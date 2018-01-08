Socceroos World Cup hopeful Jamie Maclaren finds a new home

Australian World Cup hopeful Jamie Maclaren has agreed to join Scottish Premier League outfit Hibernian on loan.
The five-cap Socceroos striker has left German second-tier side Darmstadt after his selection bid for Russia 2018 stalled with a lack of game time.
The clubs have not formally announced the deal but Darmstadt coach Dirk Schuster confirmed Hibernian have secured the ex-A-League star’s services.
“I hope this turns out to be a good move for him and that he can draw attention to himself for the World Cup,” Schuster told German newspaper Bild.
“Hopefully he will help Australia in the summer and then come back to us a better player.”
Maclaren signed a three-year deal with Darmstadt in May under former German international Torsten Frings.
But his place in the squad was put under more of a cloud after Frings was sacked as coach and replaced by Schuster.
Maclaren left the A-League after scoring 40 league goals in his two seasons at Brisbane Roar, off the back of a rich run of goalscoring form for Perth Glory in 2015.
But he has made just seven appearances off the bench in the 2.Bundesliga for a total of 153 minutes, going goalless.
Maclaren was not selected for the World Cup qualifying playoffs against Syria and Honduras.
Hibernian are fourth on the Scottish premiership with nine wins from 22 matches.
January 8th 2018 @ 8:55am
Fadida said | January 8th 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
Would be better to come back to the A-league than Scotland
January 8th 2018 @ 10:02am
Waz said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:02am | ! Report
He should have stayed one more year, or signed for someone like Darmstadt and done a lone year back to Roar. For those that studied his game last year it was obvious his goal scoring record suggested he could move on but the way he was playing didn’t – starved of opportunity Maclaren became a passenger hence the criticism it was like playing with 10 1/2 men.
He needs good coaching and game time,he is a genuine talent but needs to take that next step up which many thought would occur in Germany – like you I think Hibs is a backward step but let’s hope it’s not, and that it is only temporary.
January 8th 2018 @ 10:12am
Kangajets said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:12am | ! Report
Mc claret will find the back of the net in Scotland. He is a good striker. He will be like Scott McDonald maybe .
I think though to challenge himself more he should have returned to the A league. Brisbane or ccm would snap him up for sure
January 8th 2018 @ 10:29am
Cool N Cold said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:29am | ! Report
That is just exactly what many Roar fans have expected. He cannot perform in Europe.
January 8th 2018 @ 10:30am
Cool N Cold said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:30am | ! Report
It is better to have Maccarone than him this yr.
January 8th 2018 @ 10:52am
tommaso said | January 8th 2018 @ 10:52am | ! Report
surely playing in the A league is better than playing in the SPL for Hibernian – from what I’ve seen the A league is far a better standard
January 8th 2018 @ 12:40pm
Kangajets said | January 8th 2018 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
A league is better then Scotland ( apart from Celtic ) imo
January 8th 2018 @ 3:45pm
Nick Symonds said | January 8th 2018 @ 3:45pm | ! Report
Melbourne Victory have beaten both Atletico Madrid and Juventus at the International Champions Cup in 2016.
Do you think they could beat Celtic?
ACL results will be interesting to watch this year as well.