Khawaja completes drought-breaking century

Usman Khawaja’s spot in the Australian team appears safe after he scored his first Test century in more than a year.

Khawaja entered the final Test of the summer under pressure to keep his spot, but is now a near certainty for Australia’s tour of South Africa in March.

Resuming at the SCG on day three on 91, Khawaja brought up his sixth Test ton when he cut Moeen Ali for two early on Saturday morning.

It marked his first Test century since the pink-ball Test against South Africa in 2016, and was his maiden against England in his ninth Ashes Test.

Averaging just 27 in the first four Tests of the summer, Khawaja’s spot at first drop was under fire ahead of an away Test series in South Africa against one of the most dangerous bowling attacks in the world.

Renowned for his struggles against spin, selectors will be most impressed by the No.3’s fight against the turning ball at the SCG.

He fought hard early in his innings on day two against tweaker Ali and debutant legspinner Mason Crane before he flourished late in the day.

He was then patient again on Saturday morning, waiting for Ali to give him width before cutting him away with ease in his opening overs.

The century also marked Khawaja’s maiden Test ton in his childhood home town of Sydney.

Khawaja debuted at the SCG at the end of the tumultuous 2010-11 Ashes series, and he has struggled to consistently book a place in the Test side.

His woes away from home having seen him dropped twice last year alone on tours of India and Bangladesh.