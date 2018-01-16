Ed Jenkins forced to call time on rugby sevens career

Rugby sevens veteran Ed Jenkins has retired after a 10-year career which included leading Australia at the Rio Olympics.

The 31-year-old, who captained Australia for six seasons, has accepted advice to quit immediately due to a shoulder injury.

He claimed a silver medal at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010 and bronze in Glasgow four years later.

“I’d like to say I came to the decision but I think it was the two surgeons that rammed it home to me that continuing to play wouldn’t be great for my health and wellbeing,” Jenkins said.

The Sydneysider had hoped to compete at this year’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and play three more seasons but was circumspect about his retirement.

He will also miss this month’s Sydney Sevens.

“I would have loved to have played a few more years for my little girl Indiana, for her to be able to have those memories when she’s old from when dad was a rugby player,” Jenkins said.

“So I’m upset that she won’t get to see that but when I look back at what I’ve achieved and what I’ve done, I can’t really be upset.”

Australia coach Andy Friend said Jenkins would leave a lasting legacy.

“His mental toughness and professionalism are second to none,” Friend said.

“If our current group of young players mirror those traits, then our program will be in a very healthy position.”