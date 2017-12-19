Memo to FFA: Get moving or get out

As an avid A-League fan, a true believer and a football tragic, even I can’t get into this season with the same level of interest or excitement of seasons past.
I still watch the games, but the hype just isn’t there. There’s something missing even though the level of football on offer is pretty good and the quality of many imports this season is right up there, if not the best ever.
But this season more than ever, the off-field issues have taken over the game and its headlines, and they’re turning the punters away, myself included.
While someone like me will never leave the game completely, I can understand exactly why many have chosen to do so this season.
If we’re honest, the writing has been on the wall for the last few seasons. Ever since the Alessandro Del Piero, Emile Heskey and Shinji Ono show left town, things have been on a slight decline ever since, and this season that decline has reached its peak.
The blame rests on the shoulders of the FFA. Their inaction and infighting have reached new levels, and things are in danger of spiralling out of control.
They seem to have become the laughing stock of the Australian sporting public and are disliked by many in the Australian football community.
That’s a huge problem, and it’s one which is fast becoming irreversible. Change is needed and fast.
This list could go on and on, but let’s just focus on the main issues: zero marketing of the A-League this season, a lopsided governance model, and no action, visible plan or timeline for expansion or for a second division.
Many argue there is actually a resistance to expansion from the FFA, and yet they still expect the current A-League owners to keep investing in their clubs and the league. Something doesn’t add up there.
Things need to happen fast or we’ll be back to the doom and gloom of 2010-11, where average crowds were just over 8500 people per game and fans were dropping like flies. The league was almost on its knees and teetering on the brink.
While it’s not that drastic just yet, if the FFA doesn’t start more actively promoting the game and driving it forward, we may be at that same point in six to 12 months.
The disconnect and discontent within the game is at an all-time high and not just at A-League level. Someone better start listening before it’s too late.
This is my message to the FFA: the football community has had enough. Running the game should be an honour and a privilege, not a right. You are the custodians of the game, not the owners of the sport.
This is what needs to happen as soon as possible:
1. Marketing and advertising
A new $346 million TV deal was signed only last season. Surely they’re able to extract an annual advertising budget out of that total and put it to good use?
2. Expansion
This is non-negotiable. Ten teams is way too few, another reason things are getting stale. New teams are a must as soon as possible, but at least build a plan and a timeline and share that with the clubs and the fans.
3. Second Division
This wouldn’t be such an issue if expansion had already happened. A plan needs to be put in place with a view to kicking this off in the next three years or so. A professional second tier would be ideal, but it could start as semi-professional.
4. Fix the congress
This is the single biggest reason why things have got to where they are today and why I’ve decided to write this piece. It’s had a domino effect, allowing the negativity to grow. The FFA need to cede some power and control or the game will go back to the dark ages.
5. A-League independence
This is the only way forward for the top tier. Set up an independent commission and let the clubs pay a yearly fee to the FFA, which in turn helps them run the game. But let the A-League run and fund itself. That is the way it will gain further investment and the best way for it to grow.
What do you think? Are you happy with where things are at? What would you change?
Matt said
Small rectangular stadiums are a must. Playing in these empty huge stadiums is a joke.
Whiskers said
Who pays for them?
chris said
you
Nick Symonds said
BRITA Arena – 12,500 seats – cost = 14 million Euros in 2007 (25 million Australian approx.)
http://stadiumdb.com/stadiums/ger/brita_arena
http://germanfootballgrounds.com/clubs/wiesbaden/
Sardegna Arena – 16,000 seats – cost = 8 million Euros (current season)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzhKP0YcplU
If you’re not too fussed about using temporary stadiums on a permanent basis they’re not that expensive.
chris said
No Id prefer something more luxurious actually.
Alicesprings said
Maybe worth forwarding to the NSW government?
Midfielder said
Stadiums are interesting I once was heavily involved in costing stadium options back in the 70’s … Alliance stadium to be more specific, the construction company I was working for built the roof.
Anywho and this is obvious but still worth saying … the more seats you have the more it cost per seat.
If you build a 1, 000 seat stadium the cost per seat could be as low as $ 200.00 per seat or less maybe more if expensive seating.
If you build a 80, 000 seat stadium complete with bathroom facilities, eating facilities, sound and TV screens the cost per seat can be as high as $ 12, 000 to $ 13, 000 per seat.
The extra cost has a to do with load and pressure the higher you go.
