The Ashes Boxing Day Test live stream: How to watch Australia vs England online or on TV

The Ashes might have been regained by Australia, but there are still two big Tests to go as England try to avoid a whitewash, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. This is The Roar’s ultimate guide to streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the first ball set for 10:30am (AEDT) on Tuesday, December 26.

If the match goes for the full five days, it will finish on Saturday, December 30.

Australia are coming off a series-clinching victory in Perth where they beat England by an innings and 41 runs. It follows their first two wins, in Brisbane by ten wickets and Adelaide by 120 runs.

How to watch the fourth Test on TV

As with every game played by the Australian team at home, the only way to watch every ball of the Ashes series will be on Channel Nine.

Unlike the previous Test in Perth though, there will be no reason to switch over to 9Gem during the news. With this match being a day game on the east coast, it will be available on the main channel in its entirety.

Channel 9 is available at 90 in high definition or 91 in standard definition. If you want to watch through your Foxtel account, you will be looking for Channel 100 in standard definition or 209 in high definition.

Nine will begin their coverage each day half an hour before play begins – at 9:30am (AEDT).

As always, check with your local guides to confirm this information.

How to live stream the fourth Test

If you want to live stream the action during the fourth Test, you will need to use the Cricket Australia live pass.

Because Cricket Australia retain their digital streaming rights, you won’t be able to watch through 9Now, as you would with other programming shown by the network.

The live pass will cost you either $29.99 for a year-long subscription or $5.99 for a 24-hour pass. Both offer you every BBL, WBBL and Australian match played in Australia.

The Roar will also be covering the match with a live blog and highlights of all the action.