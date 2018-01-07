Lakers cut Bogut after missing play-offs

Andrew Bogut’s NBA journey has taken another surprise turn with the Los Angeles Lakers waiving the Australian centre.

Bogut has struggled for court time since landing at the Lakers on the eve of the 2017-18 season and has averaged just 1.5 points, three rebounds and nine minutes in 24 games.

Bogut, the NBA’s No.1 draft pick in 2005, won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors but has became a journeyman over the past two years, with an unsuccessful stop last season at the Dallas Mavericks and an infamous 58-second stint at the Cleveland Cavaliers before breaking his leg.