But is we assume 820 seats per row.
10 rows is 8, 200 seats
11 rows is 9, 020 seats
12 rows is 9, 840 seats
13 rows is 10, 660 seats
14 rows is 11, 480 seats
15 rows is 12, 300 seats
20 rows is 16, 400 seats.
What you will find going back only 15 rows is far less complex than having say 80 rows in an 80K stadium. Yes its obvious but it means a 12 k to 16 k stadium is affordable and if you own it you can earn extra revenue from catering ..
marcel said
Cheers Mid
Nemesis said
Thanks for this Nick Symonds.
I’d prefer to have my ALeague team playing out of simple stadiums like Sardegna Arena, than any stadium in Australia.
Owned & managed by my team.
Food catering to reflect the diversity of the AUS football community.
Ticket sales managed by the club, so no paying money to print your own tickets.
No hiring out the stadium to Monster Trucks.
Proper rectangular pitch with perfect surface curated for football.
Intimate atmosphere for football fans.
I don’t need, nor want luxurious corporate boxes.
Bring back the authentic football experience & fans will flock to it.
If people want luxury stadiums that cost $200-500m? Fine. Lets see which club fills their stands.
LuckyEddie said
The Govt they paid for all the AFL and Cricket Stadiums so about time we got ours.
Penn said
I agree, a 2nd division is a necessity!
It would have been one of the first things i would have had on my 10 year plan list when the A-League started out!
ill stick with a few reasons we should embrace a 2nd division.
1. Youth players will get more notice and game time at a decent level out on loan form the A League to The A2 Championship.
2. Clubs can exist in smaller regional areas that just wouldnt get A-League time unless promotion was available eventually. Meaning you could see a small team for a season in the A-League after promotion, or a Wollongong Team, or Geelong, Hobart, Canberra Sth Melbourne etc
3. Smaller companies could sponsor the game at a 2nd division level rather than baulking at throwing millions in at A-League level
Some people are scared it wont attract crowds ? ITS A 2nd Division! It doesnt need huge mazing crowds! Just a good following from passionate locals.
14 teams in each division!
A-League
Sydney FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
Melbourne Victory
Melbourne City
Brisbane Roar
Adelaide United
Central Coast Mariners
Newcastle Jets
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix
2nd Brisbane Team
3rd Melbourne Team
3rd Sydney Team
AIS Canberra Senior Team
A2 Championship
South Melbourne
Wollongong Wolves
Auckland City
Geelong Team
2nd Perth Team
2nd Adelaide Team
South West Sydney Team out of Campbelltown/Narellan
AIS Canberra Youth Squad
Regional Team – NSW
Regional Team – WA
Regional Team – Nth QLD
Hobart Team
NT Team if feasible?
Port Maquarie / Coffs Harbour Team
We can pick holes through this idea but it in its basic form will be fine for now!
Footoverhand said
AIS is no more for football, the FFA have stopped funding it and has passed the buck to the clubs, funnily enough without giving them any assistance to make this happen.
chris said
Football is just a distraction for this government and continues to want to be a world player but using the wrong vehicles to be meaningful.
Alicesprings said
Would love to see a NT team in the fold! A few games in AS would be nice as well.
The biggest hurdle to this getting up, apart from the political machinations, is the travel cost involved in running such a competition. The reality is that the pie simply isn’t big enough at the moment to do everything.
More money is also needed at the grass roots level – the comp up here is desperate for funds. If the HAL were to break away as suggested it is hard to see them being more generous towards grassroots clubs and organisations?
Nick Symonds said
“Would love to see a NT team in the fold! A few games in AS would be nice as well.”
How about a team in the NPL Queensland?
Alicesprings said
Good question.
However a team in SA would be more logical. NT much more aligned to SA than QLD.
Kangajets said
Penn
I like it
Especially the Coffs port team . Massive untapped football area the mid north coast
Stevo said
“doom and gloom of 2010-11, where average crowds were just over 8500 people per game and fans were dropping like flies”
That was as a result of the WC Fiasco that FFA/Frank indulged in which took eyes off the local game and spread negativity across the sport as it fought with governments and other codes for the right to use stadiums. A completely unnecessary waste of energy just when the HAL needed to be guided through it’s early years. But after that the crowds went back to their longer term trend of around 12,000.
