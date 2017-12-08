The Reds without Cooper makes no sense to me

Quade Cooper and Nick Frisby have reportedly been told by new Reds coach Brad Thorn that neither are part of the side’s plan for 2018.
While Frisby’s demotion is not shocking, he was outplayed at times by youngster James Tuttle last season, the fact that a capped Wallaby is deemed not to be of use in any capacity around the team is surprising. Cooper’s omission is, however pretty staggering.
Cooper divides opinions, so I won’t turn this article (and the comments section) into a debate about whether he was underrated, overrated or anywhere in between. But whether you rated him or not, a bit like Shane Watson, there’s little to no argument that the guy had freak-levels of talent.
Cooper just seemed to rub some people the wrong way and couldn’t do enough to turn that image around.
Cooper is a regular on the touch football circuit in Brisbane, often showing up at weeknight competitions and offering to fill in for teams who need an extra player. But that good will doesn’t reach those outside of Brisbane who seem hell bent on chopping him down.
People don’t like that he’s not a great defender, but he’s hardly alone in that category. They don’t like that his management often shop him around to get the best deal possible for him, so, basically what a good manager should do.
They don’t like that he dabbled in boxing part-time, how dare he pursue something of interest to him.
In fact, if it had been Cooper rather than Foley throwing passes to nobody leading to the opponents scooping them up and scoring on the recent European tour, there’d have been mobs with torches out looking for him. But because it’s Foley the collective reaction is just a shrug of the shoulders because there’s nobody better right now.
I always loved watching Quade. To further the analogies with cricket, like Adam Gilchrist he’s the sort of player I never complained about having to pay to see, because he was an entertainer. And I was fully of the knowledge that those sorts of players don’t always deliver the winning result, it’s a gamble you take in the name of making your product actually enjoyable to watch as a spectacle.
And at the end of the day, that’s what sport is about. If we weed out the guys who make the game entertaining, I’m not sure that’s actually in the game’s best interests.
‘Solid’ fly halves who will get you through a game without major incident are a dime a dozen. Game-breakers are in short supply.
The ship may have sailed on Cooper’s international career, but at age 29 it’s ridiculous to think that a player of his ability, with 70 Test caps and 117 Super Rugby games experience, would not be of use to a Super Rugby team.
But it appears to be the case. The Waratahs won’t shift Bernard Foley to make room, nor should they. The Rebels have already basically brought the Western Force squad plus Will Genia, and the Brumbies are adamant that they’ve locked up their playmaker positions for next season.
But Cooper is still contracted with the Rugby AU and Queensland Rugby Union. It’s complete madness to think that he could be running around Brisbane Premier Rugby grounds next season.
Though it would be in keeping with the Reds’ policy of completely throwing money down the drain, next season they’ll be coached by Brad Thorn while at the same time still paying Nick Stiles and have just reached an agreement to pay out John Connolly (remember when he was at the Reds? Exactly).
For the Reds, who knows what the plan is. Last year it was to stockpile old heads, add experience, leadership, build a culture.
This year its the complete opposite. A clear out of all the old farts in favour of a hungry young crop. Cooper and Frisby look set to join Stephen Moore and Rob Simmons on the way out, and George Smith’s return is looking questionable.
It’s worth a try, I guess. The Reds can’t be any more of a disaster than they already are so why not roll the dice? I still can’t shake the view that Cooper should be a part of it.
Whatever your opinion of him on the park, the guy is box-office. He ensures you’ll get newspaper inches, TV air time and bums on seats. And unless you’re winning each week, which the Reds aren’t, that sort of player is usually worth his weight.
The problem now is that the Reds have got themselves into a position where they’re carrying all of the weight without enjoying any of the benefits.
December 8th 2017 @ 7:21am
Beans said | December 8th 2017 @ 7:21am | ! Report
All well and good Jack but you hit the nail on the head in your fourth paragraph. Brad Thorn comes across as a no nonsense task master who, as with Qld Country, will look to drive the culture via bloody hard work and dedication to the things within each player’s control. Fitness, strength, core skills. Whether right or wrong, and regardless of experience and talent, why on earth would he carry a player who regularly exhibits none of the core qualities he expects from his playing group and, at this late stage of his career, is unlikely to change. It’s the right call by Thorn. Perhaps it may be the wrong call for the Reds. Who knows? What we do know is the coach needs to be able to make such calls and it is good to see that the Reds are backing him.
December 8th 2017 @ 7:48am
Gray-Hand said | December 8th 2017 @ 7:48am | ! Report
There is nothing wrong with Cooper’s fitness or strength. And his core skills as a fly half of passing and kicking are arguably the best in the country. He may not be a great or even good defender, but it is an area that he has improved in over the years. And Cooper has never been accused of being a lazy trainer.
