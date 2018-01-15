Newcastle breathing down Sydney’s necks as minor premiership race heats up

The race for the A-League Premiers’ Plate is still not over, with six points separating Newcastle from leaders Sydney FC.
Less than a week ago the rampant Sky Blues were enjoying an 11-point cushion at the top and appeared set to run away with the minor trophy for a second straight season.
But Sunday’s goalless draw with a youthful Adelaide side stopped the defending champions in their tracks, holding them at 39 points with 11 rounds remaining.
Meanwhile, the Jets kept up their winning habit with a 1-0 home victory over struggling Brisbane and continue to breathe down the neck of Graham Arnold’s men.
And they’re setting their own records while they’re at it, now the only team in A-League history to have scored in each of their opening 16 games.
Although Ernie Merrick’s side are not far off securing their first finals berth in eight years, the coach was adamant there was no risk of complacency setting in.
“I’ve found the boys very focused, keen to always improve,” Merrick said.
“We look forward to teams putting out their best team because we feel that’s the best way to improve.”
The injury-ravaged Reds, who were forced to hand three players their debuts, managed the almost unthinkable by keeping Sydney scoreless, something not done since Central Coast’s 2-0 win in Gosford at the start of November.
This week the Sky Blues host the Mariners and will do everything to ensure they cannot impose a similar result at the Allianz Stadium fortress.
Arnold was comfortable with the remaining fixtures.
“We only travel three more times out of NSW from now until the end of the season,” he said.
“I think that’s our 10th away game so we’ve got a lot of home games to come and we’re strong at home.”
Paul Okon’s plucky Central Coast side couldn’t put away a 10-man Melbourne City on Sunday, twice conceding the lead to draw 2-2.
Rarely sighted marquee man Marcin Budzinski scored in the 86th minute to rescue City coach Warren Joyce who has been reluctant to play him.
Joyce refused to confirm Budzinski would play a big part in the latter half of City’s season.
“It’s just competition for places,” Joyce said.
“And that he’s took time to settle in … it’s time to adapt and take on board some of the information.
“He’s far fitter now than when he arrived at the club and it’s just the in between time of him getting up to fitness.”
City sit third, seven points behind the Jets and only three ahead of local rivals Melbourne Victory, who defeated Perth 3-2 on Saturday.
Western Sydney drew 1-1 with the Phoenix in Wellington.
Waz said | January 15th 2018 @ 7:22am | ! Report
It’s not “the minor premiership”. Never has been.
chris said | January 15th 2018 @ 7:53am | ! Report
Waz the author correctly calls it the Premiers plate. The headlines I suspect are written by the editors? Just goes to show the Roar is run by a bunch of non football people.
Waz said | January 15th 2018 @ 7:57am | ! Report
Good pick up. I didn’t even bother reading the article once I saw the title.
At work said | January 15th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
Though th author still refers to it as the ‘minor trophy’ which many football fans would argue is not the case.
Waz said | January 15th 2018 @ 9:32am | ! Report
Correct. It’s not a minor anything; it’s the Premiership and if you can’t get that basic point right don’t bother writing more …
j,binnie said | January 15th 2018 @ 3:34pm | ! Report
Chris – Just the ROAR !!!!!!,
What abou tthe parent body??? Cheers jb.
chris said | January 15th 2018 @ 3:47pm | ! Report
Sorry JB did I miss something?
Whos the parent body?
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 8:49am | ! Report
I’m not sure Sydney will drop enough points to lose 1 st place ,
but Adelaide and Newcastle in recent weeks have shown a way to compete with Sydney , and both Adelaide and Newcastle were half strength.
Sydney are entitled to be favourites, but it makes it very interesting come semi finals time .
Fadida said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:22pm | ! Report
Agree. SFC will drop some points but so will the Jets. The finals could be fun though
punter said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:34pm | ! Report
Fad, I’m happy to win the ‘NOT MINOR’ Premiership & allow the finals to be the lottery that it is.
Rick Disnick said | January 15th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
I must admit, I’m really enjoying Newcastle’s game style and execution.
The good sides peak at the right time — they should lure Sydney FC into a false sense of security and allow them to win the Premiers Plate, which no one (apart from the diehards) care about. It’s minor after all.
Th real glory goes to the Champion. Any respectable Aussie understands this.
Both should enjoy it while it lasts. Once my boys start playing out of Para Stadium, it’s all over. They’ll completely take over Sydney in the next few years making Sydney FC redundant. The only team that may stand a chance long-term is possible the Victory, but that’s about it.
mattq said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:02am | ! Report
any respectable football fun understand the premiers plate is the most difficult trophy to win and is awarded to the best team across the whole season. Winning the Championship is fun, don’t get me wrong. And I am all for the finals and the GF, the exposure is priceless and sold out GFs are a great way to end the season. But the team who finishes top of the table is the most important trophy.
Rick Disnick said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:22am | ! Report
I disrespectfully disagree with this ludicrous notion. Very few remember the minor premier.
You only have to look at the Premier Plate compared to the Championship Trophy, along with the celebrations and media coverage.
At work said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:30am | ! Report
Winning the Premiers Plate is the more satisfying as it represents a consistent quality performance across an entire season, not just hitting form during a 3 week finals series.
Don’t get me wrong the finals are very exciting too and agree that the GF winner receives the most attention, naturally, but this is slowly changing IMO.
Anyway the AFC give the first ACL spot to the Premier, not the GF winner, so it’s clear which is of more importance from a broader regional perspective.
Rick Disnick said | January 15th 2018 @ 2:48pm | ! Report
I don’t believe any other Asian football league has a similar setup to the A-League. As such, the A-League Premiership is going to appear to be the most important from the AFC’s perspective.
I would agree that the Premiership is more important than the Championship should they be mutually exclusive. However, they’re not in this case, which means it’s hard to tell if certain teams are taking one more seriously at the expense of the other.
A true premier can therefore never be ascertained under the current structure, especially one where the draw is compromised and inequitable.
At work said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:02am | ! Report
No doubt Newcastle have been great to watch, I knew they’d be scoring often but didn’t realise every match so far!
Anyway Rick, nice baiting about the merits of one trophy over the other…
WSW might put on a nice spectacle when they move into their new stadium, in the stands at least because their football is failing to to bring in the points!
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:07am | ! Report
At work
It’s beautiful to see Newcastle score 16 games in a row …
The first 16 games I took my son to watch the jets they scored a total of 5 goals
I think in the previous 3 seasons the jets had only won 4 home games
Times are changing
Fadida said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:28pm | ! Report
Agree with all of that Kanga. 5 in 16 was about my strike rate when we got to Newy.
It’s bl00dy fantastic that they go for it every game. I think they’ll fall short because they are a CB light and need a bit more quality in centre midfield.
Question, are Arnold and Merrrick the best recruiters of overseas talent in the league’s history? Merrick, at all of his clubs has found some absolute gems. Compare that to the previous 4 Jets coaches.
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 2:53pm | ! Report
Fadida
Merrick found some gems at Melbourne Victory , I’m sure Nemesis can remind me ,, Fred and Hernandez
Did Merrick have similar success in the old nsl ??
Maybe J B can fill me in about Merrick coaching in the Nsl ???
Arnold recruiting at Sydney speaks for itself
And of course the Spanish and Argentine players Gombau and GUI amor brought to Adelaide have been good
Thinking back to season 2. Do you remember when the jets had a Columbian called Milton Rodriguez,, he was a magic player under van egmond.
j,binnie said | January 15th 2018 @ 4:18pm | ! Report
Kanga- Ernies coaching career began at a troubled time in the NSL,,the time when 2 conferences were formed and lots of “new” clubs were admitted. Two of these identities were Preston Lions and Sunshine George Cross and Ernie is shown as having been there but not listed as a head coach. His career had actually begun in 1979 when he was listed as an assistant at two Victorian league teams and from 92-2004 he appears to have been employed at the Victorian Institute of Sport and that doesn’t surprise me for the Australian Director of Coaching at that time liked to employ qualified schoolteachers in such jobs, and of course Ernie is a qualified PE teacher.
In 2004 the NSL folded and by that time Ernie has been working in Victoria for 6 years so, with”new” clubs looking for established identities Victory procured his services.The rest is “modern” history. Cheers jb.
Rick Disnick said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:15am | ! Report
When they put on a nice spectacle, they’ll be drawing the big crowds once again.
Big crowds and exposure mean more money. More money results in a higher football operations budget. A higher football operations budget will inevitably lead to a sustained competitive advantage on-field despite the salary cap restrictions.
Premierships and Championships are won off the field my friend with the occasional fluke adding to the flavour.
Once this competition matures further, I see two powerhouse teams evolving with it — reaping all the glory!
The Jets and Sydney FC should enjoy their time in the sun while it lasts.
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:22am | ! Report
Rick
I’m pretty sure the jets are going to turn into a power house team like you envisage the wsw to be .
Newcastle have a solid wealthy owner who has the right people in charge of recruiting and a passionate fan base which will continue to grow .
It may have sounded silly at the time ,but the owner Martin Lee ( the man who provides all the big screens at stadiums ). — said he would take Newcastle Jets into the ACL in 3 years. He is well ahead of schedule.
When you sign players like Pato Rodriguez for fun , the only way is up.
At work said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:59am | ! Report
Who owns WSW, they’re no CCM but I don’t see them flush with cash and able and willing to buy good foreigners.
Can they even afford to buy decent marquees?
Sydney FC certainly can, Newcastle too (ignoring other teams guys, only directed at WSW)
josh said | January 15th 2018 @ 11:49am | ! Report
Are you serious ?
37% of all A League merchandise sold is WSW.
Every match day at Parramatta the club sold $190,000 worth of merchandise.
We currently have a $20 million Academy under construction, there is plenty of money.
At work said | January 15th 2018 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
Josh – The biggest WSW defender is back…
Anyway yes I am partly serious, building an academy doesn’t equal money, CCM has one and they’re not rolling in it.
Maybe WSW need to seriously look at who they employ for recruitment as they have generally been poor in this regard, or maybe they just can’t afford to pay for decent foreign players and they’re getting what they pay for.
chris said | January 15th 2018 @ 12:32pm | ! Report
ATWork whilst not a WSW fan, there are many things that they do right. If you ever get west of Lidcombe you see the kids wearing WSW shirts, caps etc.
They have won the ACL and have been very competitive in jsut about every season. I think people forget that the club is barely over 5 years old.
They lost their coach at the start of the season so lets give credit where credit is due.
At work said | January 15th 2018 @ 12:41pm | ! Report
Chris I’m not doubting the success WSW have had in their short time as a club, I’m doubting their recruiting and whether that is actually from poor scouting or they don’t have enough to pay quality foreigners.
I think most of their supporters would agree that this has been very hit or miss, or more miss judging by the amount of turnover that Poppa during his time at the club.
.
Josh said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:16pm | ! Report
If you like we can discuss another team that has been in Sydney for 12 years and can only get 13,000 people who want to be members.
WSW fortunes are up and down like a roller coaster yet people keep signing up.
Nemesis said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:18pm | ! Report
“’m doubting their recruiting and whether that is actually from poor scouting or they don’t have enough to pay quality foreigners.”
The ALeague has a Salary Cap. Only 2 players can be paid outside the cap. Most teams don’t get great value from the marquee signings. Sydney has had a poor record apart from Dwight Yorke & Janko.
Ninkovic came to Sydney as a Salary Capped player. Only after he proved he was ok he moved to marquee status.
So, can’t see how “enough to pay quality foreigners” is relevant at all.
punter said | January 15th 2018 @ 1:49pm | ! Report
“marquee signings. Sydney has had a poor record apart from Dwight Yorke & Janko.”
I thought Del Piero was very good in his 1st season, both on & off the field. Bobo is pretty good too. So not sure why you missed those 2. Holosko & Brosque were also not failures, they were premiership & GF winners & while Alosi was a failure he did score against Victory to win the premiership in 09/10.
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 2:16pm | ! Report
Punter 1-0 nemesis
Nemesis said | January 15th 2018 @ 2:14pm | ! Report
“while Alosi was a failure he did score against Victory to win the premiership in 09/10.”
If that’s the benchmark, I can point out Broxham scored to win the Championship against Sydney in 2014/15.
punter said | January 15th 2018 @ 2:31pm | ! Report
Broxham is not a marquee, not sure if you trying to compare Broxham’s career to Alosi. But if he did & was brought in as a marquee, he would be a failure, though he did score to win the finals series (not the premiership) in 14/15.
At work said | January 15th 2018 @ 2:50pm | ! Report
Let’s not also forgot Juninho (class), former Socceroos Emerton, Lucas Neil (didn’t work out) & Zdrilla, Ognenovski.
Looking across our recruiting over the years there’s been plenty of quality brought in to help on or off the field, or both.
Rick Disnick said | January 15th 2018 @ 3:02pm | ! Report
At work
Refer to my comment directed at Kanga.
Rick Disnick said | January 15th 2018 @ 3:00pm | ! Report
Kanga, you may be right, but sustained power does not come via rich businessmen. They ultimately grow tired of their plaything before spitting the dummy and doing a Clive Palmer.
Sustained success comes from backend infrastructure. I’m sorry to say, but Newcastle will most likely never become a powerhouse simply because they don’t have a large enough market to capture.
WSW, on the other hand, can not only become the biggest football club in the A-League but quite possibly the biggest football brand in Australia. Western Sydney’s growth is incredible, along with the wealth of Sydney in general.
I’m dead serious: I’d be surprised if the WSW is not the biggest sporting entity in Sydney within the next decade.
At work said | January 15th 2018 @ 3:15pm | ! Report
Yes I’ve heard that WSW are going to become the biggest club in Australia…
They’re getting a new stadium and the population of Western Sydney is growing, blah blah blah…
I’ll believe it when I see it Rick
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 3:56pm | ! Report
Rick
Parramatta eels are the heart of Western Sydney and have been for 75 years.
4 flags for parramatta and none since 1986. Tough times in Western Sydney rick .
Next you will be telling me that parramatta are going to win a premiership or the Easter bunny isn’t real
Rick Disnick said | January 15th 2018 @ 4:12pm | ! Report
The Easter Bunny is real. The Eels are rubbish though.
All the money is along the north shore & eastern suburbs in Sydney. However, the grassroots power is in the west, which just happens to be a huge growth corridor to boot.
You watch all the North Shore Snobs (like me) jump on board of this fantastic club in the making. Its power will be unequalled around Australia when this happens.
Nemesis said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:53am | ! Report
Sorry, Emma.
But, as soon as I see “minor premier” used in a story, I dismiss the writing & the writer. Maybe, play 27 matches over 7 months and then see if you think being the best over 27 matches and 7 months is a minor achievement.
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 11:03am | ! Report
I’ll give Emma a break ,
minor premier is generally an Nrl term these days …..and means sweet fa because nrl has an uneven season .
But I have actual dusty football trophies which are engraved minor and major premiers from the 1970s 😁. So in Australia minor premier had been used before .