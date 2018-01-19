U-23s’ failure signifies a general need for the correct system

The Australian Under 23s are returning home from the AFC Championships in China, having finished third in their group – ahead of Syria, but behind South Korea and Vietnam.
They lost to both the teams ahead of them, and in both matches, the Aussies had 69 per cent or more of the possession, and attempted at least double the amount of passes as their opponents.
Preoccupied with keeping possession and building slowly and methodically, the result was, in consecutive games, defeat to a team that defended deeply and with grit, and struck on the break.
The Australians actually made more than three times the Vietnamese’s amount of passes and had 75 per cent of possession in that 0-1 defeat, a result that may not have been so surprising to those who have kept a keen eye on the two generations of players that took to the pitch.
To others, it was a galling, embarrassing outcome.
Having beaten Syria 3-1 in their opening game, all that it would have taken for Australia to qualify for the next stage was a draw against the Vietnamese – in the end it was against Australia that they registered their only win, and a 0-0 draw against the Syrians was enough to take Vietnam through.
In the match against Vietnam, Paul Izzo was forced to address five Vietnamese attempts on his goal. Bui Tien Dung, his opposite number, faced five shots as well. Australia lashed a further eight shots off-target, to Vietnam’s two off-target shots, most of them from inside the box.
So, the story drawled on in a tediously familiar manner; not just the lion’s share, but the lioness’s, cub’s, hyena’s and Zanzibar Bushbaby’s share of possession too – but precious little cutting edge in the final third.
90 minutes of attractive impotence, against a stolid Asian opponent, that ends with a highly underwhelming result. We’ve seen this before.
Against South Korea, the Australians spanked in many more shots from distance (seven of 13 totals shots), as the Koreans – four ranged attempts out of 11 total shots – wound their way into Izzo’s penalty area time after time on the counter. Two thirds of possession, twice the passes, and – having been 2-0 down at halftime – Australia lost 3-2.
Both the Koreans and the Vietnamese anticipated Australia would hog the ball, take their time, but ultimately fall short in attack, and they set up to exploit this. Just like Thailand did against the Socceroos. And Japan. And Syria.
A footballing revolution doesn’t happen overnight. No one should be making an argument fervently against teaching young players to value possession, to look for the simple pass, to arrange themselves into passing triangles off-the-ball, to harbour aspirations of playing like peak Barcelona.
But there has to be a balance, one that allows us to play to our existing strengths – or, indeed, mask our weaknesses – especially in vital matches, even if they are unpalatable within the wider philosophy. It isn’t a bad idea to rouse the pragmatic side of ourselves when we have to.
When the Socceroos lost 2-0 to Japan in late August, they were skewered by a team who gave up the ball, defended well, and plundered on the break. Then they narrowly defeated Thailand 2-1 in early September, failing to score freely against a team that employed a near-identical strategy to that of the Japanese, and as a result thwarted what should have been a night to celebrate for the Roos.
Did Australia change their approach for that second game against Thailand, knowing they’d probably play that way heading in? Not really, and it then took four more nerve-shredding matches to make up for it.
The complaints were that the Roos didn’t have the skilled personnel to play effectively in the way they wanted to, and – if we take the recent tournament exit as any indication – it seems the younger generation have been found wanting in the same areas.
If we haven’t the incision in attack, or the imagination in midfield, or the versatility in defence to play a possession-heavy, patient style, then what should we do? This is a question that will be pondered by the next Socceroos manager, and he may well initiate a departure from the course we’ve been plotting these last few years.
If we enter Russia 2018 as a muscular, vertical, counter-attacking side, Mathew Leckie locked-and-loaded to race down the flanks, Mile Jedinak ready to bang in the midfield, and Matt Ryan clearing his lines, would this be a bad thing? Would it more likely to bring us success against Denmark, or Peru?
Over the last nine months, the standout Socceroos performance – save for the absolutely cathartic clinching second-leg match against Honduras – was the rollicking 1-1 draw with Chile in the Confederations Cup. There, the Roos had less of the ball, made fewer passes and more fouls than their opponent, and generally hared around the midfield like crazed loons, intent on, if nothing else, making clear the exact capacity of their lungs and extent of their will.
