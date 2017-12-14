Australia vs England live stream: How to watch the third Ashes Test online or on TV

The Ashes will move to Perth for the Third Test with England under all sorts of pressure to save the series against Australia. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to live streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The third Test is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 14 at 1:30pm (AEDT) with it being played at the WACA in Perth.

This will be the final Ashes Test the WACA hosts, with the new Perth Stadium opening early in the new year.

Heading into the third Test of the series, Australia hold a 2-0 advantage over England having beaten them by ten wickets in Brisbane and 120 runs during the day-night Test in Adelaide.

A win here will see them reclaim the urn, while England need a draw at worst to keep their prospects of a drawn Ashes series alive.

How to watch the match on TV

There is only one way to watch the Ashes on TV in Australia and that’s through the Nine Network. They hold exclusive rights to all games Australia play on home soil.

With the first ball scheduled for 1:30pm (AEDT) on each day, Nine will go live from 12:30pm (AEDT) to allow for an hour-long pre-game show.

They will also put the cricket on 9Gem from 6pm until 6:30pm so they can break for news on their main channel.

Should session times not be altered due to match situation or weather, this will only be about ten minutes of actual cricket with the tea break scheduled from 6:10pm until 6:30pm (AEDT).

As always, check your local guides to confirm this information in your area and time zone.

How to live stream the match online

Unlike other Nine programmes, you won’t be able to stream the Ashes on 9Now. Instead, the only way to stream the third Test will be through the Cricket Australia live pass.

There are two options to download the live pass. The first of those is known as the ‘365 pass’ which costs $29.99 and allows you to watch all of Australia’s home matches, the BBL and the WBBL for a year.

The alternative is a day pass which costs $5.99 and allows you to watch all of the above for 24 hours.

If you have an Optus plan, you may be eligible to use the live pass for free.

The Roar will also be providing a live blog and highlights of the action.