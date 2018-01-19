Heat hopeful of Lynn making BBL return

A desperate Brisbane Heat are hopeful of having master blaster Chris Lynn back when their Big Bash League chances go on the line against the Melbourne Renegades next week.

The Heat were thrashed by nine wickets by the Sydney Sixers on Thursday night but the sight of Lynn testing his injured calf in the SCG nets before the game gave them a sliver of hope.

In fifth spot and trailing the Renegades on net run rate, their fate could be decided when the two sides meet in the final match of the regular season at the Gabba next Saturday.

Should the Renegades win against the Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder next week, it will kill off the Heat’s season.

But even one loss will keep the Heat’s hopes alive, although their embarrassing defeat to the Sixers left them with a net run rate of -0.331, trailing the Renegades (0.345) by a considerable margin.

Without Lynn and Joe Burns (groin), the Heat were missing most of their strike power and were never really in the game as Sean Abbott ran riot with 4-11.

“We’ve got nine days off until our next game,” Heat coach Daniel Vettori said.

“We’ve got a lot of time to track (Lynn) and progress him. Chris has been getting there quickly. He still has that track record of getting back on the park so we’re hopeful he’ll be able to play.”

Vettori said he was heartened after watching Lynn bat in the nets on Thursday and would give his side’s big hitter every chance of returning.

He pointed to Lynn’s penchant for returning from injury quicker than expected. Lynn was set to be ruled out for the entire 2017-18 BBL season with a shoulder injury but recovered to be back just after Christmas.

Vettori conceded the absence of Burns – who is expected to miss the Renegades clash – and Lynn hurt them and robbed them of two of their most experienced campaigners.

“They’re our two most experienced guys outside Brendon (McCullum) so to lose those guys at once, they’ve also got a daunting line-up,” Vettori said.

“To remove those guys has made it tricky. But we’ve got a lot of faith in the likes of Sam Heazlett and Marnus Labuschagne.

“But we realise they haven’t played that many games as well. It was a learning curve for them as well.”