Yes, we allowed the Chileans five shots on target, and leaned heavily on the stopping skills of Ryan, but so what? Against Japan, a month later, we made nearly 250 more passes than we had against Chile, with more possession, and still allowed the keeper to be peppered with shots.
Which was the preferable results – or performance – out of those two matches?
So, the younger generation, still malleable and fragile, will have to recover from this disappointment. We did make the World Cup, eventually, and the AFC U-23 Championships aren’t all that important, in the grand scheme of things.
Still, Australian football’s on-field identity is yet to shape itself into a comfortable image.
January 19th 2018 @ 7:35am
marcel said | January 19th 2018 @ 7:35am | ! Report
Cheers for such an intriguing topic Evan..this one is going to be fun
For my money Luongo is our saviour..the only midfielder we have capable of moving both the ball and himself forward into space with speed, intent and invention.
Rogic and Mooy have killed us ..both may look handsome on the ball..and may be effective in a better credentialed team…but painfully slow in transition so that inevitably the 3rd pass of any move has to be backwards.
January 19th 2018 @ 7:45am
Buddy said | January 19th 2018 @ 7:45am | ! Report
Crab football…..we can go sideways and backwards but dare not forage into the unknown territory of “forwards land”.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:11am
Kanga versus Phoenix said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:11am | ! Report
Exactly my thoughts . Sideways sideways
It’s thst Dutch system .zzzz zzz
How about some movement off the ball to drag defenders out of position, which might allow for some forward passing .
January 19th 2018 @ 4:05pm
mick said | January 19th 2018 @ 4:05pm | ! Report
Absolutely, it’s what most, 98%, of the experts have no idea about. Watch defenders, midfielders at most teams look up then pass sideways. Not their fault when the forwards are static, only want to score and not help get the ball forward.
Movement is the key most coaches ignore. A bad player with movement is far destructive than a good static player
January 19th 2018 @ 7:47am
stu said | January 19th 2018 @ 7:47am | ! Report
Marcel….what do you mean by ‘a better credentialed’ team?
January 19th 2018 @ 11:19am
marcel said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:19am | ! Report
Hi Stu…I guess what i mean is when they are playing behind a talented and highly mobile frontline…The sort of players who actively rotate and find space themselves…..R + M can provide useful support for these sort of players….but they dont have the speed of thought to orchestrate the play themselves.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:17am
Fadida said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:17am | ! Report
I agree on Luongo
January 19th 2018 @ 8:34am
punter said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:34am | ! Report
Marcel, thank you finally someone gets it. No offence but Australia has struggled, even, during the ‘Golden Generation’ of producing players capable of moving both the ball and himself forward into space with speed, intent and invention (Kewell & Dukes aside).
The question is how we get it? Or do we just continue what we were doing for 40-50 years prior to 2014 & rely on the more physical side of the game, fitness, speed, strength.
You can see recently the likes of Spain, Portugal, who have always had skillful players with the aide of sports science get fitter, stronger, faster players & win tournaments.
You see the same with our Asian friends, we had relied on the more physical side to get on top of the Asian teams in the past, but they too with with the aide of sports science getting fitter, stronger & faster. They were always able to match our skill, dare I say even a better 1st touch then most Australians.
The question comes back to now how do we get the skills, especially our 1st touch t then take advantage of our recent superior possession game to go with our natural physical strengths
January 19th 2018 @ 9:24am
chris said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:24am | ! Report
Punter whilst I agree with your general observations, there are many teams that struggle because of a lack of incisive players. Look at Japan and even S.Korea who you could argue are technically better than us but still lack that killer instinct in front of goal.
In fact there are very few teams I can think of that really have the players to dominate in the front 3rd.
Whilst I dont always agree with how the academies are run here (in NSW at least) I would rather go down the current road we are on. That is, possession based football, playing out of difficult areas and drawing opposition players out of areas and exposing those spaces.
