Socceroos to play Norway in March

Australia’s first opponent of its World Cup year has been confirmed, with an away friendly against Norway locked in for March.
The Socceroos will face the world No.59 at Oslo’s Ullevaal Stadion on March 23 (March 24 AEDT).
The Norwegians won’t feature in Russia, but will give the Socceroos practise against a Scandinavian opponent given they’ve drawn Denmark at the June tournament.
Australia also faces top seed France and Peru in a challenging group stage.
FFA chief executive David Gallop said Norway would be a formidable foe, given their strong home record.
“For the March window we identified the need to play friendlies in Europe where the bulk of our players are based to minimise the travel demand on the players selected, as well as their clubs,” Gallop said.
“Throughout the qualification process our players had a heavy travel and match schedule, so playing in Europe will lighten their loads leading up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.”
The match will be one of up to five friendlies to feature Australia leading up to the World Cup.
A second match will be teed up in Europe for the March international window – reportedly against Colombia.
A fixture against a South American side has been targeted by FFA executives given last month’s draw pitted Peru against the Socceroos in a potentially decisive game.
A send-off match in late May is being planned for either Sydney, Melbourne or Perth, before another two friendlies in Europe – one prior to arriving in Russia and then one after landing in the host country.
The Norweigans, coached by Swede Lars Lagerback for the past year, finished fourth in their World Cup qualifying group, behind Germany, Northern Ireland and Czech Republic.
While one piece of the jigsaw has been locked in, the Socceroos are still without a coach for the tournament following Ange Postecoglou’s walkout in November.
The Melburnian will take the helm of J.League club Yokohama F. Marinos this month.
Three ex-Socceroos – Mark Bresciano, Stan Lazaridis and Mark Schwarzer – have been drafted into a committee to find the new coach led by consultants SRi Executive and FFA national teams boss Luke Casserly.
It will recommend the appointment of a new coach before mid-February.
THE SOCCEROOS’ WORLD CUP PREPARATION
March 23 – International friendly v Norway
March 27 – Second Europe-based friendly
Late May – Sendoff match on home soil
Early June – Possible friendlies in Europe and in Australia’s base city of Kazan
World Cup
June 16 – Group stage match v France, Kazan
June 21 – Group stage match v Denmark, Samara
June 26 – Group stage match v Peru, Sochi.
January 4th 2018 @ 7:16am
Jack said | January 4th 2018 @ 7:16am | ! Report
Great opponent ahead of WC FFA.
This match will be very good our skill should be similar to the Norwegians,
Would be nice if we can win for confidence
January 4th 2018 @ 9:15am
Kangajets said | January 4th 2018 @ 9:15am | ! Report
Hoping for a friendly just before the World Cup probably in Europe agdinst a South America team also . Possibly Uruguay.
January 4th 2018 @ 12:00pm
bobbym said | January 4th 2018 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
Won’t be 3 at three back that’s for sure.
January 4th 2018 @ 12:11pm
Kris said | January 4th 2018 @ 12:11pm | ! Report
It will be 3 at the back because Australia does not have 2 fullbacks worth picking, we barely have fullbacks worthy of the name in the A-League. Ange’s move to 3 at the back was driven by necessity not desire.
January 4th 2018 @ 1:01pm
Fadida said | January 4th 2018 @ 1:01pm | ! Report
We have less wing backs than fullbacks.
It wasn’t driven by necessity at all
January 4th 2018 @ 12:55pm
Midfielder said | January 4th 2018 @ 12:55pm | ! Report
Interesting we pick a team thats plays similar to Denmark …. very astute choice, now to find a team that plays like France or Peru ….. very clever someone has put some analysis behind this…
January 4th 2018 @ 1:42pm
Nemesis said | January 4th 2018 @ 1:42pm | ! Report
When are keyboard coaching fans officially allowed to start complaining about the National Team coach’s tactical naïveté?
January 4th 2018 @ 2:40pm
Cool N Cold said | January 4th 2018 @ 2:40pm | ! Report
When will they decide on the coach selection?