I don’t know what your view of Cooper is based on.
December 8th 2017 @ 8:22am
Dave_S said | December 8th 2017 @ 8:22am | ! Report
Cooper would have to be one of the fittest rugby players in Aus. Nonsense to suggest he was cut for that reason.
December 8th 2017 @ 7:24am
Adsa said | December 8th 2017 @ 7:24am | ! Report
“The Reds can’t be anymore of a disaster than last year so they may as well roll the dice” Sadly Jack this is all too true, FFS why does Ballymore have to be run by numbies, why can’t they look at the Brocos just up the road at Red Hill and see how a professional and successful team conducts itself. Maybe Thorn is the start of a new era, but it has started buy leaving a bad taste in this Reds supporters mouth.
December 8th 2017 @ 7:58am
Bill said | December 8th 2017 @ 7:58am | ! Report
Agree. Excited by his appointment but now this inexplicable move has me not rushing to buy my little guy a reds jersey for Xmas.
December 8th 2017 @ 8:24am
Dave_S said | December 8th 2017 @ 8:24am | ! Report
Agree Adsa, I’ve said it before – if only the Reds were run by the Broncos consortium …
December 8th 2017 @ 7:29am
Sherry said | December 8th 2017 @ 7:29am | ! Report
I’m with you, Jack. You can’t coach brilliance but you can teach somebody how to ration it out, and nobody did that with Quade. If they had, his international career would be anything but over.
December 8th 2017 @ 7:34am
Karl Knuth said | December 8th 2017 @ 7:34am | ! Report
You’re spot on Jack, the Reds seem to thrive on paying people that they then choose to put to no good use.
Personally I have not talked to a single person who can understand this decision. Quade really is a Queensland favourite, the people love him. To cut Quade like this would be equal to Paul Greene cutting Thurston when he took over, which would be completely ridiculous! Like Thurston, Quade has freakish talent – talent that his fans love to watch! Talent that his fans pay to watch and actually will take an interest to.
FYI QRU, fans = money $$.
There is also they fact that Quade is loved by his teammates in Qld. How are they going to respond to his being dropped like this for no apparent reason with no chance to even prove himself to the new coach?
Thorn has also just placed all of Qld’s hopes on Stewart’s very young shoulders. Would it not have been better to manage both Stewart’s and Coopers workload evenly as one starts a career and the other’s started to wind down? Would it not have been a good idea for Quade to mentor Hamish and Duncan this year and provide a helping hand?
Lastly I find it hard to swallow that a man who has the respect of his peers and his opposition, a man who Brian Smith said a month ago was the best FH since Ella and who Alan Jones was full of praise for in organising the BaaBaas, has no place in his home team. A team that he has helped to build.
It’s ridiculous and a bad move for Qld.
December 8th 2017 @ 7:46am
Andy said | December 8th 2017 @ 7:46am | ! Report
Please don’t suggest that this decision was similar to if Paul green sacked Jonathan Thurston, on field talent is where comparisons between the two start and end.
December 8th 2017 @ 7:50am
Karl Knuth said | December 8th 2017 @ 7:50am | ! Report
I’m not comparing their talents Andy. They play different codes for a start, just using it as an anology for a decision that never should have happened.
December 8th 2017 @ 8:21am
Bring Back...? said | December 8th 2017 @ 8:21am | ! Report
Karl, no issue with the thread of your opinion but to place any weight on Brian Smith’s comment is OTT. For starters, Lynagh and Larkham leave QC for dead. Let’s not get carried away with QC’s abilities.
December 8th 2017 @ 8:28am
Dave_S said | December 8th 2017 @ 8:28am | ! Report
Lynagh was a great all-rounder but not as good as Quades passing or running games. QC sits at least alongside Lynagh and arguably somewhere between Bernie and Lynagh.
December 8th 2017 @ 7:41am
Selector said | December 8th 2017 @ 7:41am | ! Report
I still haven’t come to terms with it myself. I can’t imagine how much it will cost them in memberships too. Also this puts a lot more pressure on Hamish and Duncan to perform.
Given the silly way they have gone about this, they probably don’t have the funds for it, but they should be looking at getting Louwrens at all costs as the replacement. Him and Rona are the last decent Force backs unsigned.
Whilst Tuttle is a good prospect and Moses is a decent player, Louwrens was the form HB last year until his injury.
December 8th 2017 @ 8:02am
Bill said | December 8th 2017 @ 8:02am | ! Report
Watching a fair bit of NFL this season. And these sorts of moves happen a bit. Ie tell the old bull it’s over. But rarely do you do it with garunteed money committed. If we could sell Quade for some youngsters I get it (despite being a huge Quade fan it could be time for younger blood (again)). But we don’t. Just poor list management.