That’s got to be better than physical, long ball counter attacking football surely?
January 19th 2018 @ 10:26am
punter said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:26am | ! Report
Yes getting that killer instinct in front of goal is very difficult to find, our greatest attacking players, skillwise, Kewell & Viduka, while had many attributes, weren’t prolific in front of goals. In Alosi & Cahill, less skilled but had that killer instinct.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:32am
At work said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:32am | ! Report
Exactly Punter, how is it even possible that the Socceroos greatest scorer is a midfielder, it’s because Cahill is ruthless and has a killer instinct in front of goal.
His mentality is something lots of Australian players need to adopt
January 19th 2018 @ 10:43am
punter said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:43am | ! Report
At work, I’m not sure if this is something they adopt, but something that is inbuilt.
As Chris mentions, the Sth Koreans & Japanese produces some wonderfully gifted player but struggle for that killer instinct, I personally believe Son at Spurs is a better player then Harry Kane, but Kane’s killer instinct leaves Son way behind.
January 19th 2018 @ 3:27pm
reuster75 said | January 19th 2018 @ 3:27pm | ! Report
Agree with you Chris that lack of incisive players is a bigger problem than the style of play. Better to play that style and try and develop those types of players than wait for those players to arrive and then not have a system of play that utilises their strenghts. Interesting that the Japanese public weren’t particularly impressed with the manner in which they qualified for the world cup (have heard this discussed on SBS a few times in context of the broader discussion about style of play by Australia), most likely as they know that reactive style rarely wins major tournaments. The physical style of play against Chile that the author says was such a great success only got us a draw so on that basis it wouldn’t get us out of the group in Russia as doubt 3 points would be enough. Also making any judgements based on current crop of young players and blaming the dutch methodology ignores the fact that the national curriculum was only implemented in 2012 so this current crop of players haven’t spent their entire careers under that system. I reccomend reading the thoughts of the late great Les Murray for more – https://theworldgame.sbs.com.au/blog/2016/11/16/our-missing-and-misfiring-new-generation.
January 19th 2018 @ 5:44pm
Will said | January 19th 2018 @ 5:44pm | ! Report
You have to be flexible with the way of playing through the style but also demonstrate tactically flexibility too, if your too rigid in one way then up against better teams they will expose you one way or another.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:30am
Post_hoc said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:30am | ! Report
Time, First you crawl, then you walk, then you run, then you can do anything.
At best we are walking, we have ability to pass, receive and hold possession. We need now to develop the next, might not be current generation but we now posses the building blocks.
Too many people I feel want skills yesterday and because we don’t have them yet want to throw it all out and start again.
We now have coaches that have shown they have the two building blocks of passing and holding possession(prior to golden generation we didn’t have those as we played hoof ball) The coaches are confident we can play that style, the next phase will be how do we teach the thinking to make those runs off the ball, how do we make the room for ourselves.
It won’t be the players you see running around now (well it will be 2 or 3) but next generation will have 7 or more etc etc. This is evolution.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:22am
punter said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:22am | ! Report
Exactly PH, it will take time. Someone above mentioned Luongo, I have not seen such a player in Australia before, his ability to turn at speed, which needs excellent control. His goal in the Asian cup final shows this perfectly, yet he is only a championship player.
Hopefully we will start producing players like this in the future in more abundance.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:58am
Post_hoc said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:58am | ! Report
I have to say Tottenham boy 🙂
January 19th 2018 @ 7:43am
Kanga versus Phoenix said | January 19th 2018 @ 7:43am | ! Report
From the games I watched Australia just continue to pass the ball sideways and backwards. Players with a bit of flair like de Silva or Champness were shackled by the system.
The sideways passing reminds me of Louis van gaal time at man utd which was tedious and ineffective.
Is this the Dutch system? It is certainly not Barcelona like .
