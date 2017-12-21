Ellyse Perry wins first ever ICC Women’s Player of the Year award

Ellyse Perry has unsurprisingly taken home the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint award as the ICC’s women’s cricketer of the year.

Perry has taken her game to another level this year, as reflected in an unbeaten 213 she posted during this year’s Ashes Test at North Sydney Oval.

The star allrounder’s effort was the highest score by an Australian woman in a Test.

Perry has also scored 905 runs and snared 22 wickets in 19 one-dayers during the voting period, which covered this year’s World Cup in England.

Perry was announced on Thursday as the inaugural winner of the award named in honour of Heyhoe Flint, who died earlier this year.

Heyhoe Flint played a key role in organising the first women’s World Cup in 1973, while she was the first female inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame in 2010.

“I’d like to acknowledge the incredible work and legacy Rachael has left behind for the game, she is certainly missed,” Perry said.

“2017 has been a very special year for women’s cricket with many milestones reached.

“A special thanks to Cricket Australia for the incredible amount of support they provide to the Australian women’s cricket team and the way in which they continue to lead the development of women’s sport in Australia.

“Also my teammates and our support staff … and my family and friends for their continued and unwavering support, it is truly appreciated.”

Australian cricket legend Belinda Clark remarked earlier this year she had never seen another player like Perry.

“She will probably go down as one of the great allrounders,” Clark said.

Perry helped Australia win ODI series against England, South Africa and New Zealand during that stretch but her side stumbled at the semi-final stage of this year’s World Cup.

“She is a worthy winner and an inspiration and a role model for millions of young and emerging players,” ICC chief executive David Richardson said.

New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite was named ODI player of the year, while Australia opener Beth Mooney won the Twenty20 and emerging player of the year gongs.

“This is very unexpected and I’m honoured,” Mooney said.