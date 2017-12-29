A comparison of AFL growth in non-heartland states

The AFL has had a presence in the northern states for decades, but it takes detailed analysis to see the relative success of these clubs.
There’s an absolutely huge disparity in actual members and crowd averages between the two states which of course is directly influenced by form or lack thereof.
The Suns have a better home crowd average than GWS, although GWS is hamstrung a bit by Manuka and its capacity.
If we look below the AFL level we find that at grassroots level in 2017 across the Sydney basin there were 84 senior men’s and women’s teams in Sydney, 39 around Newcastle and 19 around Wollongong for a total of 142 senior teams.
If we look at SE Queensland in 2017 it is quite similar. There are 146 senior teams playing from Tweed Heads through to the Sunshine Coast that is also probably a similar geographic spread to the Sydney basin.
Working on a football to population basis. per capita SE Queensland would seem to be a fair way ahead and if we look at the state of senior community football in 2012 there were 92 senior teams in SE Queensland.
Even without the Brisbane Lions being perennial finalists like the Swans and although the GC Suns have given a boost to football on the GC – which was always traditionally strong – it seems SE Queensland football has grown independently of the Brisbane Lions’ success or lack thereof.
This sort of contradicts an argument by some who claim that lack of Swans success would see the crumbling of grass roots football below it.
What has really boomed in SE Queensland is women’s football. In 2011 there were only six senior women’s teams, four under 18s teams and six under 15s teams, in 2017 there were 28 senior women’s teams, 18 under 17s, 22 under 15s, 31 under 13s and 20 under 11s. They are specific girls teams, although it would be fair to say many under 11s would probably play with the boys at that age, so under 11s may be not fully representative.
Eight more clubs have been allocated women’s licences for 2018 according to an AFL Queensland article. Queensland – after Victoria – is probably the second strongest state for women’s football, a great achievement.
At a junior level both areas have similar type numbers, Brisbane have around 8,000 juniors, Gold Coast claimed 2,950 this year, Sydney juniors claimed over 10,000 across its two zones (GWS and Swans) a couple of years ago, although these numbers are generally without Auskick club numbers – yes that word Auskick! – which are usually around 40 per cent of any clubs base.
Sunshine Coast as well as Newcastle, Illawarra and the Central Coast all have varying numbers through their junior associations, with Newcastle and the Sunshine Coast having good growth over recent years.
I suspect that a top four spot for either the Suns or Lions will see a grass roots interest spike in SE Queensland as it has in the last couple of years in Sydney because of GWS and the Swans. A decade ago SE Queensland was quite comfortably ahead of the Sydney area, but now particularly at junior level Sydney seem to be moving ahead.
Combined Swans and GWS membership – 79,832*
Combined Brisbane and GC membership – 33,027*
*Figures at sixth September 2017
Combined home crowd average Swans and GWS – 23,297 (no finals included)
Swans – 33,398, GWS – 13,196
Combined home average crowd Brisbane and GC – 15,059
Brisbane – 16,455, GC – 13,663
December 29th 2017 @ 7:05am
The problem with this analysis is that it's using untrustworthy figures
The problem with this analysis is that it’s using untrustworthy figures
December 29th 2017 @ 9:23am
Aligee said | December 29th 2017 @ 9:23am | ! Report
I wouldn’t bother if i didn’t think the numbers were fair dinkum, for EX Brisbane junior football puts out a annual report every year and since 1991 have supplied registered junior club players, graph is here.
http://footyindustry.com/files/afl/participation/AFlBrisbaneJuniors1991-2016.png
December 29th 2017 @ 9:33am
The AFL has been fudging especially in Sydney for over a decade
The AFL has been fudging especially in Sydney for over a decade
December 29th 2017 @ 9:53am
Aligee said | December 29th 2017 @ 9:53am | ! Report
Oh OK, now it is Sydney!, if you think claiming over 10,000 juniors across over 50 junior CLUBS in Sydney is fudging – go for it!
The 11th Sydney AFL juniors annual report from 2016 claims 11,200.
http://aflsj.com.au/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2017/03/AFLSJ-Annual-Report-2016.pdf
Feel free to find fudges ?