I don’t like it much
January 19th 2018 @ 9:38am
chris said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:38am | ! Report
The “Dutch System” was borne out of philosophies preached my Rinus Michels and perpetuated by Johann Cruyff at Barcelona. I doubt their philosophies was “backwards” and “sideways”. Did they have players at their disposal that were naturally go forward type players? The dutch have certainly hit a wall in producing world class players so should they abandon their philosophies and go counter attacking football etc?
January 19th 2018 @ 9:51am
Kanga versus Phoenix said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report
Chris
I guess I was thinking Louis van gaal Dutch system which killed Manchester United for 2 years .
I have only admiration for cruyff era . But that was 30 years ago
Unfortunately holland doesn’t produce Marco van hasten , Rudd Guilliatt or Denis begkamps any more from 15 years ago
So the current philosophy of the Dutch footballer may not be working for them .
Your counter attack quote , I hope was for a laugh .
January 19th 2018 @ 11:54am
chris said | January 19th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
lol…yes it was meant for a laugh. The dutch from around 2010 onwards have been terrible
January 19th 2018 @ 9:56am
Kanga versus Phoenix said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:56am | ! Report
Chris
Do you see holland producing bergkamps or gullit anymore, never mind a cruyff.
The Dutch are at there lowest ebb for 30 years .
There system is failing for them . Why are we copying that ?
January 19th 2018 @ 10:27am
punter said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:27am | ! Report
Robben, Van Pierse weren’t that long ago.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:36am
Kanga versus Phoenix said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:36am | ! Report
Punter
Van Persie was at his peak probably 4- 10 years ago . Fantastic player
I just assumed that holland would bring another generation of talented geniuses.
But Looking at how holland destroyed Spain at World Cup 2014 , it was through sitting back and playing blistering counter attack . It’s funny how the wheel spins in football.
January 19th 2018 @ 1:53pm
Mark said | January 19th 2018 @ 1:53pm | ! Report
Aren’t they both in their mid 30’s?
January 19th 2018 @ 2:05pm
punter said | January 19th 2018 @ 2:05pm | ! Report
Yes much younger then Guilt, Berkamps & Cruyff.
January 19th 2018 @ 3:19pm
Kanga is bored said | January 19th 2018 @ 3:19pm | ! Report
Yes they are both 33 .
If you saw the Dutch team of van basted and Guillit , I think you would not be impressed with where they are currently.
I think my point is the Dutch made the World Cup final in 2010 on Mourinho like negativity and fouling , and the win over Spain in 2014 was with amazing counter attack .
The Dutch themselves when they need results have abandoned possession based football and resorted to playing the game on face value .
Unfortunately nothing they tried got them through to 2018 World Cup .
January 19th 2018 @ 3:39pm
reuster75 said | January 19th 2018 @ 3:39pm | ! Report
Far too simplistic to say it’s the system when there are a myriad of factors at play. Two of the biggest problems in Holland that are contributing to poor performances are the lack of quality coaches being produced and the fact that a lot of young players are leaving for moves to bigger clubs in Europe too soon and aren’t playing which stifles their development. The reason the dutch philosophy was chosen as the basis of the model in Australia was the fact population sizes are very similar (24 million in Australia 2016, Netherlands 17 million 2016) and mindsets are also very similar. Also they have made 3 WC finals, and the semi finals twice since 1974 so not a bad record.
January 19th 2018 @ 4:13pm
Kanga holland said | January 19th 2018 @ 4:13pm | ! Report
Reuster
Very true
The Dutch were my favourite international team to watch growing up , and their overall record is fantastic. Unfortunately just not the last 3 years .
January 19th 2018 @ 4:37pm
punter said | January 19th 2018 @ 4:37pm | ! Report
Reuster75, so true, a nation so small has done amazingly to keep producing world class players & there had to be a time when it slowed down, funnily their neighbours, Belgium, currently have some quality world class players.
January 19th 2018 @ 7:43am
Buddy said | January 19th 2018 @ 7:43am | ! Report
There is a school of thought that pedals the line that sheer weight of possession will eventually pay dividends. The idea being that the team without the ball will capitulate in the end and concede goals and prove the statisticians to be right when they sum up the game.
