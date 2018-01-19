High-five for Gibson by end of April or it’s Tah Tah

As the cricket season winds down, Daryl Gibson will need to have picked up a Michelle Pfeiffer to have any chance of staying on as the Waratahs’ coach.
Five-fa; five wins from their first eight games – that’s the strike rate the genial Kiwi requires to have any hope of opening his bosses’ doors for a chat about a contract extension.
It will take a substantial turnaround.
The Tahs have been underwhelming at best and dismal at times under Gibson. They’ve been mauled. They’ve been mocked. They’ve been made to look ordinary. The Horrotahs label returned.
With Gibson in charge for the last two seasons, the Tahs have finished 16th and 10th to miss the finals – an emphatic slump after winning the title in 2014 and making the semis a year later.
In the final year of his contract, Gibson has only the first couple of months of the competition to prove he’s worth sticking with. The Tahs’ big cheeses will want to get his future sorted by mid-season. Every organisation seeks certainty so planning can proceed.
So by week ten – when the Tahs have their second bye in the last week of April – we will get a very clear picture of whether Gibson is a chance of staying in Sydney.
That’s eight games of the new 16-match season. Five wins would be par. More than that, he’s naturally got bargaining power in the boardroom. Less than five, and he’s as good as gone. In fact, less than five and he might not even see out the season.
Much is expected from the Sydneysiders. Their fans are fickle and their rivals love nothing more than laying the boot into the underperforming city slickers.
But it’s got its rewards; get on a winning streak and the Tahs can create a buzz fairly quickly.
Mindful that his job is on the line, Gibson has already talked about hitting the ground running. The Waratahs copped it publicly from Wallabies coach Michael Cheika for not being fit enough when they got into camp for last year’s June Tests.
Gibson has subsequently admitted they got it wrong and conditioning would be addressed leading into 2018. You could assume the Tahs have been flogged over the last six weeks.
The upside for Gibson is that the Waratahs don’t face any New Zealand teams over that opening eight-game block (they have a run of four games against Kiwi teams – the Blues, Crusaders, Highlanders and Chiefs – from week 11).
They are at home to the Stormers first-up on February 24 – only five weeks away. Then there’s a tricky road trip to take on the Sharks in Durban and the long haul to battle the Jaguares in Buenos Aires. The Melbourne Rebels are next back in Sydney. Gibson would be eyeing a three-from-four start – the South African leg being the toughest clash.
Following a week five bye, there’s the Brumbies in Canberra, followed by another sizeable trek – this time to meet the Sunwolves in Tokyo. The eight-game package finishes with home games against Queensland and the Lions.
There shouldn’t be a slip-up against the Sunwolves and the Reds’ backline looks flimsy. Snaring one win out of the other two seems difficult but not insurmountable.
It’s naturally speculative in January, but the Tahs have a pretty nice early draw in which six early wins looks very achievable. That seems pretty optimistic given the woes of the past two seasons and the moderate changes to the squad.
Much will depend on the return of Kurtley Beale in the midfield. Rob Simmons, Curtis Rona, Tom Staniforth and Alex Newsome are among the new faces. Rob Horne, Dean Mumm, Will Skelton and David Horwitz are the big losses.
But the Tahs still have the strongest roster among the Australian teams.
The biggest concern is in the front five. Sekope Kepu is top-notch, Tolu Latu a weapon when fit and Tom Robertson is solid. Reds outcast Simmons comes in – essentially to replace the retired Mumm – and his second-row partner is likely to be a battle between the inexperienced duo of Staniforth and Ryan McCauley.
Ned Hanigan might be used as a lock, but Gibson noted at the end of last season that he believes his best position is at No.8.
Hanigan should start in the second-row – if at all – as Jed Holloway at No.8 gives more punch as a ball-runner. This season is a big one for Jack Dempsey, who was a beast for the Wallabies in their Bledisloe win over the All Blacks.
Can he maintain that aggro consistently over a full Super Rugby season? Michael Hooper – a class act in so many facets – completes a formidable back-row.
