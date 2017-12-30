Queensland Reds and Wallabies player Karmichael Hunt has been arrested in Brisbane and charged with drug possession.
Queensland police confirmed on Saturday morning that two men had been arrested in Fortitude Valley. Hunt was the only player involved in the incident.
“An incident involving Karmichael Hunt occurred which resulted in his arrest,” said Hunt’s lawyer, Adam Magill.
“At this stage no further instructions have been taken.
“There were two males involved and there has been a subsequent charge of possession. They have been charged conjointly.”
Hunt has been told to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on January 29.
He has previously been fined after pleading guilty to four charges of cocaine possession in 2015.
Rugby Australia released a brief statement regarding the incident on Saturday afternoon.
Rugby Australia statement
Rugby Australia has today been made aware of an incident involving Wallabies and Queensland Reds back Karmichael Hunt in Brisbane overnight. It is understood Hunt was arrested and has subsequently been released by Queensland Police.
Rugby Australia takes all matters relating to the off-field behaviour of its players seriously and has commenced an investigation into the incident in conjunction with the Queensland Rugby Union.
No further comment will be made at this time.
December 30th 2017 @ 1:43pm
Redsback said | December 30th 2017 @ 1:43pm | ! Report
Thanks for the memories. Has to be terminated. Hope this opens the door back up to Cooper. Not looking like being a good season for the Reds.
December 30th 2017 @ 1:51pm
chappy said | December 30th 2017 @ 1:51pm | ! Report
That’ll learn Ya!
What a Turkey!
Why the Reds ever got this AFL reject is beyond me in the first place.
December 30th 2017 @ 2:30pm
Dally said | December 30th 2017 @ 2:30pm | ! Report
It’ll be interesting to see what this translates to in terms of consequences, as we do tend to allow our players to behave any way they like and still maintain Wallaby eligibility and selection.
December 30th 2017 @ 2:36pm
Taylorman said | December 30th 2017 @ 2:36pm | ! Report
Happy new year Brad!
Love, KH.😀
December 30th 2017 @ 2:39pm
Pilferer said | December 30th 2017 @ 2:39pm | ! Report
Big test for Caslte to kick off her tenure.
Wonder if he tries the Kenny-dowell defence .