There are those of us that believe it is what you do with the ball when youhave possession that counts and we are always looking for the elusive players that can convert just a few chances to lots of goals. The national teams are fine examples of teams that have the strength and know how in terms of possession but are woefully inadequate in and around the penalty area and consequently struggle or fail. The A League is similar. Whilst Berisha is probably past his best now, for many seasons he stood tall as the man most likely to score in just about every game and even if he didn’t you still got excited when he was in possession and you always felt positive that he would find the back of the net. Likewise Fornaroli and the league has been so much the poorer for his absence this year.
There is no glut of strikers with high conversion rates that I can see coming through that are likely to play for the national teams. I am not looking for another Messi although it would be fun to watch, I just want to see some young players coming through that possess great hunger, are selfish on the ball, willing to take risks and are hell bent on scoring goals. Sadly, that does not seem to be a part of any system right now so we suffer endless games of pass, pass pass, let’s bore the pants off the fans!
January 19th 2018 @ 8:14am
Kanga versus Phoenix said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:14am | ! Report
Buddy
To be hellbent on scoring goals … I reckon it’s coached out of them, they are too afraid to take a man on because the coach says , pass sideways.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:15am
At work said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:15am | ! Report
I think that’s what has generally held Australia back is having players up front who are selfish on the ball, have the ability and not afraid to beat a man or two. Historically strong at the back and in the middle of the park, but where are our aggressive strikers who can bang them in on a regular basis.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:21am
Kanga versus Phoenix said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:21am | ! Report
At work
It’s funny in hindsight.
As a 7 or 8 year old , I thought that was what soccer was all about , dribbling, beating a man and scoring goals .
I think I watched too many George Best or Maradona videos .
January 19th 2018 @ 2:25pm
Post_hoc said | January 19th 2018 @ 2:25pm | ! Report
It is not coached out of them in the attacking part of the field. What MIGHT be occurring is the communication to the players is poor so they don’t understand it. Or what i think MIGHT be happening is, kids are encouraged to play a number of positions so they simply bring there baggage with them.
What IS being taught and what SHOULD be taught is keeping the ball away from feet (opposition feet) in the middle and defensive third. There is little value in trying to take on your man in the defensive and middle sections, where the risk vs reward is so low. So kids are taught to move the ball away from the opposing feet. that is where you get the sideways and backwards movement. They should not be, and I doubt they are taught to pass sideways in the attacking third, if there are better options.
Having said all of that, any ball that is out wide high in the attacking box, people seem to get frustrated with those balls cycling back, but then again what is the return rate on crosses into the box, pretty low.
January 19th 2018 @ 7:50am
Nemesis said | January 19th 2018 @ 7:50am | ! Report
My initial reaction to the Vietnam loss was “very disappointing” – not because I disrespect Vietnam. I do not. As the article mentioned Vietnam beat AUS 5-1 at u19 level & they also beat AUS 3-2 at u17 level in 2016.
But, the disappointment stemmed from watching Australia totally dominate their opposition but fail score. Having said that, Blackwood did score & it was marginally offside. Then Blackwood hit the crossbar.
Against Korea we were totally smashed in the opening 45 mins. 2nd half it was totally different. We totally smashed Korea. Difference was Korea didn’t concede in the 1st half. We conceded against the runs of play in the 2nd half.
Evan asks: If we enter Russia 2018 as a muscular, vertical, counter-attacking side, Mathew Leckie locked-and-loaded to race down the flanks, Mile Jedinak ready to bang in the midfield, and Matt Ryan clearing his lines, would this be a bad thing?
Yes, it would be a bad thing. Such football may jag a big result every so often, but is that all we want from our National Teams? Just hope to jag a good result occasionally?
Playing the way Evan suggested is exactly the mindset Australia had when we entered Asia. We thought we’d muscle our way to the top. That doesn’t work. Right from Asian Cup 2007, we found the Asian nations totally dominate Australia. We hardly got the ball.