Will Nick Phipps hold onto his halfback starting spot? Jake Gordon is putting a heap of pressure on him after taking the No.9 jersey from him a few times last year.
Bernard Foley seems to have lost a bit of spark in his running game but he’s still a top-shelf all-around package at five-eighth. Beale is Gibson’s main man to get the backline humming.
His combination with Israel Folau is critical, as those two love linking up all over the park. He will also take heat off Foley with his slick kicking and passing game.
The Tahs only snared their outside centre a few months ago when Western Force utility Rona signed. He’ll offer a powerful presence and will be itching to be fed by Foley and Beale. More Wallabies caps await for Rona if he lights it up for the Waratahs.
The reliable Cam Clark is a favourite of Gibson’s on the wing. Who gets the gig on the other side is an intriguing question. Is Taqele Naiyaravoro in shape and ready to rip in? Or as he did at the end of last season, will Gibson go for Bryce Hegarty as a backfield winger who hangs who helps out Folau at fullback?
Folau is a freak. He’s well rested after missing the Wallabies’ end-of-season Japan and European tour. Some still want to see him at No.13, but that ship has sailed – at least at the Tahs.
That’s a fifteen with a plenty to like. Perhaps there’s not a heap of squad depth putting pressure on starting spots which is usually a hallmark among top-level teams in all sports. But the core is strong.
So it’s all about a fast start for Gibson, although even if the Waratahs are flying, his bosses might want to see how they are matched against the benchmark New Zealand teams. Nonetheless, the first eight games shape his future.
He will hope to have the Tahs humming for their last trial on February 15 against the Rebels at Brookvale Oval as building momentum is crucial. Get in a hole – especially on the big trip away to Durban and Buenos Aires – and it will get gloomy quickly.
A fellow Kiwi – Simon Cron – has come on as an assistant coach and has been tasked with firing up a forward pack that looks like it could do with a bit more grunt up front.
Perhaps Gibson doesn’t even want to stay in Sydney. But if he wants to stay in coaching he’ll still need to get his side rolling, and early. After all, he’s had a top-notch squad to work with. Improving his record is vital.
Fionn said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:20am | ! Report
The Tahs have the strongest roster among the Australian teams? Perhaps second strongest, maybe third strongest, but definitely not strongest – that would be the Rebels.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:50am
jack said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:50am | ! Report
unusually I have to agree with you on this one. Saying the Tahs have the strongest roster among the Australian teams in the face of Brumbies clear superiority coming from last year first in the Aussie conference and the new and improved Rebels is laughable.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:55am
PeterK said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
agree , only better than the reds since they have lost both Cooper and Hunt and maybe Smith
They also have the worst coach in Gibson
January 19th 2018 @ 3:53pm
AJ said | January 19th 2018 @ 3:53pm | ! Report
How is it possible for Gibson to retain his position.
Its just remarkable.
If any other Rugby Team he would be long gone.
Not only Rugby . Any major professional team.
What is going to improve.They will lose 4 or 5 games and Gibson will say he is not concerned.
Surely there is an Australian coach better than this 2nd rate New Zealander.
But then it is a New Zealand owned and run team.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:37am
Markus said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:37am | ! Report
Absolutely, Rebels strongest on paper, Brumbies second, and possibly considered strongest overall due to the cohesion of their starting XV, especially their forward pack.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:29am
Will Knight said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:29am | ! Report
Agreed Brumbies pack quality, but like the Rebels they look light on for backline line-breakers and point-scorers.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:50am
PeterK said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:50am | ! Report
Brumbies backline has Banks, Speight and Kuridrani and yes is shaded in terms of attack of attack.
Rebels have Genia, Hodge, Naivalu, Koroiebete, and Haylett-Petty and IMO have a better set of backline line breakers and point scorers. That is 5 of the 7 backline positions.
Tahs have Beale, Rona and Folau in comparison.
January 19th 2018 @ 11:02am
Fionn said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
Beale and Folau are probably both better than any Brumbies in terms of offence, but Lealiifano is a better playmaker and I would rate Banks, Speight, Peni and Kuridrani over any of the rest of the Tahs in attack.
January 19th 2018 @ 5:09pm
MitchO said | January 19th 2018 @ 5:09pm | ! Report
Agree with you Fionn and PK. The Brumbies have spent more time together and with CLL coming in to be a good 10 it will make Godwin at 12s life easier. He can defend well, kick okay and just need to be the link between 10 and TK at 13. Peni and Banks and at super level Speight have enough strike power. And they’ve got a good props to assist and Pocock to get out and about and support.
The Rebels have Meakes liking I though Lance at 10 (unless he’s left?) with maybe Hodge at 13 and DHPs boot at 15. Ruru to back up Genia. Bolted onto a very strong pack. That Rebels pack is one of the best in the competition. Timani and RHP maybe the worst players in it and they are both good effective guys to have in a super rugby pack. The Force pack matched up very well against the Crusaders pack and Crusaders had pretty much an AB pack. The Rebels pack is better than last years’ Force.
I appreciate that the Warratahs played halves of rugby last year where they were dominant so they just need to find another 40 minutes per game. The problem with the fitness argument is that from memory the better halves were the second half not the first. BUT the warratahs lack grunt in the forwards. Maybe Holloway and Dempsey on the paddock will give that to them. Simmons will improve that pack but he doesn’t give them the grunt they need and Dempsey is not heavy enough.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:26am
Will Knight said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:26am | ! Report
A backline that includes Foley, Beale and Folau – there’s three top-drawer players. Hooper, Kepu, Dempsey in the pack. Simmons and Phipps have plenty of Wallabies caps. The Rebels and Brumbies don’t boast as many proven influential spine players.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:37am
Fionn said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:37am | ! Report
Phipps isn’t proven at any level, Beale and Foley have proven they can’t defend and Folau was abysmal in 2017 for the Waratahs. Simmons ia good but not a power player and Dempsey is coming back from a serious injury and has a history of being injured often.
Kepu, Hooper and Folau are the only all-round top players, while Beale is mercurial. Foley is Foley.
I personally think the Brumbies are better and would joyfully take the group of Pocock, Lealiifano, Banks, Kurodrani, Powell, Naisarani and Sio and Alalalatoa over the corresponding group of Tahs.
Regardless, even if the Brumbies are borderline the Rebels are unquestionably the best squad on paper.
January 19th 2018 @ 11:24am
jeznez said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:24am | ! Report
Yep – I rank the Tahs as number 3 out of the 4 Aussie squads.
Many of the same issues from last season will continue to plague them this season – they are not physical enough in the pack and do not have a breakdown work ethic across the entire team.
With Folau and Foley they have kicking issues in key areas and the whole team will need to tighten their defence enormously – a midfield of Foley, Beale and Rona doesn’t inspire in that space.
They should show plenty on wider attack with Hooper, Foley, Beale, Folau, Rona and Naiyaravoro – what they do when the opposition have the ball is a different matter. And apart from Kepu and Latu – they are underpowered in tight where they will need to earn the right to go wide.
January 19th 2018 @ 2:00pm
MA said | January 19th 2018 @ 2:00pm | ! Report
Surely this is a PR written piece from inside the Tah’s camp as it doesn’t resemble any reality based on actual form or past performance I know of.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:27am
Jimmy james said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:27am | ! Report
I’m a Waratahs tragic and regularly start the season with tha same positivity. No doubt Reds fans will react to your claims their back line is flimsy. More serious however are your claims that a Hanigan should start in the second row. He just doesn’t have the stats to play there at this level. Outside of Hollaway and possibly McCalman, the Tahs have a lightweight backrow. Last thing they need is a lightweight second row. I imagine Gibson will begin the season with Hanigan, Hooper and Hollaway in th backrow with Dempsey and McCalman back in the mix by mid season.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:40am
jameswm said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:40am | ! Report
is McCalman injured? I know his signing by the Tahs was subject to a medical. I could handle McCalman at 6, Holloway at 8 and Hooper at 7, with Dempsey to come into the mix if he proves fitness. McCalman is a good signing if he can play 75% of the games.
