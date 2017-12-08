The Reds without Cooper makes no sense to me

Quade Cooper and Nick Frisby have reportedly been told by new Reds coach Brad Thorn that neither are part of the side’s plan for 2018.

While Frisby’s demotion is not shocking, he was outplayed at times by youngster James Tuttle last season, the fact that a capped Wallaby is deemed not to be of use in any capacity around the team is surprising. Cooper’s omission is, however pretty staggering.

Cooper divides opinions, so I won’t turn this article (and the comments section) into a debate about whether he was underrated, overrated or anywhere in between. But whether you rated him or not, a bit like Shane Watson, there’s little to no argument that the guy had freak-levels of talent.

Cooper just seemed to rub some people the wrong way and couldn’t do enough to turn that image around.

Cooper is a regular on the touch football circuit in Brisbane, often showing up at weeknight competitions and offering to fill in for teams who need an extra player. But that good will doesn’t reach those outside of Brisbane who seem hell bent on chopping him down.

People don’t like that he’s not a great defender, but he’s hardly alone in that category. They don’t like that his management often shop him around to get the best deal possible for him, so, basically what a good manager should do.

They don’t like that he dabbled in boxing part-time, how dare he pursue something of interest to him.

In fact, if it had been Cooper rather than Foley throwing passes to nobody leading to the opponents scooping them up and scoring on the recent European tour, there’d have been mobs with torches out looking for him. But because it’s Foley the collective reaction is just a shrug of the shoulders because there’s nobody better right now.

I always loved watching Quade. To further the analogies with cricket, like Adam Gilchrist he’s the sort of player I never complained about having to pay to see, because he was an entertainer. And I was fully of the knowledge that those sorts of players don’t always deliver the winning result, it’s a gamble you take in the name of making your product actually enjoyable to watch as a spectacle.

And at the end of the day, that’s what sport is about. If we weed out the guys who make the game entertaining, I’m not sure that’s actually in the game’s best interests.

‘Solid’ fly halves who will get you through a game without major incident are a dime a dozen. Game-breakers are in short supply.

The ship may have sailed on Cooper’s international career, but at age 29 it’s ridiculous to think that a player of his ability, with 70 Test caps and 117 Super Rugby games experience, would not be of use to a Super Rugby team.

But it appears to be the case. The Waratahs won’t shift Bernard Foley to make room, nor should they. The Rebels have already basically brought the Western Force squad plus Will Genia, and the Brumbies are adamant that they’ve locked up their playmaker positions for next season.

But Cooper is still contracted with the Rugby AU and Queensland Rugby Union. It’s complete madness to think that he could be running around Brisbane Premier Rugby grounds next season.

Though it would be in keeping with the Reds’ policy of completely throwing money down the drain, next season they’ll be coached by Brad Thorn while at the same time still paying Nick Stiles and have just reached an agreement to pay out John Connolly (remember when he was at the Reds? Exactly).

For the Reds, who knows what the plan is. Last year it was to stockpile old heads, add experience, leadership, build a culture.

This year its the complete opposite. A clear out of all the old farts in favour of a hungry young crop. Cooper and Frisby look set to join Stephen Moore and Rob Simmons on the way out, and George Smith’s return is looking questionable.

It’s worth a try, I guess. The Reds can’t be any more of a disaster than they already are so why not roll the dice? I still can’t shake the view that Cooper should be a part of it.

Whatever your opinion of him on the park, the guy is box-office. He ensures you’ll get newspaper inches, TV air time and bums on seats. And unless you’re winning each week, which the Reds aren’t, that sort of player is usually worth his weight.

The problem now is that the Reds have got themselves into a position where they’re carrying all of the weight without enjoying any of the benefits.