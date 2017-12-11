Best 22 analysis: Carlton

All the AFL lists are finalised for 2018, and now is the time to start looking into what each club’s best team looks like.

This analysis won’t factor in injuries or early season suspensions, as they are looking at the best team from the list they have. Here is my view on Carlton’s best 22 in 2018.

Best 22

B: Lachie Plowman, Liam Jones, Caleb Marchbank

HB: Kade Simpson, Jacob Weitering, Sam Docherty

C: Sam Petrevski-Seton, Patrick Cripps, Darcy Lang

HF: Matt Kennedy, Charlie Curnow, Matthew Wright

F: Jack Silvagni, Levi Casboult, Harry McKay

Foll: Matthew Kreuzer, Marc Murphy, Ed Curnow

I/C: Paddy Dow, Zac Fisher, David Cuningham, Dale Thomas

Depth: Sam Kerridge, Jed Lamb, Sam Rowe, Harrison Macreadie, Cameron Polson, Tom Williamson, Nick Graham, Jarrod Pickett, Andrew Phillips, Patrick Kerr, Ciaran Byrne, Tom De Koning, Jarrod Garlett, Matthew Lobbe, Aaron Mullett, Lochie O’Brien, Cam O’Shea, Angus Schumacher, Jesse Glass-McCasker, Kym LeBois, Alex Silvagni, Cillian McDaid, Matt Shaw

Defence

I have selected a fairly tall yet flexible defence for the young Blues. Liam Jones, the feel-good story of 2017, is at full-back. Jones used to be a key forward, but was placed in defence in the VFL, and managed to earn his spot, having a breakout game against GWS and continuing that form. He will be expected to continue that into next season.

Former number three pick Lachie Plowman is in the back pocket, as he will create flexibility to play on either opposition tall or small forwards. Another top-three pick, Jacob Weitering, is coming into his third year, and will no doubt be given the centre-half back role to further develop himself as a defender.

Caleb Marchbank, a top-ten pick, had a breakthrough year in his first year at the Blues, and no doubt demands a spot in defence as a third tall defender.

Veteran Kade Simpson represented Australia in the 2017 IRS against the best of Gaelic Football, and I can’t imagine him not being in the Blues’ starting 18 given he provides plenty of leadership to a young Blues defence and gives it his best week in week out.

I have placed Sam Docherty on the other half back flank as he was one of the best rebounding defenders last season, however will not be available to take the position in 2018 due to an ACL injury.

This gives a number of players an opportunity, such as Harrison Macreadie, Tom Williamson, Jarrod Garlett, Aaron Mullett, Lochie O’Brien, and Cam O’Shea. All have the potential to play on the half-back flank, and could definitely develop into solid players or future stars to be called upon throughout the 2018 season.

Midfield

The Blues’ midfield is filled with many young stars, as well as experienced heads to guide the club forward. Matthew Kreuzer takes the number one ruck rol, ahead of Andrew Phillips, Matthew Lobbe, and Tom De Koning, following a career-best season from the injury-prone big man.

Marc Murphy is the Carlton skipper, and unless injured, will be in the team to guide their young, inexperienced heads. Ed Curnow will be 28 years old in Round 1 next season, and will be selected to provide experience to the team.

Sam Petrevski-Seton had an electrifying first season, playing 20 games and kicking a legendary goal against the Demons in the Round 16 loss. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he did have a slight blip from his first-year form, and have the second-year blues like many before him. However, I’m backing him in to continue to make an impact in Carlton’s best 22.

Patrick Cripps missed the later part of the 2017 season due to injury, but will easily get a spot as an on-baller due to being a fantastic inside ball-winner, and a potential future captain.

Former Cat Darcy Lang would be expected to feature in the Blues’ best 22 due his youth and great potential, which gives them another piece of the future premiership puzzle.

Attack

The forward line is another youth-filled part of the ground. However, it contains loads of exciting potential for the future. Spearhead Levi Casboult takes the full-forward position as he has fantastic marking ability, and will be able to claw in some strong grabs when it’s kicked to him from the midfielders.

Charlie Curnow, brother of Ed, takes centre-half-forward, and will have the potential to rotate through the midfield with Petrevski-Seton and Cripps, which will provide flexibility in the line-up.

Harry McKay is in the forward pocket as he showed potential late last season when he was called upon as a tall forward, and will be able to play at full-forward and centre-half-forward during games when there are rotations occurring.

Jack Silvagni is a young, promising, medium-sized forward who will be able to play either as a tall or a small depending on what is needed to outplay the opposition.

Matt Kennedy comes in from the Giants as another forward-mid, and will provide rotations as well as the ability to play as a tough onballer. The Giants would no doubt be disappointed in the loss of Kennedy, as he would have been an ideal replacement for Steve Johnson in their best 22.

Matthew Wright led the Carlton goalkicking in 2016 and finished second behind Levi Casboult in 2017, so expect to see him feature in the starting 18 given his experience and ability.

Interchange

As pick number three from the 2017 draft, Paddy Dow gets an opportunity straight away given his great talent, and is a key part of the future for the Blues. Fellow youngster Zac Fisher played 17 games in his first season, and he’ll likely continue that form into next year and show everyone the potential he contains.

David Cuningham played eight games, up from the three he played in 2016, and he is likely to continue to get increasing opportunities at the Blues to continue his rate of development.

Veteran Dale Thomas looks to be playing his last season in 2018, despite improved form in 2017, as they will likely look to open his space up for a younger player.

The unlucky players

Young defender Harrison Macreadie is unlucky to not be in the best 22, as he played eight games in his first year as a key position player. He will likely gain more opportunities and experience throughout the 2018 season.

Tom Williamson played 15 games last year, and will get increased opportunities due to Sam Docherty’s ACL injury. Speedy forward Jarrod Pickett will be hoping for regular opportunities to demonstrate his footy smarts and why the Blues were interested in him.

Rebounding defenders Jarrod Garlett, Aaron Mullett, and Cam O’Shea are likely to be the main competitors for Sam Docherty’s spot in his absence.

What do you think Roarers? What’s your view on the Blues’ best 22?