Big Bash League: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers: BBL 07 live scores, blog

The Perth Scorchers travel to Sydney to take on the inconsistent Sydney Thunder in another Big Bash fixture that will see two quality outfits butt heads. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:40pm (AEDT).
Look at these betting odds: $1.92 apiece. Can you pick a winner?
One beautiful thing about Big Bash cricket is the frequency with which underdogs win. One player can light things up with bat or ball, and it’s game over for the unlucky opponent. See Short, D’Arcy last night as reference point number one.
When the odds are dead even? You know it’s going to be a belter of a contest.
We’ll start with the Sydney Thunder. Usman Khawaja returns to the side in a massive boost for the green army. He will likely open the batting, replacing Englishman Jos Buttler who departs on international duty. James Vince also comes into the side, which makes the Thunder’s batting order look seriously ominous. In recent weeks it’s been all Watson and Buttler, however they now bat deep.
They also welcome back Jay Lenton who will don the gloves. The keeper-batsman also happens to hit a very long cricket ball.
On the other side of the bill is the evergreen Perth Scorchers outfit who seem to not know how to lose. Their run chase against the Renegades last start was remarkable, and they have one of the best bowling units in world T20 cricket. Expect Michael Klinger to get runs, as he doesn’t miss out twice in a row. Ever.
Ashton Turner and Ashton Agar are the spine of a fully firing middle order, and they will be confident of chasing anything the Thunder post, if required to bat second.
Prediction
The game will come down to the Thunder’s collection of spinners. Fawad Ahmed, Arjun Nair and Chris Green form a quality trio of tweakers operating at Spotless for the home side. If their 12 combined overs are cheap, they will win this game.
Perth Scorchers to roll on with a comfy win.
11:10pm
Doctor Rotcod said | 11:10pm | ! Report
Spinners and Sandhu for the Thunder did the job,but dropped catches in both innings would have brought the totals up.
Bancroft’s last big T20 score was 72 against the Thunder in Sydney in January 2016 so I guess he was due one
10:53pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:53pm | ! Report
End of Over 20:
THE SYDNEY THUNDER HAVE WON BY 3 RUNS IN A THRILLER AT SPOTLESS STADIUM
SCO 4/172
Bancroft 75 (56)
Cartwright 65 (41)
Cartwright faces the first, and it’s four!! Nicks it through fine leg for four – another French cut. 20 needed from 5. OH MY GOODNESS!!! McLenaghan bowls in the slot second ball, and Cartwright has deposited it ON THE ROOF of Spotless Stadium… 105M! 14 needed off 4 now. Two off the third, and there’s 12 needed off of 3. Cartwright to face… It’s A WAIST HIGH NO BALL! He takes two as well. This is awful death bowling. So… The Scorchers need 9 from 3, with a free hit. This is one of the biggest chokes I’ve ever seen. Two to mid off off the free hit. Two off the 5th, and Cartwright runs two… McLenaghan misses the run out – can’t collect it at the bowlers end. Single off the last only. Huge finish.
10:42pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:42pm | ! Report
End of Over 19:
SCO 4/152
Bancroft 75 (56)
Cartwright 46 (34)
Sandhu to bowl – and he nails the Yorker first up. Delicious death bowling. Second is also just a single. Third is a single, then Gurinder bowls two clutch dots. Average finish from Perth here, but delightful slower balls and variations from Sandhu. Four off the last ball, but still 24 needed from Perth to win it in the last over.
10:38pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:38pm | ! Report
End of Over 18:
SCO 4/135
Bancroft 70 (51)
Cartwright 44 (32)
McLenaghan to bowl the 18th. Four first ball. Wide Yorker and Cartwright plays a delicate (and totally intentional) French cut to fine leg. Single off the second to mid on. Two straight down the ground from Bancroft off the third rock. Wide Yorker off the 4th – dot ball. Two to Sandhu at mid off on the 5th – nine from it so far with one ball left. Wide from the 5th – he’ll have to bowl it again. In to re-bowl… Another wide. Two off the final ball. 13 off it. This is going to be a bumper finish!
10:32pm
Jameswm said | 10:32pm | ! Report
We’d have been better off with Watto
10:31pm
Jameswm said | 10:31pm | ! Report
Why did they bring Green back on?
10:31pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:31pm | ! Report
End of Over 17:
SCO 4/132
Bancroft 64 (48)
Cartwright 39 (30)
Green to bowl out, and Cartwright is back and cutting for 4 first ball. Nice shot. Leg bye single off the second as Green spears it in quicker and flatter. Third ball is a quick full bunger, and Bancroft can only get one off it. Wow. That is huge from Cartwright. 4th ball, he steps across and WALLOPS that over midwicket for six. 93m, as you do. Next ball, Green bowls a low full toss, and Cartwright swings one to deep square leg where… This is becoming a joke… McLenaghan puts down a soda! Next ball – you guessed it… Six runs. That hurts a lot.
10:27pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:27pm | ! Report
End of Over 16:
SCO 4/113
Bancroft 57 (46)
Cartwright 28 (26)
Singles off the first 3 balls of Nair’s over, and the Scorchers are burying themselves a hole. Quickly. As I type, Hilton plunders a shorter one for 4 through square leg – nice shot. Two off the fifth and this is a huge ball coming up now – the last of Nair’s spell. Just the one off it.