Now we have the FFA/Steven fighting stakeholders so that it can keep control over how the sport is governed. This unseemly spectacle again has shifted focus off the on-field action and towards politicking. Is anybody surprised that many punters are bleeding well turned off? But the good thing is that football is resilient and crowds will come back once the current bickering is resolved.
In order of priority:
a/ Fix the congress: needs a much larger congress than the current gerrymandered system
b/ A-League independence: there is no alternative to this. According to people who know, outside investment in the HAL is being stymied by the FFA’s restrictive rules.
c/ Expansion: this is inevitable after b/ because the value of the league will be increased. More teams, more games, more interest, more eyeballs and more $$$$. Football has yet to reach its potential.
d/ Marketing and advertising: some tweaks required. It doesn’t help with Gallop at the helm. During the AFL season Gillon McLachlan is on ABC radio every Friday morning being quizzed about the weekend games and other matters. We need a football person as the CEO. We can market more effectively without having to spend gazillions if we had more effective, football wise, media savvy talking heads at FFA.
e/ Second Division: needs a plan in place and a timeline. Inevitable.
Daniboi said
My biggest bone of contention is the VAR. I won’t set foot into a stadium while that game-destroying-mechanism is in place.
Fadida said
So you’ve said. About 100 times.
I’m assuming you won’t be watching the EPL either? Massive discontent with refereeing yet again. Obvious missed reds in the City game. The penalty Mooy converted was a dive. Offside goals. Missed penalties. The referees had a nightmare.
It was so bad there is an impatience for VAR!
Daniboi said
Who exactly in the EPL, having looked at how fantastic the VAR is doing down here, is screaming for it over there?
punter said
There were 3 clear red cards situations, 1 which could’ve/would’ve broken De Bruyne ankle but for pure luck. All were only deemed yellow cards.
Daniboi said
I’m not saying the refereeing in the EPL on the weekend was perfect but it was better than the crap we copped here. They had the advantage of video technology and still have Newcastle one of the most dodgy penalties you’ll ever see. Let’s not even mention Bobo stud assault on Muscat or the two CCM red cards.
punter said
All 3 tackles were far worse then Bobo’s or the CCM tackles. The tackle by Ali would’ve/should’ve broken De Bruyne ankle, Pep was going mad (rightly so) over the yellow card only.
Lets also understand this is not a A-League decision, this is a FIFA decision, Bunesliga is using it & La Liga will use it next year.
Kangajets said
I’ll still go to support my team , but I hate the Var
Fadida said
A pretty measured article.
I disagree about the “congress” issue though. It isn’t the biggest cause of falling attendances you discuss.
Failure to expand? yes.
Marketing? Absolutely.
Marquees and hype? Yes
The above are all factors that would stop or not entice fans going. The “congress”?
Re the second division, I think many people agree with it. Heck I’m
sure most want it. I’m still yet to see a single business plan that outlines how it could possibly work from a financial perspective though. Not one.
Saying we need it and then quoting pulled-from-thin-air costings and crowd numbers for teams who don’t yet exist isn’t a business plan.
Midfielder said
Fad
Good press = normally an increase in crowds and ratings …
Poor to bad press = normally a small decline in crowds and ratings….
Hyper negative press = normally falling interest, crowds and ratings.
Fadida said
Expand =good press
Marquees =good press
Marketing = good press
left back right said
Midfielder
In my experience football fans contend there has never been anything BUT negative media towards football. How can it be only now that the negativity in the media is affecting crowds/ratings??
I agree with the others, the congress issue is frustrating those ‘hard core’ fans but is having very little effect on the rest of us
AR said
I agree with Fadida.
The idea that families are staying at home in some sort of silent protest over the “Congress issue” is a complete nonsense.
My best guess is that:
1) people are probably just tired of a middling ten team comp that feels “samey” each year.
and, more to the point
2) the crowds and ratings simply reflect the level of interest in the comp itself. That’s not a criticism, it’s just the way it is. The idea that there are millions of fans out there not turning up or tuning in, is just not rooted in any sort of reality. The ALeague has very passionate fans – there just isn’t as many of them that they think there are.
December 19th 2017 @ 10:25am
Nemesis said
Aussie Rules in Victoria had the same 12 teams for 100 years.
How’s that for “samey” [whatever the heck that means].
Our crap, low quality ALeague with not many fans …
still manages to pull 1/3 of the PayTV viewers from October to May as the world’s best Aussie Rules competition, which showcases the world’s best Aussie Rules players & 18 of the World’s most famous Aussie Rules franchise brands.
