Big Bash League: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers: BBL 07 live scores, blog

The Perth Scorchers travel to Sydney to take on the inconsistent Sydney Thunder in another Big Bash fixture that will see two quality outfits butt heads. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:40pm (AEDT).

Look at these betting odds: $1.92 apiece. Can you pick a winner?

One beautiful thing about Big Bash cricket is the frequency with which underdogs win. One player can light things up with bat or ball, and it’s game over for the unlucky opponent. See Short, D’Arcy last night as reference point number one.

When the odds are dead even? You know it’s going to be a belter of a contest.

We’ll start with the Sydney Thunder. Usman Khawaja returns to the side in a massive boost for the green army. He will likely open the batting, replacing Englishman Jos Buttler who departs on international duty. James Vince also comes into the side, which makes the Thunder’s batting order look seriously ominous. In recent weeks it’s been all Watson and Buttler, however they now bat deep.

They also welcome back Jay Lenton who will don the gloves. The keeper-batsman also happens to hit a very long cricket ball.

On the other side of the bill is the evergreen Perth Scorchers outfit who seem to not know how to lose. Their run chase against the Renegades last start was remarkable, and they have one of the best bowling units in world T20 cricket. Expect Michael Klinger to get runs, as he doesn’t miss out twice in a row. Ever.

Ashton Turner and Ashton Agar are the spine of a fully firing middle order, and they will be confident of chasing anything the Thunder post, if required to bat second.

Prediction

The game will come down to the Thunder’s collection of spinners. Fawad Ahmed, Arjun Nair and Chris Green form a quality trio of tweakers operating at Spotless for the home side. If their 12 combined overs are cheap, they will win this game.

Perth Scorchers to roll on with a comfy win.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:40pm (AEDT).