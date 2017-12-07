The Roar Podcast: What’s the most successful sporting code in Australia?

The gang is back this week with the third episode of The Roar Podcast.

Each episode we pick apart the recurring debates and topics in the world of sports – figuring out how things work and how they could be done better.

Listen to The Roar Podcast Episode 2 on iTunes or iHeartRadio.

In this episode, Ryman White, Ben Conkey and Riordan Lee explore the prickly topic of judging a sport’s success. To unpack this landmine of a question, we broke it down into three parts:

1. What metrics do we currently use for judging a code’s success, and how do we measure things like crowd attendance, TV ratings and participation? (As we found out, it’s not quite as straightforward as you might think!)

2. We have a yarn with Cricket Australia’s former Head of Community Engagement, Sam Almaliki, about how important grassroots are to a sport’s health, and if sporting bodies are doing enough at this level. Also, we ask Sam, what’s the most important metric we should be focussing on – crowds, ratings or participation?

3. Finally, we crunch the numbers and try to come to a consensus about which sport is Australia’s most successful.

Be sure to keep an eye out next Thursday for Episode 3 of The Roar Podcast when we’ll be diving into the world of short-form sports.