Is AFL in Sydney finally seeing sustained growth?

While the first recorded game of Australian football in Sydney was in 1877, between the Waratah rugby club and the now-AFL Club Carlton, it wasn’t until 1880 that the NSW Australian Football Association was formed, albeit loosely.
In that year, the first local game was recorded as being played between East Sydney, who defeated Sydney 3.10.28 to 1.6.12 at what is now the Sydney Cricket Ground.
This was the first game of any football played on the ground.
The game attracted a reasonable amount of newspaper exposure and rivalled the rugby code until 1894, when during one of the worst depressions to hit the country, the game fell from favour and the association collapsed.
It was revived in 1903 when it was arranged for VFL clubs Collingwood and Fitzroy to fixture a match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in May of that year.
This stimulated interest in the game, a new competition and the NSW Australian Football League was formed. To use a contemporary phrase, `the league was powering’. In 1911 it purchased a ground on Botany Road, Alexandria, and appointed a full-time secretary.
The game in Newcastle mirrors somewhat the Sydney league, with the game introduced via miners in the 1880s. The game in the Illawarra was a relative latecomer, with the South Coast Senior league forming in 1969.
In 2017, the game around the Sydney Basin is at its strongest in history.
In 2010, there were 54 senior teams playing in Sydney, fast forward to 2017 and there were 79 (plus a few more in the NEAFL). In the Black Diamond League, centered around Newcastle, in 2011 there were 18 senior teams, in 2018, 41 teams have nominated. In 2013, there were 854 players playing senior football in the BDL and in 2016 there were 1034.
In Sydney junior football, in 2012 in GWS’s zone there were 67 junior teams, in 2017 there was 155. In the Swans’ zone, in 2012 there were 210 teams, in 2017 there were 366 teams from under 8s to 17s.
Schoolboy football in Sydney across elite private schools such as Shore, Riverview and Knox did not exist in 2012, yet on Saturday mornings in 2017, 50 teams were playing from Year 7 to 12, and quite a number of AFL footballers have been drafted from there. Something similar will happen next year in the city’s private girls schools.
Newcastle junior football has also gone through something similar. In 2013, there were only eight under-9 teams, in 2017 there were 18. The Central Coast juniors, which is a separate junior league, has grown albeit slower than Newcastle.
Yhe Illawarra league comprises 19 senior men’s teams across two divisions, and a junior league that has remained relatively static for a number of years – nowhere near the growth of Sydney and the Black Diamond League.
The game of Australian football is as healthy as it has ever been across the Sydney basin and looks to grow even bigger in the coming years.
Maybe, just maybe, the game can cement itself and beat the boom-bust cycle that it has had over its 140-year history in the state.
December 27th 2017 @ 5:44am
Having lived and played in the black diamond league all my life it’s pretty staggering to see the recent growth. Particularly in women’s and juniors in the last 3 seasons .
December 27th 2017 @ 6:34am
Further to my above post . A lot of kids grow up in nsw playing soccer or rugby league so the skills of crossing over to afl are transferable,
generally after a bit of practice learning a drop punt and marking is not that hard .
With the emphasis in rugby league all about big kids now , afl gives all size kids a chance to play .
December 27th 2017 @ 10:19am
“With the emphasis in rugby league all about big kids now , afl gives all size kids a chance to play ”
A very good point and one that is often overlooked.
Routinely I have to remind people on here that just because the elite level clubs in Queensland are dreadful, doesn’t mean at all that the same malaise inflicts amateur levels of the sport.
it’s only once professional money & competition for elite talent is injected into the mix that we have issues with players walking away from the clubs up here. Amateur level competitions in Queensland remain very strong indeed.
December 27th 2017 @ 12:12pm
The often repeated line about “kids of all sizes” in the AFL is a bit of a myth. In 2012 the height of an average Australian male was about 176cm. There are about 4 guys in the AFL of below average height.
However more generally we are probably getting a bit better at directing the big heavy kids to rugby, the small nippy kids to soccer, and the taller-leaner kids to AFL. Lots more choices now and chances for kids to find their niche.
December 27th 2017 @ 12:28pm
Sure, at the elite level you need a bit of natural selection to go your way but in amateur level competition the emphasis on being tall is nowhere to be found. I’m 6’3″ – by no means a giant and yet I’m comfortably one of the tallest people in the team I play in.
The other thing to ponder is that where kids are concerned if they’re playing against someone taller than them the worst that happens is that they get outmarked. Kids playing against much heavier kids in league is a lot more fraught.
You’ll notice too that while kids rugby league has often been graded based on weight, no-one has ever suggested that kids AFL be graded based on height
December 27th 2017 @ 9:48am
I remember the 70’s….grand finals at Trumper Park
December 27th 2017 @ 12:06pm
It’s taken a long time for the stars to align. The introduction of television promoted the dominant sports and diminished the less popular sports. The Swans came along and revived NSW interest in football but it took a very long time, much longer than expected for grassroots to catch up and even longer for community football to catch up. With football in schools and private schools the situation is rounded off. The current boom in women’s football has been an added bonus and will propel the game forward for some time.
With the introduction of GWS football is on a strong path forward.
December 27th 2017 @ 12:52pm
Victory will be the day the Sydney Cricket Ground has a drop in pitch. But we still don’t know what bridge the two Sydney AFL teams are fighting over.