Australia run through England to go up 2-0 in the Ashes

Australia have wrapped up the second Ashes Test at lightning pace on Wednesday afternoon, claiming the final six English wickets before the tea break to win by 120 runs.

The hosts were on top for most of the first three days, but the match turned on its head during the night session on Day 3 to set up a thrilling final day.

Joe Root winning the toss and electing to bowl was one of the stranger decisions and it was Shaun Marsh who made them pay, racking up a century. He was ably supported by wicketkeeper Tim Paine and Pat Cummins as Australia ended up with 8 declared for 442.

They then had England on the ropes at 7 for 142, a distant 300 runs behind before momentum started to change.

Chris Woakes and Craig Overton were the key men for England as they put on 66 to get themselves somewhat back into the game, eventually being knocked over for 227, still 215 runs behind.

Australian captain Steve Smith then took the option of not enforcing the follow-on. It was hardly a surprise at the time, given his four bowlers had just struggled to knock over the English tail and the ball hadn’t moved extravagantly under lights throughout the match.

It all changed though. James Anderson and Chris Woakes got the ball hooping around corners, England going to stumps with four wickets on the board already.

With a big lead, Australia found themselves in a strong position. They collapsed on Day 4 though, crashing to be all out for 137, setting the tourists 354 for the win.

It would have been a history-making chase for England, despite the fact it felt like they should have been chasing at least a hundred more after being comprehensively beaten

They made a solid start on the fourth afternoon and evening of the match.

DRS proved to be a thorn in the Aussies side as they tried to ruin England’s second innings in a hurry. After not reviewing an LBW on Alastair Cook, who was eventually dismissed in the same way, they blew both of their reviews for the innings in a matter of balls.

It meant Joe Root survived to stumps, ending up on 67 not out and giving England more than a flicker of hope heading into the final day, needing just 176 with six wickets in hand.

However, Australia came back out on the final day and wrapped things up in a hurry with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood forming a superb unit to knock the tourists over.

Chris Woakes was the first go, with captain Joe Root following shortly afterwards. Once the skipper was gone, it was only a matter of time.

England might have fought back, but this is a comprehensive win for Australia – one that puts them up 2-0 in the Ashes before we go to Perth, a traditionally unhappy hunting ground for England. That Test starts on Thursday, December 14.