If A-League is “middling”, then the World’s Best competitions in other sports must be piddling.
Grobbelaar said
in fact, the then VFL had a 9 team comp between 1915 and 1924.
History shows that the 9 team comp hit average attendances in 1924 of 20k, but by 1931 had plummeted to below 15k, and continued to plummet until hitting a low of 8k in 1942.
The 12 team comp would not surpass 20k in average attendances again until 1954.
Can the A-League retain a long term average of 11k in attendances for the next 30 years?
Yes, on the above evidence, I believe it’s doable, in some years, it will drop to 9k, in other years it will rise to 13k, but all in all, we will successfully maintaing that long-term average of 11k.
punter said
Grob, pardon my ignorance, but was VFL in 1915 playing AFL or VFL?
Grobbelaar said
punter
as far as us football fans are concerned, it could be one or the other, or simply alf
the important point is that we can maintain our long-term average over many decades, in some years it will dip, in other years it will rise, but the long-term average can be maintained
over the course of a century or more, do not be surprised to see that long-term average rise marginally
DB said
football
punter said
DB, I think you may be mistaken.
punter said
Grob,
As a football fan, I care little of attendances, I follow the little A-league with glee, it ranks about 15-20th in the world as far as attendances goes, fine by me.
Just ask those AFL fans, they care little that Football has more then just the local competition, most football fans follow an O/S team, mainly in the EPL, we also follow our A-League teams in Asian club competition, we have an W-League, where the players are real football players not dragged from other sports, we have the Socceroos & Matildas in Asian & World cups that captures the attention of the whole of Australia not just half the country.
But ask any AFL fan they care little about this as long as they have their competition, that’s how we should feel Grob, we have the little A-League attendance wise, but we’re happy, because we also have all these other aspects of football
Forca Real Madrid, Sydney FC, Socceroos & Matildas.
AR said
“Our crap, low quality ALeague with not many fans …
still manages to pull 1/3 of the PayTV viewers from October to May as the world’s best Aussie Rules competition…”
That’s not even vaguely true.
You are comparing the total viewers of 5 ALeague games to 9 AFL games?
Or are you referring to *average* viewers only? If so, please clarify, your statements read like someone air swinging in the dark.
Nemesis said
Nope.
I’m comparing average viewers
Every AFL H&A match and every HAL H&A match is broadcast LIVE on Foxtel.
Average viewers per H&A match broadcast on Foxtel:
World’s Best AFL (2017) = 190,000
Crap, low quality ALeague (2016-17) = 63,000
Each crap, low quality ALeague match on average pulls 1/3rd TV ratings on Foxtel as AFL.
AR said
Ok, you’ve clarified. Please try to use clearer language.
Of course, comparing average AFL-ALeague Ratings on Fox is kind of pointless isn’t it, as there are simultaneous AFL games being shown on Fox on Sat/Sun, whilst ALeague games are typically standalone.
But anyway, despite you’re AFL obsession, this is all an irrelevant tangent…
My view is that the ALeague crowds/ratings:
– reflect a perceived staleness in the comp by existing ALeague fans
– reflect the real level of interest in the ALeague itself.
If you have a different view, that’s fine.
Nemesis said
“Of course, comparing average AFL-ALeague Ratings on Fox is kind of pointless isn’t it”
Huh?
No, if you’re the CEO of FoxSports the ratings of shows on your network are not pointless.
But, the number of viewers on other platforms that you don’t own, are definitely pointless to the CEO of Foxsports and his Board of Directors.
Absolutely, the numbers of viewing on Foxtel give some understanding of the relative viewing of ALeague, which is a crap, low quality competition..
But, it still pulls 1/3 the number of viewers for 7 months as the Best AFL competition in the world.
AR said
My god, he still doesn’t get it.
There are multiple AFL games broadcast simultaneously on Foxtel only. That is, 2 or 3 overlapping games on 2 or 3 Foxtel channels.
And then there are other platforms as well, such as FTA and digital.
You’d think this stuff isn’t hard to grasp…
Nemesis said
“There are multiple AFL games broadcast simultaneously on Foxtel only.”
There are multiple football matches broadcast simultaneously whilst ALeague is being broadcast. On beIN Sports via Foxtel, on ESPN via Foxtel, on Youtube, on Facebook, on pirate streams.
