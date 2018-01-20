Francis Ngannou stands between Stipe Miocic and UFC history

Francis Ngannou, left, hits Alistair Overeem in the first round during a UFC 218 heavyweight mixed martial arts bout, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)

Stipe Miocic, one of the most improbable UFC heavyweight champions in history, aims to do what no man has ever done tomorrow afternoon (AEST).

Defend the slipperiest title in combat sports for a third consecutive time, that is.

It might sound hard to believe but since its inception in 1997, the heavyweight crown has been passed around like a hot potato.

Over the past two decades, 18 different men have staked their claim as the baddest man on the planet. Of them, only five – Randy Couture, Andrei Arlovski, Tim Sylvia, Brock Lesnar and Miocic – have defended the heavyweight strap more than once.

Nobody has ever hit lucky number three.

Miocic, a firefighter by day and cage fighter by night, looks to buck that trend this Sunday in the main event of UFC 220 at Boston’s TD Garden.

In his history-making fight, the Cleveland-based knockout artist draws Francis Ngannou, the most terrifying fighter on the UFC roster.

And if you ask almost anybody outside of Miocic’s immediate friends and family, they’ll tell you he’s bitten off more than he can chew this time.

Ngannou, who as a youngster dreamed of following in the footsteps of Mike Tyson, has knockout power that would make his idol blush.

At 6’4″, and 255-pounds, the 33-year-old is easily the most intimidating figure to ever step into the Octagon. Oh, and he can fight too.

The Cameroon-born hitter joined the UFC roster at the tail end of 2015, knocking Brazil’s Luis Henrique loopy in under 10 minutes. Then he knocked off another one. And another one. And another one. And another one.

The Frenchman, who now calls Las Vegas home, cemented his position as the undeniable number-one contender for the heavyweight title a few weeks ago by hitting Alistair Overeem so hard it almost separated his head from his shoulders.

“His toes are locked up like he’s just been electrocuted,” commentator Joe Rogan said of Overeem, as he sat in awe after the scariest knockout in mixed martial arts history.

“He’s still stiff as a board. That’s how scary Francis Ngannou is — it was like a scene from a movie.”

It’s blatantly obvious that the UFC has hand-chosen Ngannou as its next big superstar. Everyone knows it, even the champ.

“For sure,” Miocic said on the MMA Hour when asked if he felt his promoter was rooting for him to lose on Sunday.

“Listen, I feel a little bit disrespected, but I’m not going to dwell on it.”

Miocic has every right to feel disrespected. After all, nobody in their right mind would argue that he isn’t the better fighter in tomorrow’s main event.

The 35-year-old Ohioan is a better wrestler and a more accomplished striker, with the ability to seamlessly blend those two skills unlike any other fighter in the division.

He has far more experience fighting under the bright lights and has faced a murderer’s row of top heavies, tearing through the competition like a hot knife on butter.

But when the cage door closes, none of that will matter if Ngannou lands one thudding punch.

Just one, and Miocic will hit the canvas, ushering in a brand-new era of the heavyweight division.