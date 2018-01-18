Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

There’s a logjam at the top of the Big Bash table for a coveted finals spot, and the Brisbane Heat are right in the middle of it, although a win over a resurgent Sydney Sixers looks absolutely crucial for them to earn a top-four position. Join The Roar for live scores, updates and analysis from 7.40pm (AEDT).
The Heat looked a definite title contender after dispatching the Perth Scorchers a little over a fortnight ago, but a pair of losses to the Hobart Hurricanes has seen them drop to fifth on the points table, with precious little time to make up the ground.
Central to that slump has been the loss of talismanic batsman Chris Lynn to yet another injury, and without his destructive hitting at the top of the order, the Heat’s thin bowling stocks have been exposed.
Captain Brendon McCullum has at least returned to somewhere near his best, the Kiwi master blaster managing 33 and 51 in those two defeats, but with only sporadic support from his teammates, he’ll be looking for others to carry the load at the SCG.
Six straight losses to start the tournament may have ended the Sixers’ finals hopes, but the men in magenta have looked a different side in their past two matches.
Buoyed by the return of Nathan Lyon from Test duties, as well as a pair of new internationals in Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite replacing an out-of-form Jason Roy (at least at BBL level), the Sixers pipped the Thunder in a last-ball thriller in the Sydney Smash, before pulverising the Melbourne Stars at the MCG.
Former captain Moises Henriques’ return from personal leave has also been a boost, with the veteran’s cool head and all-round ability a shot in the arm for the middle order.
With Lyon roaring with the ball and the likes of Denly and the in-form Daniel Hughes making plenty of runs with bat in hand, the Sixers are definitely not the cellar dwellers their 2-6 record would have you believe.
Watch out for a big late withdrawal from the Heat camp; important batsman Joe Burns appeared to injure his groin at training on Wednesday, with speculation rife that he will have to sit this one out.
Prediction
The Heat desperately need a win here, but with no Lynn and up against a stodgy Sixers’ bowling attack, they’ll find it hard to get one.
Sixers by six wickets or 18 runs
Can the Heat get past all their injury woes and prove they belong in the finals? Or will the Sixers continue their last-season surge and put a dampener on their chances?
12:33am
Young Maddinson looks like he can play.Is there any chance he might be picked for Australia before too long? His last two matches have been colossal
9:57pm
That’s it from me tonight. A premature end to tonight’s Big Bash, but if you want to switch over to the tennis, Ashleigh Barty has triumphed in three sets over Italian Camila Giorgi, Stan Wawrinka is down two sets and a break against American Tennys Sandgren, and Roger Federrer is yet to play. Thanks for tuning in, and catch you next time!
Sydney Sixers 1/74 (10 overs) defeated Brisbane Heat 73 (16.4 overs) by 9 wickets with 60 balls to spare.
9:54pm
To say that was a comprehensive win from the Sydney Sixers would be a colossal understatement; they have made mincemeat of the Brisbane Heat here at the SCG, to win by 9 wickets, with 10 overs exactly in hand. With no Chris Lynn or Joe Burns, Brendon McCullum was always going to be the big wicket, and his fall for 1 in the second over was quickly followed by Marnus Labuschagne and Sam Heazlett as the Heat collapsed. Jimmy Peirson and Alex Ross briefly steadied the ship with an innings-high stand of 31, but Sean Abbott winkled them both out in the same over, and the tail barely gave a yelp either. 74 was never going to be a challenging target, and Daniel Hughes and Joe Denly whittled away the target with some risk-free yet aggressive batting, before Nic Maddinson slogged them to victory.
This was nothing short of pathetic from the Heat. Too many players got out playing high-risk slogs, with not even falling wickets deterring them from assault. A weakened batting line-up was never going to be able to sustain such a method for long, especially with McCullum going cheaply. And then with the ball, despite pace looking to be their biggest hope of snagging a few wickets on a relatively lively pitch and at least restoring some pride, they opted to let Yasir Shah bowl out his four overs, thereby letting the Sixers batsmen, under no pressure, smack him around with ease. The Melbourne Stars have dished up plenty of awful efforts this year, but this was the most dismal performance in BBL07 to date.
The Sixers, though, have won three games in a row now. Sean Abbott is a deserving Player of the Match for his spell of 4 for 11, including both Alex Ross and Jimmy Peirson in the same over. They’ve left it too late, but their side finally looks balanced, with Nathan Lyon’s spin, Joe Denly’s top-order batting and Carlos Brathwaite’s fielding and quick bowling all helping transform the side.
As for the Heat, they’ve lost three games in a row now, this one embarrassingly so, and are looking a long shot to get to finals, with Chris Lynn out for goodness knows how long, Joe Burns joining him on the sidelines for potentially the rest of the tournament, and now McCullum picking up a finger injury fielding. It was a night where nothing went right, and as their Net Run Rate takes a pounding, it could well cost them a finals berth. On tonight, they don’t deserve it.
9:45pm
9.6, Yasir Shah to Maddinson, FOUR RUNS, and Maddinson finishes it! Length from Yasir, Maddinson steps down, doesn’t quite get to the pitch of it but was always going to slog, and he lofts an ungainly drive down to the vacant long off region. It plugs, but it goes for four as nobody from the Heat bothered to chase it all that much.
(SIXERS 1/77)
Sydney Sixers win by 9 wickets (with 60 balls to spare).
9:43pm
9.5, Yasir Shah to Denly, one run, yorker length, Denly digs it out into the on side for a single. Just one needed now.
(SIXERS 1/73)
9:43pm
McCullum looks like he’s picked up a finger injury on his right hand. Did it sliding for a stop earlier in the innings. The last thing the Heat need.
9:42pm
And they’re bringing out the spare balls! Pretty quickly, too; suspect even the umpires can’t be bothered trying to get the ball out of there. Nope, they’ve recovered the ball, so the box is being taken back. A bit of a farcical end, but that’s the BBL for you.
9:41pm
9.2, Yasir Shah to Denly, SIX RUNS, now Denly gets stuck in. The sting’s gone out of the game, but even so, a dreadful long hop from Yasir, and Denly says “thanks very much, kind sir” as he rocks back and deposits it into the stands at long on, where another sitter is dropped! And it seems they’ve lost the ball in the crowd as well as dropped it. Wedged in the advertising board. 2 runs needed; just delaying the inevitable.
(SIXERS 1/72)
9:40pm
9.1, Yasir Shah to Maddinson, one run, tossed up on the stumps, Maddinson flicks off his toes to square leg for a single.
(SIXERS 1/66)