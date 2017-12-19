Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Highlights: BBL scores, blog

The start of a new Big Bash League season is here and it all gets underway with a derby as the Sydney Thunder host the Sydney Sixers in the first ‘Sydney Smash’ for the year. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:45pm (AEDT).
The Thunder were back in the doldrums last year. After three wooden spoons in the first four editions, they came from nowhere to take out the title in 2015-16. Last season, it was back to the bottom as the men in lime green picked up their fourth spoon.
It’s been a tough road for the Thunder, but with Michael Hussey their director of coaching and former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson in amazing form in New South Wales Premier Cricket, they will be quietly confident.
Watson smacked a century in a T20 game playing for Sutherland just last week, hitting a stunning 16 sixes. Of course, the attacks at BBL level will be a step up, and certainly spin bowling will be a major strength for their cross-town rivals.
Without Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja, the Thunder appear a little skinny on depth. There will be plenty of pressure on Callum Ferguson and English keeper Jos Buttler to lead from the front while New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan will be tasked with leading what looks like a weak attack.
Still, on the surface the Thunder have plenty of youth in their squad and it could be a tough season.
The Sixers are also one of just four teams to have won a BBL season, taking out the inaugural season, while they were also runners-up last year.
They might be starting this season in a tough spot though, with captain Moises Henriques yet to prove his fitness. Even if he does play, he won’t be able to bowl until later in the season.
That’s a blow to their bowling options, but they have plenty of them. Steve O’Keefe and Johan Botha give them a huge advantage in terms of spin bowling, although, like the Thunder they miss some international players in Mitchell Starc, Jackson Bird and Nathan Lyon.
Their bowling attack is strong, but it will need to be because it’s unclear where the Sixers’ runs are coming from.
English opener Jason Roy is a proven performer in T20 cricket, but names like Jordan Silk, Daniel Hughes and Nic Maddinson will have plenty to prove early in the season as they try to get the men in magenta off to a good start.
Prediction
The Thunder’s attack is a little weak. Unless McLenaghan does something very special, the Sixers should come away with victory.
The Sixers to open their account.
11:23pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:23pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2017-18 Big Bash League as the Sydney Thunder defeated the Sydney Sixers in the opening match.
Hopefully you enjoyed the coverage.
11:20pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:20pm | ! Report
11:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:14pm | ! Report
The Thunder have won the opening game of the 2017-18 Big Bash League on the final ball with Arjun Nair hitting the winning runs.
When Nair and Aiden Blizzard came together, the Thunder needed 24 runs off 13 balls, but some wayward bowling from Sean Abbott in a final over which went for 15 runs has seen Nair and Blizzard steal it for the Thunder.
The game went back and forth all evening. The Sixers made a strong start with the bat, before Fawad Ahmed (2/11) and Nair (2/29) brought them back into the fold, limiting the men in magenta to 150.
The Thunder then made a slow start as Daniel Sams picked up four wickets, but an innings of 77 from 46 from Shane Watson kept the Thunder in the game, before they pulled off the victory to open BBL07.
Final score
Sydney Thunder 5/150 (20)
Sydney Sixers 9/149 (20)
Scorecards in a moment.
11:13pm
jamesb said | 11:13pm | ! Report
Nail biting win for the Thunder. Watson won it, but you gotta feel for Sams who bowled well. Gibson should not play for the Thunder again.
11:15pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:15pm | ! Report
Really quite an incredible game to get the season underway.
I suspect we might see some higher scores tomorrow night.
11:18pm
jamesb said | 11:18pm | ! Report
Yeah i can’t wait for tomorrow nights game.
11:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:09pm | ! Report
THE THUNDER WIN! NAIR DOES IT
Abbott goes the short ball, outside off with a bit of width and Nair has just punched it to the covers and taken off. Straight at the fielder, but the throw isn’t good enough! Nair gets there.
The youngster wins it for the Thunder! Brilliant victory! WHAT A GAME! What a game to start the Big Bash.
That was 40 overs of absolutely enthralling cricket.
Over: 20
Sydney Thunder: 5/150
Target: 150
11:08pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:08pm | ! Report
Nevill keeping up to the stumps for the final ball.
11:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:07pm | ! Report
Abbott goes from around the wicket.Goes for the yorker, but misses the mark. Overpitched and it’s worked to deep square leg by Blizzard for a single. Straight to the man.
Scores tied!
Over: 19.5
Sydney Thunder: 5/149
Target: 150
11:06pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:06pm | ! Report
FOUR
Abbott comes around the wicket and just misses the mark. Goes for the yorker, but misses the length and drifts down the leg side ever so slightly. Blizzard swings hard, gets a bottom edge and it flies past Bollinger at short fine leg for a boundary.
2 from 2.
Over: 19.4
Sydney Thunder: 5/148
Target: 150
11:05pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:05pm | ! Report
Full ball now from Abbott. That’s a pretty good one and Nair has got it away to mid on for a single. Almost a misfield, but Sams recovers well down there.
Over: 19.3
Sydney Thunder: 5/144
Target: 150
11:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:04pm | ! Report
FOUR
You’re kidding says Sean Abbott! Back of a length and Nair goes for the huge pull shot. Big top edge, flies over the head of Nevill and runs away to the fence.
7 from 4 now.
Over: 19.2
Sydney Thunder: 5/143
Target: 150