It’s only now – in the past 1-2 years – I’ve seen a huge transformation in matches, where Australia dominates possession against Asian opponents.
The only gap that is stopping Australia seems to be an inferiority complex that we can’t win by playing aggressive passing football.
The 2nd half vs Korea we played the exact same system as the 1st half, except in the 1st half we were scared. We passed backwards rather than take the risk with the forward diagonal pass. In the 2nd half, we took risks. We scored 2, hit the upright and the Korean GK made at least 3 saves that were certain goals.
I hope AUS continues to hire people like Ange & Ante Milicic.
I’d rather lose matches playing like AUS; than win matches playing the way Vietnam played the other night.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:04am
Kanga versus Phoenix said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:04am | ! Report
I like the passing ,, just less backwards and sideways . Plus more movement off the ball to create space
Maybe if they use the passing and combine that with some players who can take a man on and beat him , they would create more opportunities in attack .
January 19th 2018 @ 8:24am
Nemesis said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:24am | ! Report
Totally agree, Kanga. I think Ned Zelic sums it up as “passing without purpose”.
But, small steps. I like the fact we now have the ball much more than opponents.
Next step is to get the players to intuitively know where the best passes should go & where the best gaps are to run into.
We did it against Syria with ease. We did it against Korea in the 2nd half.
So, we can do it. Just need to understand why we don’t do it all the time.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:40am
punter said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:40am | ! Report
Clap, clap, clap, exactly Nem, this is our aim. Next step is to get the ‘players to intuitively know where the best passes should go & where the best gaps are to run into’ & as above as Marcel says players ‘capable of moving both the ball and himself forward into space with speed, intent and invention’, one of the bid things missing is the 1st touch, where but a very very small handful, we are predominately very poor by world standards.
Small steps indeed, watching the like of SFC & Jets this year, shows we are starting.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:46am
Nemesis said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:46am | ! Report
Punter, to be fair, I reckon this u23 team and u19 & u16 teams I’ve watched during the past 18 months, have better 1st touch than many senior Aussie players.. even better 1st touch than some of our senior National Team.
However, one major technical deficiency that I noticed in the Korea match: AUS players were too easily pushed off the ball, when it was 50/50.
How times have changed!
We’ve gone from rarely having the ball, heavy touches & using brute force; to monopolising the ball, soft 1st touch but being out-muscled in contests!
So, “shielding the ball”. This is a technique that’s critical to football since most 50/50 balls are in the middle where the game will either swing into your attack; or you’ll be scrambling back to cover the defence.
The good part. The u16 & u19 lads were able to shield the ball extremely well against Asian opponents. National Curriculum is teaching our kids good technique.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:32am
punter said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:32am | ! Report
Let’s hope so Nem, this I feel has always been our weak point. If we can get the 1st touch & passing going, I believe we will be well on our way as we will always produced our athletes. Imagine Leckie with the touch of a Luongo.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:02am
Pauly said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:02am | ! Report
One of the more frustrating aspects of A-League football is watching a promising attack come to nothing after a sideways pass effectively stops the momentum and allows the opposition defenders to get back into position. Younger players seem especially prone to this. Perhaps we need to produce players capable of beating opponents and running forward into the box. It should be no surprise to anyone that teams will defend and counter when faced with a high possession opponent.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:29am
Nemesis said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:29am | ! Report
Pauly, did you watch the 2nd half vs Korea? Or, the match vs Syria?
I highly recommend that viewing. The Aussie lads did exactly what you suggest.
So, it’s not something we need to go back & create new types of players. Current players can do it. They need to do it instinctively for 90 minutes.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:40am
pauli said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:40am | ! Report
Sorry Nem, when the Syria game was on I was busy trying to prepare dinner so I got bits and pieces of it.
OK so they can do it, but as you wrote, it needs to happen from first to final whistle.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:15am
Fadida said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:15am | ! Report
There needs to be possession with a purpose. Sometimes that means keeping the ball for 20 passes, waiting for an overload or shooting chance. Other times that means playing an early ball in behind when the chance presents.
