Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Highlights: BBL scores, blog

The start of a new Big Bash League season is here and it all gets underway with a derby as the Sydney Thunder host the Sydney Sixers in the first ‘Sydney Smash’ for the year. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:45pm (AEDT).

The Thunder were back in the doldrums last year. After three wooden spoons in the first four editions, they came from nowhere to take out the title in 2015-16. Last season, it was back to the bottom as the men in lime green picked up their fourth spoon.

It’s been a tough road for the Thunder, but with Michael Hussey their director of coaching and former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson in amazing form in New South Wales Premier Cricket, they will be quietly confident.

Watson smacked a century in a T20 game playing for Sutherland just last week, hitting a stunning 16 sixes. Of course, the attacks at BBL level will be a step up, and certainly spin bowling will be a major strength for their cross-town rivals.

Without Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja, the Thunder appear a little skinny on depth. There will be plenty of pressure on Callum Ferguson and English keeper Jos Buttler to lead from the front while New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan will be tasked with leading what looks like a weak attack.

Still, on the surface the Thunder have plenty of youth in their squad and it could be a tough season.

The Sixers are also one of just four teams to have won a BBL season, taking out the inaugural season, while they were also runners-up last year.

They might be starting this season in a tough spot though, with captain Moises Henriques yet to prove his fitness. Even if he does play, he won’t be able to bowl until later in the season.

That’s a blow to their bowling options, but they have plenty of them. Steve O’Keefe and Johan Botha give them a huge advantage in terms of spin bowling, although, like the Thunder they miss some international players in Mitchell Starc, Jackson Bird and Nathan Lyon.

Their bowling attack is strong, but it will need to be because it’s unclear where the Sixers’ runs are coming from.

English opener Jason Roy is a proven performer in T20 cricket, but names like Jordan Silk, Daniel Hughes and Nic Maddinson will have plenty to prove early in the season as they try to get the men in magenta off to a good start.

Prediction

The Thunder’s attack is a little weak. Unless McLenaghan does something very special, the Sixers should come away with victory.

The Sixers to open their account.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage from 7:45pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.