The day an errant kick nearly brought World War I to Sydney

One Saturday afternoon in 1917, as an American mail ship steamed in through Sydney Heads, it took evasive action to avoid hitting a floating mine.
Unscathed from its close encounter, the ship raised the alarm when it docked.
There were no minesweepers in Australia at the time, so a naval cutter was sent out to investigate.
Eventually the explosive was located, floating in the ocean off Sydney’s northern beaches. The crew of the cutter, with much care and a great deal of mirth, disabled and retrieved the ‘mine’.
It was not a mine after all! How did the object get there? We have to go back a few hours, to around 3pm that same afternoon.
At Lyne Park, near Sydney’s picturesque Rose Bay, a game of football was taking place between teams from the Navy and Drummoyne.
Some time during the match, one of the players took an almighty swipe at the ball – perhaps a shot on goal, presumably by a defender – which sailed well over the goalposts all the way into Rose Bay.
The players could only shrug and give up the ball as lost.
The ball floated out of Rose Bay on the tide all the way to the harbour entrance where it ‘attacked’ the steamer coming in through the heads. Of course, footballs didn’t come in white or fluro colours in those days, they were tanned leather, which turned dark brown when wet, so in the water they could resemble anything really – even a German floating mine.
Eventually the ball floated up the coast all the way to Narrabeen, where it was picked up by said sailors.
The newspaper report I based this story on mentions, “at the time the Wolf was off the coast and she was blamed”. So what of this Wolf?
The book The Wolf, by Richard Guilliatt and Peter Hohnen, describes the 451-day cruise of the German raider, SMS Wolf. Sailing from Kiel in late 1916, it sunk more than 30 ships in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, some in Australian waters.
The Wolf also laid mines off the coasts of South Africa, New Zealand and Victoria. A freighter, the Cumberland, struck one of these mines just a few kilometres off the Victorian coast in July 1917.
So it turns out that the Americans’ concerns may not have been completely baseless.
Is this salty nautical tale a true story? Admittedly it was reported in a Sydney newspaper some ten years after the events occurred. And it wouldn’t surprise if those footballers from the navy and Drummoyne teams might have had a few ales after the game.
Who knows, perhaps the story grew a few barnacles in the retelling. But sometimes a good story is like good wine – it gets better with age.
January 17th 2018 @ 8:05am
marcel said | January 17th 2018 @ 8:05am | ! Report
Nice anecdote…I totally agree that facts are not a necessary ingredient of a good story.
But at the risk of being a pedant….The ground at Lyne Park is about 50m from the shore…Rose Bay is not subject to harbour currents…If an object did make it to the heads , currents off the coast run south not north, so the ball would be at Cronulla not Narrabean….a cutter in 1917 was an unpowered sail boat, probably the last thing you would send out on a search mission…If any of this were actually possible..it would take about a week for the ball to travel that distance not a couple of hours.
So no chance of it being in any way true..But cool little tale anyway..
January 17th 2018 @ 8:05am
sheek said | January 17th 2018 @ 8:05am | ! Report
Paul,
Great yarn, thanks.
January 17th 2018 @ 10:17am
Grobbelaar said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:17am | ! Report
A nice contribution.
The well-known sports historian, Ian Syson, writes extensively about the importance of football to Australians at the time of WWI, and how the input of football in forming the ANZAC tradition has been largely written out of history.
Over the years he has worked hard to re-educate Australians about how important football has always been to Australia.
For years he has led a team of researchers: https://www.vu.edu.au/news-events/news/soccer-and-the-anzac-legend
He opens this article: ” A team of researchers at Victoria University has found soccer was a major sport in the Victorian community and Australian armed forces during World War I. ”
He goes on:
“Australian rules, rugby and cricket were popular games,” he said.
“But there is an argument to be made that soccer was even more prevalent…”
“We found that there were probably more than 800 soccer players in Victoria in the pre-war period with a total figure of 1000 players not out of the question,” Dr Syson said.
“Records show soccer players not only enlisted in high numbers, many of them also paid the ultimate price, either dying in battle or later from their wounds,” he said.
The records show that Victorian soccer players enlisted at a rate at least equal to that of the general population (40 per cent) but probably at twice that rate (around 80 per cent).
“This raises a vital question for us as sports historians,” Dr Syson said. “How did soccer seem to lose contact with the Anzac legend to which it had contributed so much?”
We need to find a way to re-establish that historic link between football and the ANZAC legend, and re-educate Australians about the importance of football to their sense of identity.
January 17th 2018 @ 12:02pm
Lionheart said | January 17th 2018 @ 12:02pm | ! Report
Thanks Grobbelaar. Good link too, with layered links all interesting. That a large number of our Servicemen in WW1 and indeed in WW2, were British born is an indicator that football would have been a major sport played by them. It’s not unusual, when looking at Unit Association websites where you find the more personal photos rather than the official ones, to see photos of Unit football teams with several divisions. There’s a good book about WW2 POWs playing sport, The Sportsmen of Changi by Kevin Blackburn, which plays up Ausy Rules and Rugby (League more so), but both sports were banned within 12 months at Changi due injuries. Soccer then became the major sport, with cricket although as in your comment, I think more soccer was played more than the book indicates. Our forces were part of the British contingents after all, in both WWs.
Historically, of the football codes, Rugby Union is the major one played by the Services mainly because of the strong influence of private school old boys in the Officer corps. When the enlisted men ran the show, as in POWs, rugby league more so.
January 17th 2018 @ 3:19pm
Midfielder said | January 17th 2018 @ 3:19pm | ! Report
G
You raise a hhhhmmmm the right word fails me but interesting [way to light a word] in that Football’s history across Australia is largely both unrecorded by say the media and key players in Australian culture…
The Vietnam match is another the springs to mind….
The control of the media and how that in turn plays out into how latter day academics think and study is an !!!???? not sure …
In part no mainstream media network be it radio, TV or newspapers from say from the early 1920’s till maybe only a few years ago was often openly hostile to Football….. to my knowledge only the Hunter / Newcastle region maintained a balanced media over this time….
SBS came along and they seemed to ignore pre 60’s Football history often openly stating it was the European migrants of the 50’s / 60’s / 70’s that grew and made the game… so even our own media ignored our history…
A classic example of this media control was last night in the tennis… Australian (Russian immigrant) Daria Gavrilova wins her game and in the post match all the Channel 7 commentator wants to ask about is some relative that plays in the AFLW.
Another was when Port Adelaide [I think] played a match in China the coverage was massive and in the news constantly yet A-League AFC matches and International matches receive a fraction of this coverage… On the Port match the morning host on channel 7 who is also a director of Port said on the 7 morning show that the match between in China would be the first truly professional sporting match held in China or words to that effect and like wow how he was not laughed off the air is amazing…
So yer how we get our history known is IMO part of the evolution that needs to happen …
January 17th 2018 @ 10:47am
Kanga Baartz said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:47am | ! Report
Ww1. During the Christmas truce
It is recorded that British and German soldiers played football on the infamous No mans land in France .
January 17th 2018 @ 11:17am
Lionheart said | January 17th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
a picture of them playing was published just recently (over Christmas)
January 17th 2018 @ 10:48am
Midfielder said | January 17th 2018 @ 10:48am | ! Report
Enjoyed the read
January 17th 2018 @ 1:38pm
Paul Nicholls said | January 17th 2018 @ 1:38pm | ! Report
Cheers all. Not sure what pub those fellows were at after the game but it makes for a fun mid-week story 100 years on.