December 29th 2017 @ 12:48pm
The AFL loves you, mr Gullible
The AFL loves you, mr Gullible
December 29th 2017 @ 10:14am
Slane said | December 29th 2017 @ 10:14am | ! Report
Seriously, mate. He is counting the number of clubs, teams and registered players. That is the people who play actual matches of football on the weekend. Not Auskick numbers, not school participation, not pet memberships or anything else you want to blame. This is an account of the number of people who play club football.
December 29th 2017 @ 11:21am
Rugby league you mean.
Rugby league you mean.
December 29th 2017 @ 12:53pm
Not so super said | December 29th 2017 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
I’m guessing you believe the GWS numbers too?
Have they stoped counting both legs
I feel if the AFL works hard in 50 years Vanuatu and Guam are going to embrace the game
December 29th 2017 @ 1:11pm
Cat said | December 29th 2017 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
In 50 years you will still be buying reams of tin foil and spouting off about things you have not a clue about. So sick of conspirat@rds like you whose whole post boils down to ‘I don’t like it so it cannot be true’. Either provide some sort of evidence (which like flat-Earthers you can’t) or just go away. Your shtick is boring.
December 29th 2017 @ 11:35am
Alicesprings said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:35am | ! Report
Haha OK.
The AFL Sydney and AFL Brisbane Juniors annual reports have been fudged for the best part of over 25 years?? I take it you have read them??
What would their motive be?? Especially when some of these reports over the years have show declines. More recently they have shown increases.
To their credit they actually release their annual reports unlike sports.
December 29th 2017 @ 12:47pm
Don't stop believing
Don’t stop believing
December 29th 2017 @ 1:28pm
The_Wookie said | December 29th 2017 @ 1:28pm | ! Report
or you can keep believing the league press about afl figures. Because that aint going to be biased at all.
Yes, there was some issues with participation figures reported for AFL Sydney in 2011 & 12 – there was a report issued then and those figures were addressed afterward.
December 29th 2017 @ 7:23am
Kangajets said | December 29th 2017 @ 7:23am | ! Report
There will always be peaks and troughs with playing numbers of afl in nsw , but it seems fairly popular at a junior level for sure and women’s foity too.
The west Sydney crowds are the only thing I don’t see increasing.
Not that afl would ever consider it , but they would have better crowds if they located the giants in Canberra or Newcastle rather then Homebush .
December 29th 2017 @ 11:29am
Alicesprings said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:29am | ! Report
Short term the GWS would have done a lot better in Canberra but the AFL isn’t planning for the short term. I take it you are aware how many people live in Western Sydney?
Newcastle!?? Maybe in 50yrs. Every now and then Newcastle gets mentioned when discussion of BBL expansion comes up. If there’s a cricket ground to be built I’m sure the AFL would be there dreaming and scheming.
December 29th 2017 @ 2:03pm
Kangajets said | December 29th 2017 @ 2:03pm | ! Report
Alice spring
Don’t be so condescending
It’s people like u that give afl such a bad name in nsw ffs
I’ve lived in nsw for 42 years. And played coached afl. I know my stuff ok
Yeah mate Western Sydney has abt 3-4 million people . The demographics of Western Sydney means it’s going to take 50 years to get a crowd if ever .
December 29th 2017 @ 2:16pm
Kangajets said | December 29th 2017 @ 2:16pm | ! Report
Alice
Regarding Newcastle and the hunter . Massive growth of population and afl is booming .
U open your mouth and so much shyte comes out .
December 29th 2017 @ 8:27am
RandyM said | December 29th 2017 @ 8:27am | ! Report
Queenslanders will get behind a team that boasts Queensland born and bred players. The Lions golden era was a good time for AFL in QLD but just about all of those star players were from states down south. Simon Black I think was the exception.
December 29th 2017 @ 8:59am
Perry Bridge said | December 29th 2017 @ 8:59am | ! Report
RandyM –
The irony is that many of the Queensland born and bred players in the system didn’t try to return home.
The Lions did include Voss and Akermanis who had moved up there as young kids and grew up there and played all their junior/youth footy up there as locals.
My club North Melbourne has a number of born and bred Queenslanders on our list. What would be great would be to see at least once every 4 years a real SoO carnival such that Queenslanders such as yourself could get behind the QLD SoO side and perhaps appreciate more where the locals are playing.
