“The world has obviously changed”: Alastair Cook defends “desperate” England

This Ashes series is a contest where conduct is analysed as much as cricket, with England besieged on both fronts as they prepare to cop more criticism and chin music.

Australia, holding a 2-0 lead and all the momentum ahead of the third Test that starts in Perth on Thursday, have remained markedly mute on the tourists’ boozy behaviour problems this week.

They have instead left it to the likes of former England captain Michael Vaughan to point out how destabilising and damaging the “stupidity” of some players can be.

“The perception of the fan and the people at home at the moment is that this England team are loose. They drink too much and they are not as professional as they should be,” Vaughan told reporters at a Yorkshire Tea promotional event.

It stings veteran Alastair Cook, preparing to play his 150th Test.

“I’ve never see a team work as hard as this side,” Cook told reporters.

“(Coach) Trevor (Bayliss) is cancelling practice sessions after three and a half hours, four hours saying ‘you’ve got to stop now, you’re wasting energy, you’ve got to save it for the Test match’.

“People are desperate to do well.”

However, Cook is smart enough to know it is a problem they have created.

It can be traced back to Ben Stokes’ brawl outside a Bristol bar in September, which left another man with a fractured eye socket.

“The world has obviously changed for the England cricket team in September and it has probably taken us a couple of months to realise that,” Cook said.

“The times have changed … it’s now down to us to adjust to it quickly and we can’t afford any more mistakes.

“People pay a lot of money to come and watch us here in Australia, at home the support we get is fantastic, so we’ve got to try and build that trust up.”

Jonny Bairstow, who headbutted Cameron Bancroft during England’s first night on tour and was fined for drinking on the night of Stokes’ stoush, agreed.

“We need to rebuild the trust we had built over the last few years as a team. That starts on Thursday morning,” Bairstow said.

“You rebuild it by winning games of cricket. You’ve got to go out and win games and that starts at training and then in the Test.”

Even if Joe Root’s team are on their best behaviour off the field, they face an enormous task on it.

England’s sole Test win at the WACA came in 1978, when the hosts’ XI was depleted by World Series Cricket.

One side in Ashes history has battled back from 2-0 down and won a series: Don Bradman’s Australia in 1936-37 on home soil.

“It’s pretty important (Australia continue to be ruthless),” paceman Josh Hazlewood said.

“We have chats as bowlers and with the captain as well on that side of the game. We’ve done quite well in those games and look to continue to do that and stay on top of them like we have been.”