Both rely on quality in the front 3rd, the ability to play and then convert the final pass. At this stage this is a struggle for us.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:43am
Grobbelaar said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:43am | ! Report
It’s interesting that the 15 years prior to the establishment of the FFA (the NSL era) represents a golden period for youth football in Austrlalia, in particular, what we achieved on the world stage.
Now with the introduction of coaching systems, coaching licenses, the importing of foreign specialists, the scientification of coaching, and our results are currently light years away from where they were 15 to 30 years ago.
It’s all counter-intuitive, until we understand that these systems and processes mean nothing of themselves.
In one of the great footballing countries of the world, Brazil, and its neighbours, a young footballer may never even own a pair of football boots until his teens, my never see a blade of grass until his teens, or even have a proper coach until his teens.
Similarly, even in a first-world country like Italy, budding footballers in Southern Italy may never get to play on a blade of grass until their teens, learning their craft in back alleys and cobbled streets.
What we appear to have lost in the modern era is wanting to play 24/7, wherever, which the old ethnic clubs used to foster – now parents pay thousands of dollars each year to receive a few hours of specialist coaching, as if that is some sort of magic wand.
January 19th 2018 @ 8:49am
Nemesis said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:49am | ! Report
In case you weren’t aware, the era you’re referring to, Australia qualified through Oceania; not Asia.
Would those players have qualified for World Cups though Asia?
Who knows.
But, I’d be willing to bet the current Aussie youth teams would have qualified for more Youth World Cups during the past 15 years if we were still part of Oceania.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:45am
Grobbelaar said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:45am | ! Report
And once there, we got results against the very best in the world – and that was consistently for a 15 year period.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:32am
punter said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:32am | ! Report
But did nothing once they became men.
January 19th 2018 @ 2:10pm
Grobbelaar said | January 19th 2018 @ 2:10pm | ! Report
Didn’t they form the basis of the golden generation of 2006?
January 19th 2018 @ 3:34pm
punter said | January 19th 2018 @ 3:34pm | ! Report
Which youth team players that got results against the best in the world was part of 2006 golden generation team, maybe Josh Kennedy, who was on the bench.
Most of the real original golden generation of youth football missed out on the World cup (Bozza, Okon, Zelich).
January 19th 2018 @ 3:51pm
punter said | January 19th 2018 @ 3:51pm | ! Report
Oh yes Craig Moore, not exactly basis of the whole 2006 team.
January 19th 2018 @ 4:16pm
Kanga holland said | January 19th 2018 @ 4:16pm | ! Report
Grob.
How did the 74 th best nation of oz rulz footy go in the 1990s world youth cups ?
Did that correlate into a golden generation for that team ?
January 19th 2018 @ 8:57am
Kanga versus Phoenix said | January 19th 2018 @ 8:57am | ! Report
I bet my house that 5 and 6 year olds in Brazil and Argentina are still having scratch games in someone’s backyard ,,, none of those kids think about systems , they just want to beat there man with skill and score goals .
Therefore they have built those skills , and they are ingrained and natural. Unfortunately in Australian society , kids playing a sport at the oval or backyard is mostly a thing of the past .
In Newcastle it appears to be the new African community, that play joyful games of football at the park . These guys are the future.
Would that be common in other cities ??
January 19th 2018 @ 9:22am
Matt said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:22am | ! Report
That speaks for all sports played in OZ really, the only involvement comes from organised competitions and kids are being taught before they get a feel for themselves.
The old saying ‘some things cannot be taught’ seems to ring true.
I suppose an argument against that is Germany though if you get where I’m at.
January 19th 2018 @ 12:03pm
chris said | January 19th 2018 @ 12:03pm | ! Report
Kanga don’t entirely agree with you there on the kids.Yes we get them organised early and into squads etc but they certainly dont get told about systems or roles etc until they start to hit 11 or 12. The kids in Argentina and Brazil play street football because generally they are poor and dont have other distractions that our kids have.
