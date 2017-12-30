 

Karmichael Hunt charged with drug possession

    Queensland Reds and Wallabies player Karmichael Hunt has been arrested in Brisbane and charged with drug possession.

    Queensland police confirmed on Saturday morning that two men had been arrested in Fortitude Valley. Hunt was the only player involved in the incident.

    “An incident involving Karmichael Hunt occurred which resulted in his arrest,” said Hunt’s lawyer, Adam Magill.

    “At this stage no further instructions have been taken.

    “There were two males involved and there has been a subsequent charge of possession. They have been charged conjointly.”

    Hunt has been told to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on January 29.

    He has previously been fined after pleading guilty to four charges of cocaine possession in 2015.

    Rugby Australia released a brief statement regarding the incident on Saturday afternoon.

    Rugby Australia statement
    Rugby Australia has today been made aware of an incident involving Wallabies and Queensland Reds back Karmichael Hunt in Brisbane overnight. It is understood Hunt was arrested and has subsequently been released by Queensland Police.

    Rugby Australia takes all matters relating to the off-field behaviour of its players seriously and has commenced an investigation into the incident in conjunction with the Queensland Rugby Union.

    No further comment will be made at this time.