Ironically of course – soccer fans don’t seem to have issues about where a player was born/bred. This notion is something the NRL tries to push as a point of distinction to the challenge of AFL. However – it’s much easier for the NRL given that it’s a 2 state player pool and development system into effectively a 2 state competition (the Storm in most respects a transplanted QLD side).
December 29th 2017 @ 11:48am
Alicesprings said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:48am | ! Report
The NRL strength is also its weakness. Surely they have to get a draft going eventually – hard to see expanding to Perth being viable otherwise.
Would like to see some stats on how many players from outside of NSW/ACT and QLD are playing in the NRL at the moment. Conversely there are almost 100 players from NSW/ACT and QLD playing in the AFL.
December 29th 2017 @ 12:56pm
RandyM said | December 29th 2017 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
there is a little country called New Zealand that supplies a pretty large proportion of players. There’s some from the UK and some from the Pacific Islands.
I really don’t know the numbers from the other states, definitely not as high as what the AFL has in NSW/QLD.
December 29th 2017 @ 2:15pm
Kangajets said | December 29th 2017 @ 2:15pm | ! Report
Alice
You seem to know 2/3 rds of sweet fa . Maybe stick to the Northern Territory games.
December 29th 2017 @ 2:21pm
Kangajets said | December 29th 2017 @ 2:21pm | ! Report
Nrl biggest enemy is it’s need for bigger Sized players .
The result being soccer and Afl are both attacking record numbers of juniors in nsw, and rugby league is struggling in juniors across nsw.
December 29th 2017 @ 11:22am
It was more about winning for the Lions than how many QLD players.
It was more about winning for the Lions than how many QLD players.
December 29th 2017 @ 11:59am
Cat said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:59am | ! Report
Does anyone honestly scroll through player profiles to see where they were born before deciding whether to barrack for them?
I follow Geelong, I don’t ‘like’ Harry Taylor, Corey Enright or Dan Menzel less because they aren’t from Victoria initially. They are Geelong Cats players. That is what matters to me. I’m not upset the Cats draft Tim Kelly because he is from WA, I am excited because he fills a need.
This whole ‘I’d follow a te@m more if there was more players from my state’ is such a load of excuse making BS.
December 29th 2017 @ 1:07pm
RandyM said | December 29th 2017 @ 1:07pm | ! Report
Most NRL clubs fund and develop their own juniors, it’s not done centrally like in the AFL, hence no draft. Different system, different culture.
December 29th 2017 @ 9:58am
Aransan said | December 29th 2017 @ 9:58am | ! Report
Roarers might be interested in the Queensland team of the century:
http://websites.sportstg.com/assoc_page.cgi?client=1-4711-0-0-0&sID=55949&&news_task=DETAIL&articleID=4878149
December 29th 2017 @ 11:36am
Redb said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:36am | ! Report
Take the Swans out of those averages and really there is not much difference between GWS and Lions/GC. Swans members/crowds have been built on sustained success (like Hawthorn & Geelong). So a good foundation and now a very strong sustainable AFL club.
The Suns is a huge missed opportunity for the AFL, if they hadn’t derailed with gifted draft picks, Ablett,etc they would be propping up QLD numbers. Gold Coast out of the 4 areas is traditionally the strongest at grass roots level. The Lions likely require propping for some time. Reckon they should go after Alastair Clarkson and rebuild the footy dept and culture.
December 29th 2017 @ 12:01pm
Milo said | December 29th 2017 @ 12:01pm | ! Report
Thanks Aligee
What struck me as overwhelmingly positive about those numbers (if we take on face value) in SE Qld is the enormous growth in womens’ footy and participation therein in the six year period 2011-2017. The point being that sooner or later it seems very likely that growth will translate into greater participation by juniors (both boys and girls) in the near future as those women go on to have and raise children.
Regardless of the region or area, and it should be all over, the AFL is right to plug so much time, effort and money into the growth of the women’s game. It started a fair way back from soccer but its coming on now and long may it continue to grow. The AFL has finally acknowledged the hugely critical part that women play in both the playing itself and their future influence on that participation in our great game.
December 29th 2017 @ 2:18pm
Kangajets said | December 29th 2017 @ 2:18pm | ! Report
Same massive growth of women’s footy in Newcastle and the central coast and hunter region too .