In fact, FoxSports has more Live Football broadcast each year via its sports packages than AFL, NRL & SuperRugby live content …. COMBINED.
AFL & NRL have LIVE content for Foxsports for a few days a week for about 6 months of the year. The rest of the year, Foxsports plays repeats of AFL & NRL for hour after hour after hour. Nothing new. Just repeats of the same rubbish.
Football has LIVE content on Foxsports virtually every day of the week for 52 weeks a year.
Daniboi said
Nemesis said it perfectly. No need to address another word.
Midfielder said
asanchez
Well written and saved me writing a similar article.
Something I have noticed, is the Gallop under Frank and the Gallop under Steven…. under Frank Gallop was constantly in the media and many believed he was doing too much of the talking up… under Steven he makes none of the previous comments he used to make..
What that says to me is Steven wants all things through his office and if he can’t let his CEO be free then he wants control over whats going on…
The end result has been twofold first and obvious Steven does not want to share power and control and second the over control has meant the game has stalled.
IMO Steven needs to go and as you suggested in your article he should move on.
I do think his days are numbered well if not numbered then the degree of control he has is numbered.
I think FIFA have out played him…. FIFA will come in and have a governance model ready talk to the stakeholders [which FFA are not] …. determine a way forward and present it to FFA to implement …
If FFA refuse then FIFA will cancel FFA rights and invite stakeholders to set up a new national body and to ensure this process by installing a NC … either way Steven’s level of control is gone.
AR said
Couple of things…
Under Frank, when David Gallop was declaring war on SBS and toting “we’re going to be No.1”, did that approach actually advance the interests of soccer in Australia?
I think the answer is a resounding no – although I appreciate you and others cheered him on.
Second, in terms of Steven, I can’t see how “FIFA have out played him”. FIFA simply stated that FFA must be compliant with the base requirements, and if it’s not, FIFA will step in. If anyone has “outplayed” Steven, it’s the franchise owners and the State Feds.
punter said
Good Lord, please AR, we get it you don’t like David Gallop, please you sound like a broken record.
Plus the big thing you always make a mistake about is you think the interest in A-League = interest in Football. This is WRONG. Look at the participation rates, look at the Socceroos at the WC, look at the Matildas, look at the interest when O/S teams visit, these are all the things football has over the game of AFL.
Yes AFL bigger then A-League, but football is much more then A-League in this country.
chris said
He doesn’t understand because if he tried he would realise the small world he inhabits (in a sporting sense)
December 19th 2017 @ 12:51pm
valhalla said
come on chrissy …. we all know ya itching to use the word ‘insular’
on a side note, interesting you are now qualifying the barb in a sporting context – perhaps that insular music collection of yours made you realise the error of your ways
AR said
punter, as usual, you’re quoting me on things I never said.
I never said “the interest in A-League = interest in Football.”
You just made that up.
I also never mentioned the AFL (though Mid did), and I certainly didn’t say “AFL bigger then A-League”.
You made that up too.
Read my post again. If you disagree with what I wrote, that’s quite ok.
punter said
AFL is bigger then A-League, this is fact, didn’t quote you.
Never said you said the interest in A-League = interest in Football, but your consistent insinuations & again with your latest jibe on Gallop toting “we’re going to be No.1”, this sort of statement doesn’t help football, look at the falling A-League attendances & ratings.
No this is not what you said but this is what you are insinuating
chris said
David Gallop has been proven right though. Football is number 1 and by far the biggest sport.
December 19th 2017 @ 3:39pm
Chris
Don’t even worry about it, Football is by any measure anyone wants to compare the biggest sport in the world.
I have two homes one in Sydney and one on the Central Coast….. sometimes people try to tease me about moving my practice to the CC. Further effectively living on the Coast as well.
I don’t argue anymore because I know where I live on the Coast they could only dream of such a location and it’s their inbuilt bias that attracts.
My house is in Roma Close, the front of the house faces a semi tropical rain forest, and the back goes onto a huge reserve and then waterfront. See link below … I simply don’t argue as I know whats true and I don’t want to waste my time with them… I treat many posters on the Roar the same way ….
Roma Close link for you
https://www.google.com.au/maps/@-33.4901645,151.3025231,915m/data=!3m1!1e3
chris said
They are like annoying flies
December 19th 2017 @ 6:03pm
Midfielder said
agree