to watch

It’s the Grand Finale of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, with the host nation, Australia, playing against England with the winner to be crowned World Champions. We’ve got everything you need to know about the game right here.

The kick-off is scheduled for 7pm AEST (the local time), which will be 8pm AEDT.

It’s been a long competition with plenty of controversies at times, Australia has predictably had little trouble getting through the group stages and then finals, most recently taking care of Fiji in the semi-final, 54-6.

No doubt the highlight from the Kangaroo camp so far is flying winger Valentine Holmes scoring an incredible 11 tries in just two matches – five against Samoa, six against Fiji.

For England, their journey to the final has been a little more difficult, with their most recent victory over the raging Tongans secured by just two points.

The game was in the balance, and with just seconds to play, Tongan prop Andrew Fifita dropped the ball a couple of metres from the try line, letting the English off the hook.

The two sides most recently met in the competition opener, of which Australia won the contest, 18-4.

Game info

When: Saturday, December 2.

Kickoff: 8pm (AEDT).

Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

TV: Channel 7.

Betting: Aus – $1.14 Eng – $5.75.

TV

Channel Seven own the exclusive rights to the Rugby League World Cup and have broadcasted each game live. This will be the easiest way to watch the game – plus, it’s free.

Coverage will start at 7pm (AEDT) with an hour of pre-match analysis.

Stream online

If you’re looking to live stream the game online, you can do so using Channel Seven’s streaming website service.

This will allow you to access the broadcast as it would be shown on TV – all you need to do is create a free profile and have a reliable internet connection.