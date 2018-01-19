Australia vs England: Second ODI cricket live scores, blog

Can Australia shrug off their opening ODI defeat or will England go 2-0 up when the two sides face off in the second ODI of the series at the Gabba in Brisbane? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of this second ODI from 2:20pm (AEDT) on Friday.

The win in the first ODI both came as a relief for England and continued the Australian nightmare in this format of the game.

England’s near-whitewash in the Ashes might not get papered over by an ODI series win in Australia but it would go a long way in installing them as one of the pre-tournament favourites going into the 2019 World Cup.

Australia came into series with a 5-8 win-loss record in 2017 and that first defeat at the MCG only added to their string of losses. And concerns.

At the halfway stage at the G, Aaron Finch’s brilliant century would have put the Aussies in front but Jason Roy looked to have stunned the bowlers. Not too many were left with answers and the comprehensive result that followed in England’s favour had even Australia admitting they needed to tweak their white-ball template around.

For starters they might have to make at least one change to their lineup, if not two. Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the game which means Jhye Richardson will get a cap for this one. Pat Cummins continues to get a well-deserved break.

The other issue is with Tim Paine, who has suffered a bout of gastro, which means if he doesn’t recover in time for the game, his place would be taken by Alex Carey. Carey’s BBL form has been exemplary and it might not be a bad thing if he does get a go.

What Australia will need the most is for at least one of David Warner or Steve Smith to get going with the bat.

England don’t have Ben Stokes, which hurt them in the Tests but the presence of a sterling middle-order provides batsmen like Roy and Alex Hales a free hand to go after the bowling.

What was interesting to watch was Moeen Ali’s comeback following a lacklustre Ashes with the ball. His 10 overs cost him just 39 and prevented Australia from getting away in the middle overs of the first game.

Australia have an excellent record at the Gabba, with 10 previous completed games resulting in nine wins for them. Interestingly, the only two teams they have lost to at this ground since 2008 have been Asian sides, Sri Lanka and India.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of this second ODI from 2:20pm AEDT on January 19.