January 19th 2018 @ 11:22am
Boomeranga said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:22am | ! Report
I wonder if they will look at Nick Palmer at 6. He is pretty light for a super rugby lock (similar size to Fardy I think), and has history / connection with Cron being a Norths player from Cron’s time as coach there which may work for him. I think he also has lower level experience in the back row and at 26/27 is a more mature body.
January 19th 2018 @ 11:27am
jeznez said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:27am | ! Report
No announcement yet James – suspect the longer it goes on that it means McCalman won’t pass the medical.
He’s broken the same shoulder blade at least three times, possibly four now. I really feel for the guy if this ends his career.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:40am
Fionn said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:40am | ! Report
If anyone is interested Wayne Smith has written an article in the Australian indicating that Jack Maddocks may play flyhalf for the Rebels this year as Lance wants to return to Worcester. If so, it is a very intriguing thought, and if I’m honest, I am pretty excited by the idea.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/sport/rugby-union/rookie-jack-maddocks-in-line-at-rebels/news-story/44e5ef85f588820214eb7437fcc7c8ae
January 19th 2018 @ 8:52am
jack said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report
thank you Fionn, the world is back in order – I’m sorry I don’t rate Jack Maddocks with the same enthusiasm you do, for me, he is an invisible player – so nothing to see (IMO)
January 19th 2018 @ 8:58am
Fionn said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:58am | ! Report
Given his age and experience it would make sense that the would be mostly invisible.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:07am
Paul D said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:07am | ! Report
I like Maddocks. He’s young and lacks experience but the ingredients are there. Though I see him as a 15 and would’ve expected him to be DHP’s understudy this year. I have not seen the playmaking from him so don’t know about him at 10. He couldn’t be much worse than Hodge though. I hope the Rebels are giving Horwitz a chance in training at 10.
January 19th 2018 @ 11:41am
concerned supporter said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:41am | ! Report
Jack,
Are you a good judge?Have you seen him play No 10?
He has a brilliant catch pass game, very good/good running & kicking game, good defence.
Game management the only query.
January 19th 2018 @ 2:11pm
jack said | January 19th 2018 @ 2:11pm | ! Report
no I am not a good judge – no doubt about it, just my opinion
January 19th 2018 @ 9:01am
PeterK said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:01am | ! Report
Until the Rona signing and maybe McCalman and with Cooper and Hunt in the reds squad I thought the tahs (with Gibson as coach) would be the worst performed of the oz super rugby teams, only beating Sunwolves and maybe jagueres in the year.
Now I think they will beat the reds as well with these changes.
They will lose to every NZ and SA team.
So they will finish either 12th or 13th from 15 in the comp.
If it pans out this way I really hope Gibson is booted mid season and good riddance.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:34am
Machooka said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:34am | ! Report
Whose a happy positive chappy there Pete!?!
🙂
January 19th 2018 @ 10:59am
PeterK said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:59am | ! Report
on the bright side the season has more chance of turning out better than I expected so at least I won’t be disappointed.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:14am
PeterK said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:14am | ! Report
Merge brumbies / tahs
01 Sio
02 Latu
03 Kepu
04 Arnold
05 Simmons
06 Dempsey
07 Pocock
08 Naisarani
09 Powell
10 Leiliifano
11 Speight
12 Beale
13 Kuridrani
14 Folau
15 Banks
more brumbies
Merge rebels / tahs
01 any rebel LHP
02 Uelese
03 Kepu
04 Coleman
05 Philip
06 Dempsey
07 Hooper
08 Mafi
09 Genia or Ruru
10 Foley
11 Naivalu
12 Beale
13 Hodge
14 Koroirbete
15 Folau
Rebels have more
January 19th 2018 @ 11:58am
Jacko said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:58am | ! Report
Merge them all…Call it Australia
January 19th 2018 @ 9:17am
Neil said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:17am | ! Report
Agree with you, Jimmy. Simply having Simmons in there makes the 2nd row “flimsy”. What was Gibson thinking?