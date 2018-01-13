BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder

The second instalment of the derby is here and it’s desperation time for the Sydney Thunder, who must win, while the finals chances of the Sydney Sixers are already dashed. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).
It’s been a reasonably rough season for the two Sydney clubs, with one already dead and buried and the other hanging onto their season by a thread.
The Thunder have picked up three wins from their first seven games, including handing the Perth Scorchers just their second loss of the season last time out.
Playing at home with their season essentially on the line, the Thunder put on what was possibly their best batting performance to date, racking up 175, before holding the Scorchers to 172.
Kiwi quick Mitchell McClenaghan managed to hold his nerve, only going for a single off the final ball when a boundary would have sent the game to a super over.
The Thunder’s biggest point of difference at the moment though is Usman Khawaja. Back from Test duty, he was at the top of the order for the Western Sydney-based team on Thursday evening and made the Scorchers pay, scoring 85 off just 51 balls.
He has now scored half-centuries in each of his last five BBL innings and provides plenty of experience at the top of the order.
The Sixers, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win and the way they have been bowling, the dynamic duo of Khawaja and Shane Watson could take their attack to pieces.
After a good start with the ball in their last match, they ended up conceding 170 runs against the Hobart Hurricanes before finding themselves in a position where they needed 18 from 3 balls to win.
In the end, Sam Billings (who has now departed the squad to play for England) could only muster 12. While there have been a few bright spots, including the form of Jordan Silk and emergence of Daniel Sams, it’s hard to see where a win might be coming from for the Sixers.
Right from the opening game of the season against the Thunder, the Sixers have lost key moments. Their death bowling has been poor and batting not much better and at this point, it’s not hard to see why they are bottom of the table.
Prediction
The Thunder are going to be desperate and have already won one derby this season. Since then, the Sixers have only gone downhill and with nothing left to play for, should be kicked to the kerb again here.
Thunder to keep their season alive.
10:45pm
10:45pm
10:34pm
10:34pm
Thanks for joining me on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2017-18 Big Bash League as the Sydney Sixers got their first win of the season.
Hopefully you enjoyed the call.
Bye for now.
10:31pm
10:31pm
Thoughts on the match Roarers?
10:31pm
10:31pm
SIXERS WIN BY 8 WICKETS
What a win for the Sixers! Green goes full to end the over on the line of leg stump and Henriques has finally got one off the middle, getting it wide of mid on. Sandhu is the man on the fence, but he can’t keep it to a single and the Thunder have their finals chances destroyed by the Sixers who grab their first win of the season.
Great batting from Denly to get the chase underway and while Arjun Nair, Fawad Ahmed and Chris Green kept things alive for the Thuner, Moises Henriques and Daniel Hughes (who batted out the innings) get the job done in the end.
Sydney Thunder: 6/156 (20)
Sydney Sixers: 2/157 (20)
10:28pm
10:28pm
Green around the wicket at Hughes and that’s perfectly bowled. Hits the crease and Hughes can only get a single.
Last ball. One for a super over, two for the win. Green needs a dot.
Over: 19.5
Sydney Sixers: 2/155
Required score: 157
10:27pm
10:27pm
Henriques goes to mid wicket this time, working a full one off the pads. Picks out the fielder and makes it for a quick single.
Over: 19.4
Sydney Sixers: 2/154
Required score: 157
10:26pm
10:26pm
Green goes the quicker yorker length ball this time and Hughes jams it out, getting it to mid off for a single.
Over: 19.3
Sydney Sixers: 2/153
Required score: 157
10:25pm
10:25pm
Width this time and Hughes gets it away over point this time for two.
Over: 19.2
Sydney Sixers: 2/152
Required score: 157
10:25pm
10:25pm
Green to bowl out – that’s a surprise. Low full toss and Hughes smashes it back down the ground for two.
Over: 19.1
Sydney Sixers: 2/150
Required score: 157
10:24pm
10:24pm
McClenaghan to finish the over from around the wicket and he misses the mark, bowling a low full toss. It’s chipped to long on and they charge back for two. Run out? Third umpire, but he was home.
Nine to win from the final over.
Over: 19
Sydney Sixers: 2/148
Required score: 157