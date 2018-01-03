Never going to be pitch perfect, but Aussie wickets need resuscitation

When the mountains of cash pour in this year from the next broadcast deal Cricket Australia should set a good chunk aside to invest in the country’s pitch health.
The issue – which has been bubbling away for the best part of the last 15 years – was brought into sharp focus because of the state of the MCG deck for the fourth Ashes Test.
Over the five days only 24 wickets fell.
“It hasn’t changed over five days and I’d say if we were playing for the next couple of days it wouldn’t change at all,” was Australian skipper Steve Smith’s review after scoring yet another ton on the final day to secure a draw.
“I just don’t think it’s good for anyone.”
Match referee Ranjan Madugalle agreed, rating the wicket “poor” in his post-match report – an assessment that earnt the MCG the embarrassment of becoming the first Australian Test pitch to be described as such by the ICC.
“The bounce of the MCG pitch was medium, but slow in pace and got slower as the match progressed,” Madugalle said.
“The nature of the pitch did not change over the five days and there was no natural deterioration.
“The pitch did not allow an even contest between the bat and the ball.”
Cricket Victoria chief executive Tony Dodemaide thinks it might be time to dig up the drop-in wickets and start afresh with new soil and turf.
It’s a good call. There’s strong consensus among players, officials and fans that the MCG pitch is as docile as a koala on Stilnox. There have been three Sheffield Shield draws at the ground already this season.
But the MCG isn’t the only Australian wicket that could do with a makeover.
It’s well accepted that the strips across the nation have become more homogenous in recent times.
Since 2000 the Gabba isn’t as green as it used to be, the SCG doesn’t turn anywhere near as much as it used to and even the WACA isn’t as fast and bouncy as it used to be, although Test cricket has wound up there now. The MCG is plain docile. And Adelaide is still flat, but the day-night Tests at the ground mean the night session puts a bit of jazz through it.
Even over the last week leading into the fifth Ashes Test at the SCG the wicket has commonly been described as “spin-friendly”. It’s not. It certainly doesn’t take turn from day one like it used to more than 20 years ago. It deteriorates at the same rate as many Test wickets, but the best slow bowlers didn’t used to have to rely on the day-three footmarks to get them gripping and turning.
CA will be flush with money when the new BBL media deal is signed later this year – it’s expected to be a $300 million package – and the budget should be adjusted to account for a pitches allocation.
There’s some complexity given the various agreements with the landlords and the existence of co-tenants at the five Test grounds. For example, ultimate responsibility for the preparation of the MCG wicket falls to venue operators, the Melbourne Cricket Club.
But it’s an investment worth making given what’s at stake: the entertainment value of Test cricket that makes the game many millions of dollars in TV revenue and gate takings (although there is some irony in the fact that any ICC fine for the poor pitch – likely to be a maximum of $18,000 – would be significantly inferior to the money made by CA for the Test going the full five days).
And the variation in pitch conditions globally is one of cricket’s great strengths – the green mamba in Durban, the seamer at Edgbaston, the raging bunsen burner in Nagpur, the scorched strip in Trinidad.
But aside from the financial imperative at international level, Australia’s young and upcoming domestic cricketers – as it stands – aren’t exposed to wildly different playing conditions.
Aussie coach Darren Lehmann has often lamented the way the wickets have gone. He compares his career – where he had to prove his skill and Test credentials with the bat by contending with bounce, seam and spin at Shield level – to those coming through the ranks these days whose adaptability isn’t pushed to the same degree.
It’s a point he laboured during Australia’s 2016 Test tour of Sri Lanka, where batting against quality spin bowling was exposed as was the ability of Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe and Jon Holland to extract the same fizz and other tricks from the dusty wickets.
At least the drop-in pitches at the MCG and Adelaide (and I think the new Perth Stadium will be a drop-in) means experimentation and preparations can be done while the co-tenant AFL clubs are carving up the guts of the grounds.
For the SCG and Gabba, CA have the money but do they have the desire to do the best thing for the punter and future international players.
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:11am
Linphoma said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:11am | ! Report
Drop-ins have not always been synonymous with flat.
No one was bagging John Maley’s WSC drop in pitches if I recall. They went in at VFL Park (definitely) and maybe the old Sydney Showground for the Super Tests, and I recall they were marvels of the age. Why were they so good?
Did they dig up the pitches again at the end of the cricket season? Does anyone recall?
January 3rd 2018 @ 10:24am
Mattyb said | January 3rd 2018 @ 10:24am | ! Report
I can’t recall but back in those days people still enjoyed cricket. There was limited talk of pitches and selection and people spoke about the game and the contest.
Today all people can talk about is pitches or selection,I think in the lead up to the SA tour people will forget about the pitches and again talk about selection,the cricket itself will certainly again continue to be secondary on most people’s minds.
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:39am
JohnB said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:39am | ! Report
“For the SCG and Gabba, CA have the money but do they have the desire to do the best thing for the punter and future international players” – what exactly are you proposing? That drop ins get installed at the SCG and the Gabba? Or that more money be spent on the preparation? If the latter, fine, if the former, you’ve got to be kidding.
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:42am
tyrone said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:42am | ! Report
Why would CA spend money made from BBL on Test quality pitches that will affect the quality of BBL pitches?
It seems like you cannot have a pitch suited to both games on the same square.
Maybe we need to think outside the box, do Test balls need to be made to allow for more swing, seam and spin (grip)? This way even a batsman’s paradise gives the bowler a chance at getting a wicket.
A different ball in Tests that gives a bit more to the bowlers allows for a standard pitch suitable to all forms of the game with differing results.
With regards to the poor rating, I wonder if we played Zimbabwe and bowled them out twice in two days but had no issues batting if the pitch would be seen in a better light? Maybe Australia and England are too good at batting and not good enough at bowling to have a great game. Maybe an uneven contest makes us believe that the pitch has something for everyone.
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:17am
Internal Fixation said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:17am | ! Report
Hi Tyrone.
I think you make some really good points but drop in wickets can be managed away from the main stadium and multiple can be curated – say for BBL and Test.
Sydney has really changed and that remains a traditional wicket.
The sad fact of this situation is the MCC Curators stuffed it up. Plenty of drop in wickets are decent test match pitches!
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:27am
paul said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
Your last comment reminded me of the drop in pitch used in Darwin in 2003 when Australia played Bangladesh. It had zero pace, zero bounce, zero turn, yet Australia won, simply because they were playing weak opposition.
Maybe if CA got the old curators who prepared Test pitches to their liking with the current guys, you might get better results. In saying that, these guys have to get pitches up for 2 forms of the game where bat dominates ball, then prepare a completely different surface that allows for a contest across 5 days. That’s got to be bloody hard to do.
January 3rd 2018 @ 11:02am
Don Freo said | January 3rd 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
Maybe we could just play weak opposition? Zimbabwe, Ireland and Kenya perhaps.
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:46am
Jeffrey Dun said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:46am | ! Report
I notice that the ICC will shortly be revising penalties for poor pitches. The rating of the MCG pitch is the last before the ICC introduces a revised process.
Under the new guidelines, the MCG’s poor rating would have accumulated three demerit points, with any venue accumulating five points over a five-year rolling period being suspended from hosting international cricket for 12 months.
Given the MCG’s propensity for producing poor pitches, (two in the last four years), it would be hilarious if it was suspended from hosting test matches.
The people responsible for the MCG pitch had better get their act together.
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:16am
Cam said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:16am | ! Report
Hobart has a great pitch. Problem is CA wants to avoid the place.
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:18am
Internal Fixation said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:18am | ! Report
I for one vote Hobart for the new boxing day test 🙂
That will shut Bill up
January 3rd 2018 @ 2:52pm
Not so super said | January 3rd 2018 @ 2:52pm | ! Report
Yeah, at least 345 people will turn up to watch
January 3rd 2018 @ 3:06pm
Johnno said | January 3rd 2018 @ 3:06pm | ! Report
Isn’t the Adelaide pitch a drop in pitch…..and that goes well. I think states should start investing in developing drop ins. If Adelaide can do it, then the rest should.
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:34am
jamesb said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:34am | ! Report
People often wondered why the Sheffield Shield has been played at grounds like the MCG, Gabba and the SCG infront of thousands of empty seats. Well IMO there’s two reasons.
Firstly it allows the first class players to get used to playing on a variety of first class pitches. And it should be a variety of first class pitches. The other reason is to give the curators practice in producing good test standard pitches in the lead up to the actual test match. And judging by the three shield matches in the lead up that ended in a draw, the preparations for the Melbourne test were a disaster.