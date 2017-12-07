Ben Stokes included in England squad

Ben Stokes has been included in England’s ODI squad for the series that follows the Ashes but the allrounder is still sweating on a decision from prosecutors.

Stokes, who last Sunday started playing cricket with New Zealand franchise Canterbury, remains unavailable for internationals but was named in a 16-man squad announced on Thursday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is waiting to learn if he faces charges for a brawl outside a Bristol club that left another man with a fractured eye socket.

England 16-man ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.