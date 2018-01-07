BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers

After suffering their first loss of the season, the Adelaide Strikers will head to Spotless Stadium to take on the Sydney Thunder for the second time this season. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:10pm (AEDT).

Both Adelaide and Sydney enter Sunday’s clash having suffered defeat at the hands of the Hobart Hurricanes in their last match.

The losses followed a similar script.

Conceding big totals, led by their import players – 81 from Jos Butler and 66 from Colin Ingram – and receiving crucial contributions from their skippers – 36 from Shane Watson and 44 from Travis Head – the Thunder and Strikers threatened to chase down their respective targets.

But the dismissals of the import players late in the innings proved too much to overcome, as both teams fell by less than ten runs.

For the Thunder, it was their third loss from five matches, whilst Adelaide suffered their first loss of the season.

The clash looms as a crucial one for both teams, with Sydney needing a victory to keep within touching distance of the top four.

On the other hand, Adelaide can regain top spot with their second victory over the Thunder this season.

Buoyed by consecutive half centuries from Butler and the continued brilliance of Watson, Sydney have posted totals of more than 160 in their last two matches.

Kurtis Patterson has also performed admirably at the top of the order but against one of the better bowling units in the competition, the Thunder will need the likes of Ben Rohrer and Callum Ferguson to contribute as well.

Prediction

The last times these two teams met, Adelaide embarrassed Sydney – thrashing them to the tune of 53 runs.

Adelaide’s bowlers will need to rebound after D’Arcy Short and the Hurricanes got a hold of them if the Strikers are to return to their winning ways.

The Thunder also boast a quality bowling unit, as spin trio Fawad Ahmed, Arjun Nair and Chris Green have proved difficult to get away.

However, Sydney’s batting still seems to be too top heavy and against the Strikers that could prove fatal.

Adelaide return to their winning ways to regain top spot.

