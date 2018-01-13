 

A-League live scores, blog: Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory

Nicholas Rupolo Roar Guru

By , 13 Jan 2018 Nicholas Rupolo is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

62 Have your say

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

     

    Melbourne Victory v Perth Glory

    AAMI Park, 13 January, 2018

    		  
    Melbourne Victory Full Time Perth Glory
    3 2
    18 SHOTS 7
    9 SHOTS ON GOAL 3
    15 FOULS 15
    4 CORNERS 3
    6 OFFSIDES 6

    Despite what many would consider as an underachieving first half of the season, only four points seperate Melbourne Victory in fifth and Perth Glory in seventh, and only another six points set apart either team from outright fourth.

    Nevertheless both teams are aiming to bounce back from disappointing losses as they meet at AAMI Park on Saturday as the Summer of Football Festival rolls on.

    Join The Roar for a live blog of the match, starting from 7:50pm AEDT.

    Last match
    Melbourne Victory squandered their one-goal lead in Wellington to fall behind to their fifth loss of the season.

    Kevin Muscat blamed “individual mistakes” for slumping to defeat in Wellington after they went down to 10-men with Rhys Williams being sent off inside 10 minutes.

    Perth Glory were toothless in their 2-0 loss at home to Melbourne City earlier this week, having lost three on the trot, conceded 11 and scored zero. Kenny Lowe needs to dig deep to pull Perth out of the rut.

    Squad news
    Perth still have an alarming number of players unavailable in six, most notably Brandon Wilson and Jacob Poscoliero.

    However they are boosted by the return of two important players to Perth’s lineup being Shane Lowry and Mitch Nichols.

    Melbourne Victory have lost Rhys Williams after the Match review Panel allowed his suspension to uphold.

    A major issue in defence know looms among Muscat as Thomas Deng is on international duty and James Donachie is out with a quad injury. Carl Valeri returns from suspension.

    Tactics
    There are a number of routes Victory could take to cover for the loss of their centre backs. Mark Milligan or Leigh Broxham could slot in alongside Dino Djulibic.

    In either situation Victory are considerably weaker in midfield or on their left side so it’s a perfect time for Perth Glory to strike while Victory are a little weaker.

    The contest between Mitch Nichols and Carl Valeri will be intriguing with Nichols remarkable ability to clock up over 12 kilometres on the field he’ll be able to run the slower Victory midfield a little ragged.

    However Perth are extremely vulnerable at the back this season, conceding 30 goals in 15 games and that’s a tasty stat for Beast Berisha who has scored more goals against Perth than any other team in the league with 16 goal sin 15 games against the Glory.

    Last time they met in Perth, it was Victory’s first win of the season back in November. This time around, Perth arrive at AAMI Park with a history of goal fests at the ground.

    Prediction
    Not sure it’ll be a terribly exciting match but still think it will be a score draw between the two sides, perhaps 1-1.

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    2' GOAL - Scott Neville (Perth Glory)

    27' GOAL - James Troisi (Melbourne Victory)

    47' GOAL - Mark Milligan (Melbourne Victory)

    53' YELLOW CARD - Jeremy Walker (Perth Glory)

    73' YELLOW CARD - Terry Antonis (Melbourne Victory)

    83' GOAL - Diego Castro (Perth Glory)

    85' YELLOW CARD - James Troisi (Melbourne Victory)

    90' GOAL - Kosta Barbarouses (Melbourne Victory)

    91' YELLOW CARD - Alex Grant (Perth Glory)

    92' YELLOW CARD - Carl Valeri (Melbourne Victory)

    92' YELLOW CARD - Mitch Nichols (Perth Glory)

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    The Crowd Says (62)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • 9:56pm
      Kangajets said | 9:56pm | ! Report

      Lots of goals 😁😁

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:54pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 9:54pm | ! Report

      FULL-TIME

      Well what a terrific second half!
      Victory get a deserved win but unlucky for Perth as many would believe they could have gotten something out of the match. Leroy George came up with three assists for James Troisi, Mark Milligan and Kosta Barbarouses which cancelled out Scott Neville and Diego Castro’s goals.

      Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      9:50pm
      Grobbelaar said | 9:50pm | ! Report

      Simple game plan tonight, give to Leroy, give it often

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:49pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 9:49pm | ! Report

      VICTORY SUBSTITUTION

      OFF: Leroy George
      ON: Matias Sanchez

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:49pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 9:49pm | ! Report

      There will be a minimum of five minutes added on

      Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      9:47pm
      Stevo said | 9:47pm | ! Report

      LOLz

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:46pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 9:46pm | ! Report

      BARBAROUSES HAS DONE IT!

      WHAT A FINISH BY THE KIWI

      A SPECTACUALR BALL FROM GEORGE OVER THE TOP, GREAT TOUCH FROM BARBAROUSES WHO SLIDES IT IN WITH HIS SECOND TOUCH!

      Leroy George has 3 assists tonight!

      Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      9:46pm
      Grobbelaar said | 9:46pm | ! Report

      beautiful control and finish by barbarouses

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:45pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 9:45pm | ! Report

      Desperate defending from Perth Glory to deny George, Berisha and Valeri in the space of 10 seconds.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:44pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 9:44pm | ! Report

      GOODNESS ME!

      Great ball in from George and Berisha’s header thumps off the post and a massive scramble before Theoharous heads over.

      Reply

      • 9:46pm
        Fadida said | 9:46pm | ! Report

        Handball. Berisha a cheat as always

        Reply
    More Comments »
    Explore:
    , , , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion