Ed Jenkins forced to call time on rugby sevens career

Rugby sevens veteran Ed Jenkins has retired after a 10-year career which included leading Australia at the Rio Olympics.
The 31-year-old, who captained Australia for six seasons, has accepted advice to quit immediately due to a shoulder injury.
He claimed a silver medal at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010 and bronze in Glasgow four years later.
“I’d like to say I came to the decision but I think it was the two surgeons that rammed it home to me that continuing to play wouldn’t be great for my health and wellbeing,” Jenkins said.
The Sydneysider had hoped to compete at this year’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and play three more seasons but was circumspect about his retirement.
He will also miss this month’s Sydney Sevens.
“I would have loved to have played a few more years for my little girl Indiana, for her to be able to have those memories when she’s old from when dad was a rugby player,” Jenkins said.
“So I’m upset that she won’t get to see that but when I look back at what I’ve achieved and what I’ve done, I can’t really be upset.”
Australia coach Andy Friend said Jenkins would leave a lasting legacy.
“His mental toughness and professionalism are second to none,” Friend said.
“If our current group of young players mirror those traits, then our program will be in a very healthy position.”
January 16th 2018 @ 9:14am
David Gordon said | January 16th 2018 @ 9:14am | ! Report
Bravo Ed on a fine sevens career and as an ambassador for Australian rugby! Stress not, your little girl will have ample priceless videos of her dad in action. All the best for your post rugby life. Cheers
January 16th 2018 @ 10:15am
Machooka said | January 16th 2018 @ 10:15am | ! Report
Well played Ed… bravo sir, and you will be surely missed.
All the best for your new future!
January 16th 2018 @ 11:51am
ajg said | January 16th 2018 @ 11:51am | ! Report
such a shame, well played mate and good luck to ya
January 16th 2018 @ 1:08pm
Muzzo said | January 16th 2018 @ 1:08pm | ! Report
Be sad to see him go, as Ed, has virtually, been one of the standouts of Australian Seven’s.
I would have thought, he might have finished up after the Moore Park, series, but injuries, as we all know can be a curse. All the best Ed in your future endeavours.
Then again, this up coming series, will once again see this champion Blitzbokke, team, as the team to beat. A fantastic team.