January 19th 2018 @ 9:20am
LuckyEddie said | January 19th 2018 @ 9:20am | ! Report
Great comment. I often wonder are they even picking the best kids available for youth internationals. There is a heavy emphasis on having a lot of money for a kid to progress through the ranks and quite frankly a lot of parents do not have the additional money.
That brings me to the he was selected because ‘he is the books with so and so club”. What that means in a lot of cases is the player is playing in one of the Euro clubs youth teams or feeder clubs and is only surviving in Europe because Mum and Dad have the ,money to pay for the experience. I’ve watched some youth internationals where the sole reason for selection seems to be based on ‘he is on the books of a Euro club”. Have the selectors bothered to have a good look at home and at club games for a very talented kid whose Mum and Dad cannot afford to get him on the ‘books at a Euro’ club.
In regard to U23 player I mean these are men and why should we be paying for players of that age and the staff going on these meaningless junkets. By that age if you are any good you will be in a run on HAL team or playing consistently in Europe in the top three divisions, if not better.
As for style and football skill we only have to look at limited ability and skills of our bearded leader Jedinak to realise we are going backwards, quickly.
January 19th 2018 @ 10:38am
Ken Spacey said | January 19th 2018 @ 10:38am | ! Report
The same thing has happened with tennis where there is a shortage of top ranked Aussies but no shortage of bloody coaches and academies. I agree with the broad sentiment that getting footballers to play more, in the streets, Futsal, whatever is key. What the u/23 experience shows too is that as opposed to the woe is me cries of Griffin and co, the younger national teams don’t play enough and one assumes Vietnam were together for much longer. If you undermine the national teams to promote the A-League you will end up hurting the A-League in he long run.
January 19th 2018 @ 1:01pm
Realfootball said | January 19th 2018 @ 1:01pm | ! Report
That is an impressively antiquated and quasi-mythical view of the broader football world, Grob,
Your claim that our results are “light years away” from those of 15 years ago needs to be considered in the context of the rapid improvement of footballing standards not only in Asia, but across the globe. Thus you statement, which has superficial appeal, actually doesn’t stand up to a moment’s scrutiny. It is, by any measure, a considerable over simplification of a complex situation.
To suggest, by implication, that a return to the ad hoc days of the NSL away from “scientific” approach is somehow desirable is deeply unrealistic. Luddites, by definition, don’t have a future, only a past.
January 19th 2018 @ 2:28pm
Grobbelaar said | January 19th 2018 @ 2:28pm | ! Report
I guess I could react in the same manner to your opinion that Asia has improved. Qatar lost the final of the U20 world cup way, way, way back in 1981. It’s a bit far-fetched to suggest that they are any better today than what they were back in 1981.
Japan was runners-up in 1999, but that now seems an eternity away.
In terms of actual results in world cups, there is nothing to suggest that Asia has improved its standing in world terms over the last 15 years (even though this claim is made repeatedly by many), but we do know that it’s been a very long time since any under-age Australian team has achieved a top four finish in a major world tournament (we actually had four of these between 1988 and 1999, which is quite incredible thinking back) – talking about under-age tournaments..
So when you have four top-four finishes in a 12 year period, and then nothing for the next 17 years (including the whole new football re-build since the inception of the FFA), well, it looks pretty damning.
January 19th 2018 @ 2:48pm
Realfootball said | January 19th 2018 @ 2:48pm | ! Report
To continue this discussion would require empirical analysis to take us beyond anecdotal viewpoints, Grob. With all due respect, your two examples are, in the broader context, meaningless.
I believe that you would be hard pressed to find anyone who watches the international game with any regularity over the past 10-15 years who would not agree the standard of football in the Asian confederation has improved in the last decade.
But, yes, that is, again, anecdotal. An empirical approach to the discussion would make an interesting article if someone had the time to do the work, but I’m just a FIFO on this site.
January 19th 2018 @ 4:18pm
Kanga holland said | January 19th 2018 @ 4:18pm | ! Report
Up there Cazaly grobs