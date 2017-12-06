Australia run through England to go up 2-0 in the Ashes

Australia have wrapped up the second Ashes Test at lightning pace on Wednesday afternoon, claiming the final six English wickets before the tea break to win by 120 runs.
The hosts were on top for most of the first three days, but the match turned on its head during the night session on Day 3 to set up a thrilling final day.
Joe Root winning the toss and electing to bowl was one of the stranger decisions and it was Shaun Marsh who made them pay, racking up a century. He was ably supported by wicketkeeper Tim Paine and Pat Cummins as Australia ended up with 8 declared for 442.
They then had England on the ropes at 7 for 142, a distant 300 runs behind before momentum started to change.
Chris Woakes and Craig Overton were the key men for England as they put on 66 to get themselves somewhat back into the game, eventually being knocked over for 227, still 215 runs behind.
Australian captain Steve Smith then took the option of not enforcing the follow-on. It was hardly a surprise at the time, given his four bowlers had just struggled to knock over the English tail and the ball hadn’t moved extravagantly under lights throughout the match.
It all changed though. James Anderson and Chris Woakes got the ball hooping around corners, England going to stumps with four wickets on the board already.
With a big lead, Australia found themselves in a strong position. They collapsed on Day 4 though, crashing to be all out for 137, setting the tourists 354 for the win.
It would have been a history-making chase for England, despite the fact it felt like they should have been chasing at least a hundred more after being comprehensively beaten
They made a solid start on the fourth afternoon and evening of the match.
DRS proved to be a thorn in the Aussies side as they tried to ruin England’s second innings in a hurry. After not reviewing an LBW on Alastair Cook, who was eventually dismissed in the same way, they blew both of their reviews for the innings in a matter of balls.
It meant Joe Root survived to stumps, ending up on 67 not out and giving England more than a flicker of hope heading into the final day, needing just 176 with six wickets in hand.
However, Australia came back out on the final day and wrapped things up in a hurry with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood forming a superb unit to knock the tourists over.
Chris Woakes was the first go, with captain Joe Root following shortly afterwards. Once the skipper was gone, it was only a matter of time.
England might have fought back, but this is a comprehensive win for Australia – one that puts them up 2-0 in the Ashes before we go to Perth, a traditionally unhappy hunting ground for England. That Test starts on Thursday, December 14.
December 6th 2017 @ 4:33pm
BA Sports said | December 6th 2017 @ 4:33pm | ! Report
“The hosts were on top for most of the first three days, but the match turned on its head during the night session on Day 3 to set up a thrilling final day.”
The hosts were actually on top for all five days. The Australians had two bad sessions with the bat.
The match never turned on its head, Australia were always favourites to win.
The final day was, surprise surprise, not thrilling as the Aussie Bowlers destroyed the brittle English tail… Who could have guessed it….? not all the over reactors on Social media and the Roar I guess…
December 6th 2017 @ 4:36pm
josh said | December 6th 2017 @ 4:36pm | ! Report
The ball is firmly in England’s court now. They have a strategy for Smith, and overall confidence bowling again. England have all the ascendancy despite being down 0-2.
December 6th 2017 @ 4:51pm
JamesH said | December 6th 2017 @ 4:51pm | ! Report
Bahahaha the Poms’ attack will look pedestrian in Perth. No pink ball under lights to save them there.
December 6th 2017 @ 4:36pm
League Man said | December 6th 2017 @ 4:36pm | ! Report
Let not pump the Aussies up too much
The English Batting is Rubbish
December 6th 2017 @ 4:42pm
Kangajets said | December 6th 2017 @ 4:42pm | ! Report
I repeat every day this series. This is the worst English team to tour Australia in 30 years
Australia wins home series against rubbish opponents. What is new or exciting about this .
Longing for the great touring teams of years gone by Clive Lloyd’s team. Mike Gatling team , Richard Hadley team etc etc etc
December 6th 2017 @ 4:45pm
Matthew Pearce said | December 6th 2017 @ 4:45pm | ! Report
Talk about looking on the bright side of life.
Isn’t it tiring, being so negative about everything all the time?
December 6th 2017 @ 4:51pm
KingCowboy said | December 6th 2017 @ 4:51pm | ! Report
Hey mate, trust me, it could be worse. Might have to watch a 0-0 tie in soccer. Give me cricket over a game of soccer any day of the week
December 6th 2017 @ 4:58pm
Kangajets said | December 6th 2017 @ 4:58pm | ! Report
Good on you cowboy, bringing soccer up on a cricket blog
December 6th 2017 @ 5:02pm
KingCowboy said | December 6th 2017 @ 5:02pm | ! Report
You are the one having ago at the cricket. Like I said, life could be worse. I found the first two games to be great but hey, if you don’t like it, go and watch a game of soccer, that is your choice!
December 6th 2017 @ 5:04pm
Kangajets said | December 6th 2017 @ 5:04pm | ! Report
King cowboy
Why soccer. Why not afl or rugby league or chess
December 6th 2017 @ 5:03pm
Sydneysider said | December 6th 2017 @ 5:03pm | ! Report
This series is as good as over.
But that’s the direction test cricket is taking.
BBL starts soon so that will take the attention away from this one sided series.
KingCowboy, did you enjoy the RL World Cup?
December 6th 2017 @ 4:44pm
Ronan O'Connell said | December 6th 2017 @ 4:44pm | ! Report
The loss of Ben Stokes really was a killer blow for England.
He is such an incredibly valuable Test cricketer and both their batting and bowling lack balance without him.
December 6th 2017 @ 4:49pm
Kangajets said | December 6th 2017 @ 4:49pm | ! Report
No Matthew
I enjoy great sporting teams , not boring test series where Aussie’s are champions at home and Shxte everywhere else
U Mathew enjoy beating up a poor cricket nation all u want .
December 6th 2017 @ 4:58pm
Matthew Pearce said | December 6th 2017 @ 4:58pm | ! Report
So what you’re saying is that you only enjoy cricket when we’re so much better than everyone else that we we just beat everybody all the time?
“You enjoy beating up a poor cricket nation all you want”. Heh, irony.
I always enjoy a good contest, regardless of “how good” we are or anything else. You should try it, sport is much more enjoyable that way.
December 6th 2017 @ 5:02pm
Kangajets said | December 6th 2017 @ 5:02pm | ! Report
No Mathew
Two very good cricket teams competing each other
Not two ordinary teams like this ashes series
Steve Smith is the only player who is competing that can rate alongside the great players from Australia and overseas from the past 30 years
21 other average cricketers in both teams although Lyon has taken a step upwards
December 6th 2017 @ 4:53pm
League Man said | December 6th 2017 @ 4:53pm | ! Report
This Ashes Series is so predictable
Test Cricket for it’s survival really needed this Series to be exciting
Unfortunately ZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
December 6th 2017 @ 5:01pm
Matthew Pearce said | December 6th 2017 @ 5:01pm | ! Report
Australia wins: “predictable” “boring home win” “we’re rubbish” “they’re rubbish”
Australia loses: “predictable” “boring away loss” “they’re rubbish why are we losing” “can’t win away from home”
You can’t win with some people.
December 6th 2017 @ 5:03pm
Kangajets said | December 6th 2017 @ 5:03pm | ! Report
League man
I agree. It’s shyte