BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers

After suffering their first loss of the season, the Adelaide Strikers will head to Spotless Stadium to take on the Sydney Thunder for the second time this season. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:10pm (AEDT).
Both Adelaide and Sydney enter Sunday’s clash having suffered defeat at the hands of the Hobart Hurricanes in their last match.
The losses followed a similar script.
Conceding big totals, led by their import players – 81 from Jos Butler and 66 from Colin Ingram – and receiving crucial contributions from their skippers – 36 from Shane Watson and 44 from Travis Head – the Thunder and Strikers threatened to chase down their respective targets.
But the dismissals of the import players late in the innings proved too much to overcome, as both teams fell by less than ten runs.
For the Thunder, it was their third loss from five matches, whilst Adelaide suffered their first loss of the season.
The clash looms as a crucial one for both teams, with Sydney needing a victory to keep within touching distance of the top four.
On the other hand, Adelaide can regain top spot with their second victory over the Thunder this season.
Buoyed by consecutive half centuries from Butler and the continued brilliance of Watson, Sydney have posted totals of more than 160 in their last two matches.
Kurtis Patterson has also performed admirably at the top of the order but against one of the better bowling units in the competition, the Thunder will need the likes of Ben Rohrer and Callum Ferguson to contribute as well.
Prediction
The last times these two teams met, Adelaide embarrassed Sydney – thrashing them to the tune of 53 runs.
Adelaide’s bowlers will need to rebound after D’Arcy Short and the Hurricanes got a hold of them if the Strikers are to return to their winning ways.
The Thunder also boast a quality bowling unit, as spin trio Fawad Ahmed, Arjun Nair and Chris Green have proved difficult to get away.
However, Sydney’s batting still seems to be too top heavy and against the Strikers that could prove fatal.
Adelaide return to their winning ways to regain top spot.
Join The Roar for live scores from 7:10pm (AEDT).
10:30pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:30pm | ! Report
That’s all from me tonight, I hope you enjoyed the match! Good night.
10:29pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:29pm | ! Report
Adelaide have registered their fourth win from five games. The Strikers set a competitive total thanks to solid innings from Alex Carey and Colin Ingram, while a 6-ball 16 from Rashid Khan gave the men in blue the momentum heading into the break.
The Thunder started their chase in a positive fashion, but the Strikers put the brakes on Sydney’s innings after Rashid dismissed danger man Jos Butler with a fantastic wrong’un. Usual contributors Shane Watson and Kurtis Patterson never got going as the Adelaide bowlers choked the Thunder during the middle overs.
Ben Rohrer tried to make things interesting with three sixes in a row in the 18th over but it was too little too late, as Adelaide cruised to a 25-run victory, to regain top spot.
10:27pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:27pm | ! Report
Unsurprisingly Rashid Khan is Man of the Match. An unbeaten 16 of just six deliveries and bowling figures of 2/21 were a big reason why the Strikers are back on top of the ladder tonight.
10:19pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:19pm | ! Report
Well Ben Rohrer provided some excitement towards the end of the Sydney innings, but the Strikers have cruised to a 25-run victory which propels them back to top spot on the ladder. Siddle finishes with 2/14 from his four overs, top stuff from the veteran.
Sydney Thunder
9/133 after 20.0 chasing 159
Gibson 2
Ahmed 0
10:29pm
Internal Fixation said | 10:29pm | ! Report
Thanks for the call Kishan
Good win by the Strikers. I’d guess the top 4 is pretty much set now. Hobart may sneak in but I can’t see Stars and Thunder recovering.
Khan is a fantastic player and great entertainer. I was swearing when he ran Lehmann out but he proved me wrong with some vital late runs to add pressure on the Thunder.
I still can’t get my head around how some of the contracts work. Siddle was fantastic today but I’m not sure why he can’t just play for the Renegades and then strikers get Richardson back? I’m not complaining about Siddle but some more alignment with the Shield teams may be nice?
Anyway thanks again and go you Strikers!
10:16pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:16pm | ! Report
OUT
McClenaghan tries to reverse sweep a low full toss. It hits him on the pads in front of middle stump, that was absolutely plumb.
10:15pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:15pm | ! Report
OUT
Sandhu goes for a big heave over cow corner but can only manage a thin edge to Carey
10:15pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:15pm | ! Report
Pete Siddle will bowl the last over.
10:14pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:14pm | ! Report
So the Thunder require 27 from 6. 9 runs and 2 wickets come from the Neser over who finishes with figures of 3/29.
Sydney Thunder
7/132 after 19.0 chasing 159
Gibson 1
Sandhu 0
10:13pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:13pm | ! Report
OUT
Why did Green try to chip that? It’s a full toss on his pads from Neser and Green has chipped this straight to Rashid at deep midwicket.