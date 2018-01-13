 

BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder

Scott Pryde Roar Guru
 

By , 13 Jan 2018 Scott Pryde is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , , , ,

220 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

     

    Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder

    Sydney Cricket Ground, January 13, 2018

    Match 28 - KFC T20 Big Bash League 2017/2018

    		  
    Sydney Thunder 1st Inn 6/156
    Sydney Sixers 1st Inn 2/157
    Sydney Sixers won the toss and elected to bowl.
    Sydney Sixers win by 8 wickets
    Sydney Sixers Over: 20.0  RR: 6.73
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    D.P. Hughes* 66 55 4 1 120.00
    M.C. Henriques 18 13 1 0 138.46
    Sydney Thunder
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    M.J. McClenaghan* 4.0 0 34 0 8.50
    C.J. Green 4.0 0 22 0 5.50
    Last Wicket: N.J. Maddinson, 28 (c. Rohrer b. Nair) - 2/127

    View full scoreboard

    The second instalment of the derby is here and it’s desperation time for the Sydney Thunder, who must win, while the finals chances of the Sydney Sixers are already dashed. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).

    It’s been a reasonably rough season for the two Sydney clubs, with one already dead and buried and the other hanging onto their season by a thread.

    The Thunder have picked up three wins from their first seven games, including handing the Perth Scorchers just their second loss of the season last time out.

    Playing at home with their season essentially on the line, the Thunder put on what was possibly their best batting performance to date, racking up 175, before holding the Scorchers to 172.

    Kiwi quick Mitchell McClenaghan managed to hold his nerve, only going for a single off the final ball when a boundary would have sent the game to a super over.

    The Thunder’s biggest point of difference at the moment though is Usman Khawaja. Back from Test duty, he was at the top of the order for the Western Sydney-based team on Thursday evening and made the Scorchers pay, scoring 85 off just 51 balls.

    He has now scored half-centuries in each of his last five BBL innings and provides plenty of experience at the top of the order.

    The Sixers, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win and the way they have been bowling, the dynamic duo of Khawaja and Shane Watson could take their attack to pieces.

    After a good start with the ball in their last match, they ended up conceding 170 runs against the Hobart Hurricanes before finding themselves in a position where they needed 18 from 3 balls to win.

    In the end, Sam Billings (who has now departed the squad to play for England) could only muster 12. While there have been a few bright spots, including the form of Jordan Silk and emergence of Daniel Sams, it’s hard to see where a win might be coming from for the Sixers.

    Right from the opening game of the season against the Thunder, the Sixers have lost key moments. Their death bowling has been poor and batting not much better and at this point, it’s not hard to see why they are bottom of the table.

    Prediction
    The Thunder are going to be desperate and have already won one derby this season. Since then, the Sixers have only gone downhill and with nothing left to play for, should be kicked to the kerb again here.

    Thunder to keep their season alive.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 7:40pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.

    One of the mainstays of The Roar, Scott Pryde has written over 1,100 articles covering everything from rugby league to basketball, from tennis to cricket. You can follow him on Twitter @sk_pryde.

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    The Crowd Says (220)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • 10:45pm
      Maggie said | 10:45pm | ! Report

      Sydney Sixers win a match, yay!,

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:34pm
      Scott Pryde said | 10:34pm | ! Report

      Thanks for joining me on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2017-18 Big Bash League as the Sydney Sixers got their first win of the season.

      Hopefully you enjoyed the call.

      The first ODI between Australia and England is on from 2:20pm (AEDT) tomorrow, so be sure to join our live call of that.

      Bye for now.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:31pm
      Scott Pryde said | 10:31pm | ! Report

      Thoughts on the match Roarers?

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:31pm
      Scott Pryde said | 10:31pm | ! Report

      SIXERS WIN BY 8 WICKETS

      What a win for the Sixers! Green goes full to end the over on the line of leg stump and Henriques has finally got one off the middle, getting it wide of mid on. Sandhu is the man on the fence, but he can’t keep it to a single and the Thunder have their finals chances destroyed by the Sixers who grab their first win of the season.

      Great batting from Denly to get the chase underway and while Arjun Nair, Fawad Ahmed and Chris Green kept things alive for the Thuner, Moises Henriques and Daniel Hughes (who batted out the innings) get the job done in the end.

      Sydney Thunder: 6/156 (20)
      Sydney Sixers: 2/157 (20)

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:28pm
      Scott Pryde said | 10:28pm | ! Report

      Green around the wicket at Hughes and that’s perfectly bowled. Hits the crease and Hughes can only get a single.

      Last ball. One for a super over, two for the win. Green needs a dot.

      Over: 19.5
      Sydney Sixers: 2/155
      Required score: 157

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:27pm
      Scott Pryde said | 10:27pm | ! Report

      Henriques goes to mid wicket this time, working a full one off the pads. Picks out the fielder and makes it for a quick single.

      Over: 19.4
      Sydney Sixers: 2/154
      Required score: 157

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:26pm
      Scott Pryde said | 10:26pm | ! Report

      Green goes the quicker yorker length ball this time and Hughes jams it out, getting it to mid off for a single.

      Over: 19.3
      Sydney Sixers: 2/153
      Required score: 157

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:25pm
      Scott Pryde said | 10:25pm | ! Report

      Width this time and Hughes gets it away over point this time for two.

      Over: 19.2
      Sydney Sixers: 2/152
      Required score: 157

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:25pm
      Scott Pryde said | 10:25pm | ! Report

      Green to bowl out – that’s a surprise. Low full toss and Hughes smashes it back down the ground for two.

      Over: 19.1
      Sydney Sixers: 2/150
      Required score: 157

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      10:24pm
      Scott Pryde said | 10:24pm | ! Report

      McClenaghan to finish the over from around the wicket and he misses the mark, bowling a low full toss. It’s chipped to long on and they charge back for two. Run out? Third umpire, but he was home.

      Nine to win from the final over.

      Over: 19
      Sydney Sixers: 2/148
      Required score: 157

      Reply
    More Comments »
    Explore:
    , , , , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion